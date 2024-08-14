About Cookies on This Site

Monitor 27'' Gaming, Full HD IPS

27MP59G-P

Monitor 27'' Gaming, Full HD IPS

27MP59G-P

Panel IPS y Reducción de movimientos

Panel IPS y Reducción de movimientos

Gracias a su Panel IPS las imágenes y colores se asemejan
a la realidad, más vivos y mejor visión desde cualquier ángulo.
Y con "1ms Motion Blur Reduction*" los espectadores podrán disfrutar movimientos fluidos sin imagen posterior.

Como trabaja 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Como trabaja 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

.Reduce el aspecto borroso de movimiento, ya que el fondo luminoso es desconectado durante el levantamiento y la caída del cristal líquido, sin crear o duplicar los cuadros de imagen.
El tiempo de respuesta es mayor mientras 1ms Motion Blur Reduction está encendido.
Tecnología AMD FreeSync™

Tecnología AMD FreeSync™

Con esta tecnología puedes jugar sin la pérdida de marcos, ya que elimina las imágenes rasgadas que se producen por la diferencia entre la tarjeta de gráficos y la frecuencia de actualización del monitor.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync permite a los usuarios atacar instantáneamente al oponente, ya que las escenas son en tiempo real, reduciendo al mínimo el retraso de la señal.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer le da a los jugadores total visibilidad, principalmente en escenas oscuras. Detecta el lado más oscuro y lo hace más brillante para que puedas encontrar a los enemigos escondidos que están esperando atacarte en la oscuridad.
Personaliza el entorno de tus juegos

Personaliza el entorno de tus juegos

El "Modo de Juego" consiste en mejorar la experiencia de juego, ya que podrás ajustar y optimizar las mejores condiciones para cada tipo de juego.
Diseñado para fanáticos de los videojuegos

Diseñado para fanáticos de los videojuegos

Cuenta con características de diseño que se adaptan perfectamente a tu atmósfera de juego, como por ejemplo su base en diseño "V" y detalles finos en color rojo.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Resolución

    FHD

  • Tamaño

    27"

  • Frecuencia de Actualización

    1ms

  • Pantalla

    IPS

  • Conectividad

    HDMI

DISPONIBLE

  • Ecuador

GENERAL

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    27"

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    sRGB Over99%

  • Profundidad de color (millones)

    6bit+FRC, 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.2745x0.2745

  • Proporción de pantalla

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 pixeles

  • Brillo cd/m2

    250cd/m2

  • Relación de contraste

    Mega

  • Tiempo de respuesta (ms)

    5ms - (1ms con función MBR)

  • Angulo de Visión Vertical

    178º

  • Angulo de Visión Horizontal

    178º

  • Frecuencia Vertical

    56~75Hz

  • Frecuencia Horizontal

    30~55Hz

  • Full HD

CONEXIONES

  • RGB

  • HDMI

    Si (ver 1.4, 2ea)

  • Display Port

  • Modo Imagen

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

DISEÑO

  • Color

    Negro con diseño Gaming

  • Base desmontable

  • Base con diseño Gaming

  • Tilt

SISTEMA

  • Picture in Picture (PIP)

  • Plug & Play

  • Key Lock

CARACTERISTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • División de 4 ventanas en pantalla

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology

  • Crosshair

  • Super resolution

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Color Weakness

  • Automatic Standby

  • Six Axis Control

  • Game Mode

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Free Sync

  • Control en Pantalla

  • My Display presets

COMPATIBILIDAD

  • Compatible con Windows

ACCESORIOS

  • Cable de alimentación

  • Manual

  • Guía rápida

  • Sujetador para cables

CERTIFICACIONES

  • UL

  • TUV-Type

  • CE

  • FCC-B

  • EPA 7.0

  • EPEAT Gold

  • ERP

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Consumo de energía (V)

    100-240 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (W)

    22

  • Ahorro de energía / Modo reposo (W)

    0.3

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 