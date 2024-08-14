About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V Agua S

El LG Multi V Water S es la solución perfecta para edificios comerciales o residenciales. Con una unidad más pequeña y compacta, el Multi V Water S es un sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente que se puede instalar fácilmente.

MULTI_V_Water_S_01_Hero_20112017_D_1511772191318

MULTI V Agua S

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente para una instalación conveniente

Características Aplicación de la solución Póngase en fila
Características
Información de compra
MULTI_V_Water_S_20112017_D_1515998971341

Eficiencia de refrigeración y calefacción de primera clase en el mundo

MULTI_V_Water_S_03_Total_Piping_Length_of_300m__Flexible_Design_Application_20112017_D_1511772067192

Longitud total de tubería de 300 m y aplicación de diseño flexible

Tamaño compacto

La unidad exterior se puede colocar dentro de un armario, sin necesidad de techo ni espacio exterior. Puede ser aplicable para aplicaciones en espacios pequeños, como tiendas en centros urbanos y centros comerciales

MULTI_V_Water_S_05_MULTI_V_Water_S_is_an_Applicable_Solution_for_20112017_D_1511149282223

MULTI V WATER S es una solución aplicable para

MULTI_V_Water_S_06_MULTI_V_Water_S_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511149335843

Línea MULTI V Agua S

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Consulta para comprar

Por favor, consulte para comprar para obtener más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Consulta para comprar Learn more
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 