Thin Client Todo-en-Uno UltraWide™ de 38''

Thin Client Todo-en-Uno UltraWide™ de 38''

Front view
Por qué la virtualización de escritorios

Productividad y eficacia

LG ofrece varios factores de forma Thin Client. La excelencia de LG en productos de pantalla puede agregar valor a tu entorno de trabajo con mejor rendimiento y costos más bajos que un dispositivo de PC convencional.

Los productos de pantallas de LG pueden ofrecer un mejor rendimiento y entorno de trabajo que los dispositivos de PC convencionales.

Procesador de cuatro núcleos

Rendimiento más potente

El avanzado procesador de cuatro núcleos con AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605 y una potente opción de memoria del sistema (2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) te ayudarán a realizar tu trabajo con más rapidez y facilidad que nunca.

Rendimiento más potente con procesador (AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605), almacenamiento RAM ( 2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) y sistema operativo (Windows 10 Pro)

Pantalla IPS UltraWide™ QHD+ de 38"

Más espacio para trabajar juntos

La resolución 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) tiene casi el triple de espacio en píxeles que una pantalla 16:9 Full HD. El panel IPS ofrece una calidad de imagen uniforme y nítida desde cualquier ángulo de visión. Puedes utilizarlo para ver varias ventanas a la vez y compartir la pantalla con tus compañeros fácilmente.

Los monitores LG ofrecen un amplio ángulo de visión con paneles IPS.

Compatibilidad de hasta 2 pantallas

Crea una estación de trabajo más productiva

LG 38CL950P es compatible con pantallas duales de resolución 4K UHD. Gracias a la gran flexibilidad de las opciones de configuración multimonitor, puedes hacer más cosas en menos tiempo.

Configuración de triple monitor con tres monitores.

*La pantalla 38CL950P admite una resolución UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600).
*Solo para los dispositivos que admiten la resolución 4K.
*Admite resolución UHD 4K a través del puerto USB Tipo-C™.

<img data-src="/cac_en/images/business/38CL950P/D05_cloud-38cl950p-05-built-in-webcam-speakers-d.jpg" class="pc lazyloaded" alt="Realiza conferencias en línea con la cámara web de alta definición incorporada." src="/cac_en/images/business/38CL950P/D05_cloud-38cl950p-05-built-in-webcam-speakers-d.jpg" data-loaded="true">

Cámara web y altavoces integrados

 

Maximized Usability

El Todo-en-Uno 38CL950P cuenta con una cámara web HD incorporada y altavoces integrados para realizar diversas reuniones y videoconferencias.

 

Trabaja en silencio y ahorra costes con un diseño sin ventilador.
Diseño sin ventilador

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño sin ventilador aumenta la vida útil del LG 38CL950P y también reduce los costes de reemplazo. El bajo nivel de ruido y calor proporcionan un entorno de oficina agradable, y su menor consumo de energía reduce los costos de gestión.
Diseño ergonómico

Mejora la ergonomía de tu lugar de trabajo

El soporte con ajuste de altura e inclinación permite crear un entorno de trabajo optimizado.

vista detallada del soporte de ajuste de altura e inclinación del producto.

Todas las especificaciones

PIEZAS DE PC

  • PROCESADOR

    AMD Ryzen5(V1605), 4 núcleos y 8 hilos (TDP 15W)

  • GRÁFICOS

    AMD Radeon Vega 8 (gráficos integrados)

  • Sistema operativo

    Windows 10 Professional

  • MEMORIA DEL SISTEMA

    4 GB DDR4 x 2

  • Almacenamiento

    128 GB (M.2, SATA 6 Gbps o más)

  • Compatibilidad de pantallas

    4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (a través de Tipo C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0*

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    37.5

  • Tamaño (cm)

    86.72 cm

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:09

  • Resolución

    3840 x 1600

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tamaño de píxel

    0.229 x 0.229 mm

  • Brillo (mín.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brillo (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Brillo pico (mín.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Brillo máximo (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    sRGB 99 % (CIE1931)

  • Profundidad del color (número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Color en bits

    10 bits (8 bits + FRC)

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:01:00

  • Índice de contraste (Typ.)

    1000:01:00

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG*) más rápido

  • Ángulo de Visión (CR≥10)

    178(I/D), 178(Arr./Ab.)

  • Curvo

CARACTERÍSTICA

  • Cámara web

    Cámara web 2D (máx. 720p / 1280x720) y micrófono en el bisel frontal superior

  • Ranura para tarjetas SD

  • Color Calibrated

  • Debilidad de color

  • Sin parpadeos

  • HDR 10

  • PBP

    SÍ (2PBP)

  • AMD FreeSync™

  • Modo de Lectura

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Súper resolución+

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador dual

  • Controles en la pantalla (LG Screen Manager)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Conjunto de salida de micrófono y auriculares

  • USB

    4 x USB3.1 gen1 Tipo-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Tipo-C (con salida DP), 1 x USB3.1 gen2 Tipo-C (entrada),

  • USB-C

    SÍ (salida 2ea, entrada 1ea)

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

  • Canal de altavoz

    2ch

  • Salida de altavoz (unidad)

    10 W

  • Bajo potente

ENERGIA

  • Entrada de CA

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Salida de CC

    210 vatios

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagado)

    Menos de 1,2W

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    19.5V, 8.0A

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    77W

  • Inactividad prolongada (pantalla apagada)

    22Wh

  • Inactividad reducida (pantalla encendida)

    65Wh

  • Tipo

    Energía externa (Adaptador)

MECÁNICO

  • Inclinacion

    -5º ~ 15º

  • Rango de altura

    100 mm

  • Soporte de un solo clic

  • Disponible para montaje en pared

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

    897.3 x 634.7 x 235 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An. x Al. x Prof.)

    897.3 x 424 x 100.3 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    10.2 kg

  • Peso (sin soporte)

    8.86 kg

RED

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45: Ethernet 10/100/1000 (admite Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-9260, 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth 5, antena dual interna

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 