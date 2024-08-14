About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Control individual

El controlador individual de LG está diseñado con una interfaz intuitiva y varias opciones de configuración para un manejo fácil y sencillo.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_01_Ice_Storage_Screw_Chiller_21112017_D_1511231694860

Control individual

Fácil control de las unidades interiores con un diseño premium y compacto

Resumen Línea
Resumen
Información de compra
Visualización del nivel de calidad del aire5

Visualización del nivel de calidad del aire

Revise fácilmente la calidad del aire interior sin necesidad de programas independientes. La interfaz intuitiva, expresada en color y números, detecta hasta PM 1.0.

Diseño premium con interfaz intuitiva

El lujoso diseño del mando a distancia se adapta bien al diseño interior a través de una pantalla de color con una disposición de botones sencilla y fácil de usar, lo que facilita su control.

individual-controller_Energy_Management_21112017_D_1511232213289

Gestión de la energía

Los usuarios pueden comprobar el consumo de energía y el informe de tiempo de funcionamiento (semanal, mensual, anual). Para una gestión eficiente, se dispone de varios ajustes de gestión de la energía, como el establecimiento de objetivos de energía, la indicación de alarmas emergentes, el control de límites de tiempo y el funcionamiento sin nadie en casa.

individual-controller_Variable_Functions_21112017_D_1511232615261

Funciones variables

Los usuarios pueden comprobar la información medioambiental como la temperatura, la humedad y la limpieza (CO2 para ERV), así como la programación integrada de los planes semanales, mensuales y anuales. También es programable con salida digital (opcional para el estándar III), encendiendo o apagando el equipo de terceros, como iluminación, calentador y ventilador

individual-controller_Easy_Setting_21112017_D_1511232724807

Control a mano

Algunas de las características clave que ofrece MULTI V 5, como el control de carga inteligente, el funcionamiento con bajo nivel sonoro y la refrigeración confortable, así como otras funciones estándar, se pueden controlar en cualquier momento.

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Control en cualquier lugar y momento

Mediante un módem Wi-Fi, controle y monitorice la purificación del aire desde la aplicación ThinQ.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_07_Ice_Storage_System_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511233029073

Línea de controladores individuales

[PC]inquiry to buy_1516255102043

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información

Descarga de catálogos, folletos y documentos

Título, Tamaño Tabla Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

Ir
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 