Conducto empotrado en el techo

El conducto oculto LG es una solución de refrigeración y calefacción oculta que proporciona un control óptimo de la temperatura sin afectar a la estética interior.

Conducto empotrado en el techo

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones con requisitos estéticos en el interior

Funcionamiento en múltiples estancias

Utilizando un conducto en espiral (empotrado o flexible) y una cámara de chorro, es posible hacer funcionar simultáneamente la refrigeración y calefacción de varias habitaciones.

Control de ESP

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) puede hacer que el caudal de aire se controle fácilmente con el mando a distancia. El motor BLDC puede controlar la velocidad del ventilador y el caudal de aire independientemente de la presión estática externa. No se necesitan accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Control de dos termistores

La temperatura interior se puede comprobar con los termistores del mando a distancia, así como desde la unidad interior al sensor de diferencia de temperatura en un lugar. Dos termistores pueden optimizar la temperatura del aire interior para ofrecer un ambiente más confortable.

Altura minimizada

Los nuevos conductos semiestáticos proporcionan una solución ideal para la instalación en espacios limitados.

Instalación flexible (solo conducto de baja estática)

El nuevo conducto de baja estática permite la entrada de aire en la parte trasera o inferior en condiciones de instalación.

Línea Conducto empotrado en el techo

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 