TV comercial esencial con ultra alta definición
La TV comercial serie UT340H ayuda a los hoteles a gestionar la TV con efectividad y con soporte de resolución UHD/4K. Puede operarse como una solución de dos piezas cuando se lo junta con un decodificador externo.