Pantalla LED de techo para producción virtual

LBCK039-GN

Pantalla LED de techo para producción virtual

LBCK039-GN

Pantalla LED de techo para
producción virtual

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está capturando video de un escenario de montaña con nieve.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Instalación y mantenimiento sencillos

El módulo se puede quitar fácilmente con la herramienta dedicada (con acceso de servicio selectivo delantero o trasero). Los pines de posicionamiento y los imanes ayudan a realizar los ajustes del panel con precisión y rapidez, lo que garantiza un montaje de pantalla sin inconvenientes.

Las partes 'pasadores de posicionamiento', 'ensamblaje magnético', 'manijas cómodas', 'bloqueo rápido y control con una mano' en el gabinete están ampliadas.

Este producto se puede instalar en la parte delantera o trasera.

Capacidad de mantenimiento frontal o trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por opciones de instalación de acuerdo con sus necesidades.

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está siendo filmado, y se muestra un controlador compatible junto a él.

Procesador LED Brompton y distribución de datos

Como los controladores Brompton son comunes en la industria de la transmisión y la producción virtual, la serie LBCK ofrece soporte para ellos.

Alto brillo

El LED de techo con 5,000 nits permite utilizar la serie LBCK para iluminación alternativa en XR y producción virtual.

En un estudio, los LED de techo se instalan en tamaños de aproximadamente 400 m2, 50-100 m2 y 20-50 m2, respectivamente. El escenario en la pantalla LED aparece muy brillante.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LBCK039-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    3.91

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    64x128

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x500

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.4

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    128x256

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x1,000x66.05

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.5

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    12.4

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    24.9

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    65,536

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    5,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    2,000~11,000

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    155

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    6,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (PQ, HLG)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    300

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    100

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    600

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    1,024

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    341

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,047

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -30℃ to +45℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~99%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP30

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    (Brompton SX40)

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    X

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

