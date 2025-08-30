About Cookies on This Site

LED Interior serie LSBF

LSBF015-GD
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno
Vista frontal
Vista lateral de -45 grados
Vista lateral de -90 grados
Vista lateral de +45 grados
Vista lateral de +90 grados
Vista trasera
Vista superior
Características principales

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.56 mm
  • Brillo : 600 nit
  • Fácil instalación y Mantenimiento
  • Diseño de Marco Duradero
  • Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions
  • Clasificación IP (Frontal / Trasero) : IP50 / IP50
Más

Hay grandes pantallas LED instaladas en tres pisos de un gran centro comercial, que muestran de forma destacada anuncios de perfumes.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

LSBF tiene un brillo de 600 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo luz fuerte.

Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 600 nits, transmite claramente el contenido y atrae la atención del público, lo que lo hace ideal para lograr una visibilidad brillante en interiores.

LSBF consta de un total de 8 módulos que crean un gabinete único

Panel más plano y Fácil Mantenimiento

LSBF está compuesto por cuatro módulos LSBE que forman un gabinete con dos módulos cada uno, lo que le permite crear una pantalla sin bordes. Además, permite un fácil mantenimiento.

El marco del LSBF está compuesto de aluminio.

Diseño de marco duradero

LSBF incorpora un gabinete de aluminio que mejora la durabilidad, y su marco de alta resistencia, superando al del plástico, permite un funcionamiento estable.

Instalación combinada de 54" y 27" disponible

Los modelos LSBF (54") y LSBE (27"), que comparten la misma plataforma de productos, brindan combinaciones de matriz flexibles para diversas configuraciones espaciales. La compatibilidad entre los modelos de 54" y 27" permite opciones de tamaño versátiles según los requisitos de espacio, lo que facilita la instalación.

El LSBE de 27" y el LSBF de 54" son compatibles y se instalan en la pared del centro comercial en tamaños adecuados.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador de sistema CVBA de LG, la serie LSBF es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie LSBF instalada en un lugar diferente mediante una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LSBF sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

* La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

* Los elementos que se pueden monitorear con LG ConnectedCare son: placa base (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, alimentación del LED).

* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en diferentes versiones de webOS.

* Las soluciones de software de LG deben adquirirse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSBF015

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.56

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    192x216

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.95

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    4x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    768x432

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    1200x675x72

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.81

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    23

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    28

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    409600

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    -0.3

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Alimunium

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    600

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3200-9300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    150

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    -0.003

  • Relación de contraste

    208.3340278

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

  • Temperatura del color

    3200-9300

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    428

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    182

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    530

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    1460

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    621

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1808

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50/60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.