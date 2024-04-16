Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar com 2.1 canais e 300W de potência

S40T

LG Soundbar com 2.1 canais e 300W de potência

Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

As imagens utilizadas na descrição geral do produto abaixo destinam-se a fins ilutrativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens para obter uma representação exata. 

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto realçado por um projetor.

Companhia de som ideal para LG TV

Complete a experiência LG TV com a barra de som que complementa na perfeição o seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Ambiente sonoro envolvente

O comando LG aponta para uma LG TV com uma LG Soundbar por baixo. A LG TV apresenta o menu Interface WOW no ecrã. A LG Soundbar, a LG TV e o subwoofer estão numa sala de estar a apresentar uma imagem no ecrã e a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Dois ramos de ondas sonoras brancas constituídos por gotículas são projetados a partir da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três ecrãs de TV diferentes em cima. Um mostra um filme, outro mostra um concerto e o outro mostra uma emissão de notícias. Por baixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada género.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Complete a experiência LG TV com LG Soundbar

O comando LG está a apontar para uma TV LG com uma barra de som LG por baixo. A TV LG apresenta o menu WOW Interface no ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

***TVs compatíveis com controlo da barra de som: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante, modelos UHD de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com Orchestra Sound: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

*****Tenha em atenção que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para as atualizações.

******O controlo da barra de som pode variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

Sinta cada detalhe dum panorama de áudio

Som definitivo 2.1ch

Som cativante em todo o lado

Participe na cena com o som surround 2.1ch de 300 W, com subwoofer, para criar ambientes sonoros arrojados e realistas.

A LG Soundbar, a LG TV e o subwoofer estão numa sala de estar a apresentar uma imagem no ecrã e a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Dois ramos de ondas sonoras brancas constituídos por gotículas são projetados a partir da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som que o conhece

Som IA Pro

Som ideal para cada ambiente e género

O Som IA Pro deteta o que está a assistir de uma vasta gama de géneros e, de seguida, aplica as definições ideias.

Um vídeo mostra a barra de som LG com três ecrãs de televisão diferentes. O ecrã imediatamente acima reproduz um concerto de música com uma mulher a cantar. O ecrã de TV que mostra uma emissão de notícias desloca-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Em seguida, o ecrã de TV que mostra uma cena de ação com uma mulher a subir as escadas move-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Entre o televisor e a barra de som, uma onda sonora muda de cor, correspondendo ao género musical.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som claro para um planeta limpo

Reciclado no interior

Componentes feitos de material reciclado

As LG Soundbars utilizam plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos a adotar uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de barras de som.

Há uma vista frontal da barra de som atrás e uma imagem da estrutura metálica da barra de som à frente. Uma vista em ângulo da parte de trás da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras "Recycled Plastic" (plástico reciclado) a apontar para o rebordo da estrutura.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Reciclado no exterior

Tecido de malha feito com garrafas de plástico

Todas as LG Soundbars são cuidadosamente concebidas para garantir uma elevada percentagem de materiais recuperados. O Global Recycled Standard certifica que o tecido de malha de poliéster é feito a partir de garrafas de plástico.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas de plástico com a palavra "garrafas de plástico" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" por baixo.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.
**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.
***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.
Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Número de Canais

    2.1

  • Potência

    300 W

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Controlo Remoto

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806091960320

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Ótico

    1

  • USB

    1

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • App Remota - iOS/Android OS

    Sim

  • Modo de Partilha de Som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    2.1

  • Número de Colunas

    3 EA

  • Potência

    300 W

SUPORTE HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia (Principal)

    22 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Subwoofer)

    35 W

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • Som IA Pro

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    7,6 kg

  • Principal

    1,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

