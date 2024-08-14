About Cookies on This Site

49UT340H0UA

TV comercial esencial con ultra alta definición1

TV comercial esencial con ultra alta definición

La TV comercial serie UT340H ayuda a los hoteles a gestionar la TV con efectividad y con soporte de resolución UHD/4K. Puede operarse como una solución de dos piezas cuando se lo junta con un decodificador externo.

Resolución 4K1
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Resolución 4K

UHD es el futuro de la imagen digital, ya que muestra una resolución cuatro veces más alta que la de full HD. Los asombrosos 8.3 millones de píxeles ofrecen una calidad de imagen perfecta y detalles increíbles.

Conversor 4K1
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Conversor 4K

Disfruta contenido Full HD en calidad 4K UHD. El Conversor 4K escala automáticamente el contenido full HD a UHD en seis simples pasos para el aumento de la resolución.

Modo de pantalla pública1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Modo de pantalla pública

Puedes controlar la configuración del televisor en las áreas de negocios, desde la selección de canales hasta el nivel de volumen. El modo de pantalla pública también te permite restaurar los valores predeterminados, según sea necesario, en los televisores.

Soporte giratorio comercial1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Soporte giratorio comercial

Amplía el alcance de comodidad para los huéspedes con un soporte de calidad comercial, que les permita ver la TV desde cualquier ángulo.

*Excepto en 65"

IR OUT1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

IR OUT

Con el decodificador interactivo, todas las TVs LG pueden controlarse con un único control remoto

IR múltiple1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

IR múltiple

La función Multi IR elimina la interferencia de señales de los controles remotos entre TVs en múltiples dispositivos.

Pantalla de bienvenida1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Pantalla de bienvenida

Con la posibilidad de mostrar distintos formatos de video e imagen, Commercial Lite TV permite una gran variedad de mensajes de bienvenida para las habitaciones de los hoteles, lo que hace que los clientes se sientan bien recibidos y cuidados

Salida de parlante externo1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Salida de parlante externo

Mejora la experiencia de entretenimiento con un altavoz adicional. Los huéspedes pueden escuchar y controlar el audio de la TV desde cualquier lugar, incluso desde los baños.

Clonación de datos USB1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Clonación de datos USB

Clonar la información en USB hace más eficiente el manejo de múltiples pantallas para un funcionamiento óptimo. No es necesario preparar cada pantalla una por una; se puede copiar la información a un USB desde una pantalla, y la información se distribuye a las demás con un complemento USB.

Diagnóstico remoto1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Diagnóstico remoto

El televisor almacena datos de diagnóstico, que pueden guardarse en un dispositivo de memoria USB, lo que permite a los ingenieros de servicio analizar los datos e identificar problemas técnicos de forma rápida y sencilla.

Modo bloqueo1
CARACTERÍSTICA DE HOSPITALIDAD

Modo bloqueo

El Modo bloqueo anula las señales de entrada externas con contenido inapropiado. Esta es una función útil para evitar el uso incorrecto de los televisores en espacios públicos.

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 