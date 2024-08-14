About Cookies on This Site

Imagen de un vendedor sonriendo y entregando a un cliente bolsas en una tienda de ropa.

Diseñe su tienda para que sea un lugar popular

Diseño y rendimiento óptimos

- Diseño y rendimiento a medida para cada espacio con varias opciones
- Unidades interiores esbeltas y compactas
- Diseño modular con compresor e intercambiador de calor independientes

Ahorro de energía

- Sensor de presencia para ajustar el tiempo y la dirección
- Los residuos de calor de las unidades interiores pueden ser utilizados para el suministro de agua caliente

Centro comercial al aire libre con miniaturas de sala de exposiciones, restaurante, cafetería, restaurante de comida rápida y tienda de ropa.

Imagen de una cafetería en un centro comercial con el aire acondicionado encendido.

Cafeterías con interiores elegantes

Round Cassette cuenta con un diseño refinado que hace destacar el interior de una tienda.

Imagen de un restaurante en un centro comercial con el aire acondicionado encendido.

Grandes restaurantes

El modelo Ceiling Convertible desarrolla una gran velocidad y caudal de aire, y puede proyectar el aire hasta 15 m para enfriar y calentar grandes espacios rápidamente.

Imagen de gente en un salón de automóviles con el aire acondicionado encendido.

Salas de exposición con visitas frecuentes

Smart 4 Way Cassette con sensor de presencia permite ahorrar energía al detectar el número de personas y el tipo de espacio, y luego ajustar el tiempo de conducción y la dirección del aire.

Imágenes de lavado de verduras con agua caliente e interior de un restaurante de comida rápida.

Restaurantes con lavado de agua caliente

El uso de Multi V S junto con Hydro Kit reduce el coste de la energía al reutilizar el calor residual de la unidad interior para el suministro de agua caliente.

Imagen del escaparate de una tienda de ropa desde fuera.

Tiendas de ropa sin suficiente espacio exterior

Multi V M es modular con compresores e intercambiadores de calor independientes, lo que permite instalar una unidad exterior en el interior.

Línea de productos para su espacio de venta al público

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Indoor units

Unidades interiores Multi V

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Solución de agua caliente (Hydro Kit)

Single split

Un único split

Single Packaged

Un solo paquete

Multi Split

Multi Split
