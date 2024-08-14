About Cookies on This Site

Thin Client Todo-en-uno Full HD de 23.8''

¿Por qué un dispositivo de nube?

Productividad y eficacia

LG ofrece varios factores de forma Thin Client. La excelencia de LG en productos de pantalla puede agregar valor a tu entorno de trabajo con mejor rendimiento y costos más bajos que un dispositivo de PC convencional.

El Thin Client de LG ofrece mejor rendimiento y menor coste que un dispositivo de PC convencional

Enhanced Security

Acceso en cualquier momento y lugar

Hacer las operaciones más eficientes

Colaboración mejorada

Continuidad del negocio

Ahorro de costos

Procesador de cuatro núcleos

Rendimiento más potente

Con un avanzado procesador de cuatro núcleos y una potente opción de memoria del sistema, el 24CN650W te ayudará a realizar tu trabajo con más rapidez y facilidad que nunca.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily

Procesador

Intel® Celeron J4105

RAM y almacenamiento

8 GB DDR4/SSD 128 GB

SO

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

*Las especificaciones de memoria y almacenamiento detalladas anteriormente se aplican solo al modelo con sistema operativo Windows y pueden diferir según el modelo.

Pantalla Full HD IPS de 23.8"

Color real en ángulos amplios

La pantalla Full HD de LG con tecnología IPS ofrece un color real más nítido y uniforme. Ofrece comodidad visual para ver gráficos e informes con otras personas y proporciona imágenes nítidas desde ángulos amplios de hasta 178 grados.

pantalla IPS Full HD con gran ángulo de visión

Compatibilidad de hasta 2 pantallas

La estación de trabajo más productiva

El 24CN650W de LG es compatible con pantallas duales de resolución 4K UHD. Con la flexibilidad que ofrece la configuración para múltiples monitores, puede hacer más en menos tiempo.

El 24CN650W permite conectar hasta dos pantallas con resolución 4K UHD

*Admite pantallas conectadas mediante USB Type-C™ y la salida DisplayPort.

USB tipo C

Con una única conexión USB Tipo-C™ se pueden obtener imágenes de alta resolución de hasta 4K y transmitir datos con velocidades de transferencia más rápidas a la vez.

Varias interfaces

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C ™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Auriculares 7) USB 2.0

*Los tipos de entradas especificados en la parte derecha están numerados de izquierda a derecha, de arriba a abajo de la imagen de la derecha.

LG Cloud Device Manager ofrece una gestión mejorada de los dispositivos en la nube

Cámara web Full HD de tipo emergente

 

Usabilidad y seguridad mejoradas

Incluye una cámara web Full HD integrada de tipo emergente con seguridad mejorada y un altavoz integrado para organizar diversas reuniones y videoconferencias.

 

LG Cloud Device Manager ofrece una gestión mejorada de los dispositivos en la nube

Diseño sin ventilador

 

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño sin ventilador aumenta la vida útil de LG 24CN650W y también reduce los costes de reemplazo. El bajo nivel de ruido y calor proporcionan un entorno de oficina agradable, y su menor consumo de energía reduce los costos de gestión.

 

LG Cloud Device Manager ofrece una gestión mejorada de los dispositivos en la nube
LG Cloud Device Manager

Gestión mejorada para el dispositivo en la nube

Es el software de gestión optimizado para los Thin Clients de LG. Gracias a su incorporación en los Thin Clients de LG que utilizan el sistema operativo Windows 10 IoT, los dispositivos se gestionan y controlan de forma centralizada para lograr una gran seguridad, eficiencia en el trabajo y un efecto de reducción del coste total de propiedad.
Diseño ergonómico

Espacio de trabajo inteligente

Puedes crear un espacio de trabajo cómodo con diversos ajustes de inclinación, altura, pivote y giro de la pantalla. Gracias al soporte con un solo clic, podrás ahorrar tiempo y reducir los tiempos que supone la configuración de múltiples Thin Clients.

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand

Soporte con un solo clic

Giro

Pivote

Inclinación/Altura

Todas las especificaciones

PIEZAS DE PC

  • PROCESADOR

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, hasta 2,5GHz en ráfaga), sin ventilador

  • GRÁFICOS

    Gráficos integrados

  • Sistema operativo

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC

  • MEMORIA DEL SISTEMA

    8 GB (2x4 GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 ranuras SODIMM

  • Almacenamiento

    SSD de 128 GB (M.2)

  • Compatibilidad de pantallas

    Admite hasta 2 pantallas: 3840x2160@60Hz (a través de la salida DisplayPort 1.2), 3840x2160@60Hz (a través de USB Tipo-C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0*

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    23.8

  • Tamaño (cm)

    60.47 cm

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Brillo (mín.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brillo (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Profundidad del color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Color en bits

    8 bits (6 bits+FRC)

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    600:1

  • Índice de contraste (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG*) más rápido

  • Ángulo de Visión (CR≥10)

    178(I/D), 178(Arr./Ab.)

CARACTERÍSTICA

  • Cámara web

    Sí (FHD, integrado con micrófono, de tipo emergente, sin aplicación de cámara web

  • Debilidad de color

  • Sin parpadeos

  • Modo de Lectura

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Súper resolución+

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Consola de gestión

    LG Cloud Device Manager

  • Controles en la pantalla (LG Screen Manager)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ (salida 1ea)

  • Conjunto de salida de micrófono y auriculares

    SÍ (1 toma conjunta de audio-micrófono de 3,5 mm [tipo CTIA])

  • USB

    2x USB 2.0 Tipo-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5 Gb/s) Tipo-A

  • USB-C

    SÍ (salida 1ea)

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

  • Canal de altavoz

    2ch

  • Salida de altavoz (unidad)

    3W

  • Maxx Audio

ENERGIA

  • Entrada de CA

    100 - 240 VCA, 50/60 Hz

  • Salida de CC

    19V 5.79A

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagado)

    Menos de 1,2W

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    68W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    25W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de suspensión)

    1.24W

  • Inactividad prolongada (pantalla apagada)

    3.8W

  • Inactividad reducida (pantalla encendida)

    17.5W

  • Tipo

    Energía externa (Adaptador)

MECÁNICO

  • Inclinacion

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Giro

    0°~355° (±5°)

  • Pivote

    Bi-Dirección

  • Rango de altura

    130 mm

  • Soporte de un solo clic

  • Disponible para montaje en pared

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

    553.4 x 382.7 x 240 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An. x Al. x Prof.)

    553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    6.2 kg

  • Peso (sin soporte)

    4.1 Kg

RED

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45: 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Banda dual 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (conjunto BT 5.0, antena interna)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 