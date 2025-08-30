About Cookies on This Site

Lavandería Comercial

 

Benefíciate de nuestra tecnología más avanzada en lavadoras y secadoras adaptadas para el ámbito comercial con las soluciones en lavandería LG. Descubre nuestras lavadoras y secadoras que te ayudarán a ahorrar agua y energía.

Distribuidores

Logotipo Centrax
Logotipo Laundry Brokers
Logotipo Lavati
Logotipo Grupo Estrella

Lavadora de carga frontal de moneda, capacidad estándar de 3,7 pies cúbicos

CWG27MSCRS

Lavadora single CARD/OPL 3.7 cu.ft – 102.7 Lts

Lavadora, capacidad estándar de 7.3 pies cúbicos (gas)

CWG27MDCRS

Lavadora stack lower CARD/OPL 3.7 cu.ft – 102.7 Lts

Lavadora carga frontal de tarjeta, ultra capacidad de 5.2 pies cúbicos

CWT29MDCRS

Lavadora single CARD/OPL 5.2 cu.ft – 147 Lts

CWT29MSCRS

CWT29MSCRS

Historias de la industria para inspirar su negocio

 

Eche un vistazo a varios sitios para su negocio.

Lavandería

Referencia

Lavandería

En las instalaciones

Referencia

En Las Instalaciones

Hogar múltiple

Referencia

Vivienda Múltiple

Dueño de lavandería4

Entrevista

Dueño de Lavandería

Nuestro informe de beneficios

Reportando

Nuestro Beneficio

Eventos de Lavandería Comercial de LG

 

Descubra eventos especiales para profesionales de la industria presentados por LG.

2019 Cleanshow

LG presentó la solución de lavado Smart Solution Laundry en el evento Cleanshow 2019, donde fue aclamada como el futuro de las lavadoras comerciales.

Conferencia Global de Clientes 2020

El evento Global Dealer Invitation presentó nuevos productos vinculados a Wifi y evaluaron las estrategias comerciales con los socios.

Viaje de Distribuidor VIP de LG

En otoño de 2019, LG invitó a distribuidores VIP de lavandería comercial a visitar la sede de la empresa y los sitios de referencia de lavandería en Corea.

Evento Hopewell

La corporación de LG Filipinas organizó un evento para abrir una lavandería para apoyar la independencia de los niños con Hopewell Integrated School.

2019 Texcare Asia

En 2019 Texcare Asia, invitó a distribuidores estratégicos a mostrar nuevos productos y realizar conferencias para expandir las estrategias comerciales.

Explore Más de LG Commercial Laundry

 

Descubra servicios adicionales para su negocio.