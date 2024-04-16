Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S70TY

LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 3.1.1 canais e 400W de potência

Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

As imagens utilizadas na descrição geral do produto abaixo destinam-se a fins ilutrativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens para obter uma representação exata. 

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Excelência acústica ao alcance da LG QNED

Complete a experiência LG QNED com a barra de som que complementa na perfeição o seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Ambiente sonoro fascinante e envolvente

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados à parede com o suporte compatível QNED numa sala de estar cinzenta e de madeira em perspetiva angular, mostrando um homem a tocar guitarra em frente ao oceano. LG Soundbar e LG TV numa sala de estar a reproduzir uma atuação de orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas que representam ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e projetam-se a partir do televisor, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo. LG Soundbar e LG TV numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas que representam as ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir da base.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Complete a experiência LG TV com LG Soundbar

Combinação com Design LG QNED

Integração perfeita com o LG QNED

Aprecie a harmonia visual do LG QNED e a mais recente barra de som LG Crest Design para interiores requintados.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados à parede com o suporte QNED Matching TV numa sala de estar cinzenta e de madeira em perspetiva angular, uma vez que a LG QNED TV mostra um homem a tocar guitarra. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV contra uma parede creme com o suporte de TV QNED Matching. A TV está a reproduzir um vídeo de uma mulher a cantar num estúdio de gravação. Por baixo da TV, encontra-se um suporte geométrico moderno em madeira. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV numa parede com o suporte QNED Matching TV numa sala de estar acolhedora e pouco iluminada com brinquedos para crianças. A TV está a reproduzir um vídeo de um rapazinho a tocar violoncelo.

Suporte Synergy

Encaixe perfeito na LG QNED

O suporte Synergy foi concebido especificamente para se encaixar elegantemente na LG QNED para uma harmonia visual e um aumento no desempenho do áudio.

*Aplicável a modelos de 2024: QNED91, QNED87, QNED86, QNED80.

**Suporte Synergy traz uma base de 1 ou 2 pés, pode diferer de acordo com o país.

O comando LG está a apontar para uma TV LG com uma barra de som LG por baixo. A TV LG apresenta o menu WOW Interface no ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

Uma barra de som LG, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão numa sala de estar a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas produzem ondas de som que disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e se projetam a partir da TV. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo.

WOW Orchestra

Dueto com o som da LG TV

O som único, a gama e as qualidades de som da sua LG Soundbar e da LG TV juntam-se em harmonia para uma experiência envolvente e impactante.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

***TVs compatíveis com controlo da barra de som: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante, modelos UHD de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com Orchestra Sound: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

*****Tenha em atenção que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para as atualizações.

******O controlo da barra de som pode variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

Sinta o realismo dum panorama de áudio

Canal Central Vertical

Ambiente sonoro que se centra em si

O canal de áudio central vertical faz com que o som aparente sair do meio da LG TV para uma sensação realista.

Barra de som LG e LG TV numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas que representam as ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

Noites de cinema em casa com Dolby Atmos

Mergulhe em cada cena com o som nítido, realista e espacial do Dolby Atmos, digno de cinema.

Um filme é reproduzido numa LG OLED TV e numa LG Soundbar num apartamento moderno numa cidade, numa vista de ângulo lateral. Contas brancas que representam ondas sonoras projectam-se para cima e para baixo a partir da barra de som e da TV, criando uma cúpula de som no espaço. Logótipo Dolby Atmos Logótipo DTS:X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas comerciais registadas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo do duplo D é uma marca registada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Uma camada virtual cria um som realista

O som espacial de três níveis adiciona uma camada virtual para criar uma cúpula sonora à sua volta com um som refinado.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*O Triple Level Spatial Sound está disponível nos modos Cinema e Som IA Pro.

**A camada intermédia é criada pelo canal de colunas da barra de som. O som dos canais frontais e verticais são sintetizados para criar um campo sonoro.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

****Sem coluna traseira, o campo de som detrás não pode ser criado.

Som definitivo 3.1.1ch

Som cativante em todo o lado

Entre em cena com o ambiente de som realista com Dolby Atmos e DTS:X, reproduzido por um sistema de som surround e subwoofer 3.1.1ch com 400W de potência.

A LG Soundbar, a LG TV e um subwoofer estão numa sala de estar de um arranha-céus, a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Ondas de som brancas, compostas por gotículas, são projectadas da barra de som, circulando à volta do sofá. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo. Logótipo Dolby Atmos Logótipo DTS:X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas comerciais registadas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo do duplo D é uma marca registada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som inteligente que o conhece

Experiência Áudio Multicanal

Sensação sonora ampla e expressiva

A LG Soundbar converte o áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som profundo que ressoa no seu espaço.

Uma área cinzenta quente para efeitos de design.

Uma LG Soundbar, uma LG TV e um subwoofer encontram-se num apartamento moderno numa cidade. A LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitas de gotículas brancas que flutuam ao longo da parte inferior do chão. Junto à barra de som está um subwoofer, que cria um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo.

2 canais

Uma LG Soundbar, uma LG TV e um subwoofer encontram-se num apartamento moderno numa cidade. A LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, constituídos por gotículas brancas que flutuam ao longo da parte inferior do chão. Mais ondas sonoras de gotículas brancas são emitidas a partir da parte superior da barra de som. Ao lado da barra de som está um subwoofer, que cria um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior. Como um todo, estão a criar um efeito de cúpula em toda a sala.

Multicanal

*O algoritmo inteligente de mistura aplica o som de cada canal nos modos Som IA Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Jogo e Desporto.

**A experiência de áudio multicanal funciona através de um algoritmo inteligente de mistura ascendente. Este algoritmo não se aplica ao Modo Standard ou aos Modos de Música. O Bass Blast não utiliza o algoritmo de mistura ascendente inteligente, mas copia a informação de 2 canais e envia-a para todos os canais.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som IA Pro

Som ideal para cada ambiente e género

O Som IA Pro deteta o que está a assistir de uma vasta gama de géneros e, de seguida, aplica as definições ideias.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Perfeita harmonia com as suas preferências

Gaming Intenso

O som sincroniza a cada fotograma.

Liberte as entradas da sua TV e ligue a sua consola à LG Soundbar sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM asseguram uma imagem suave e latência baixa.

Uma área cinzenta quente para efeitos de design.

Uma imagem de uma barra de som LG e de uma TV LG com um jogo de carros de corrida no ecrã.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**TV, barra de som e consola têm de suportar VRR/ALLM.

***VRR está limitado à passagem de conteúdo 60Hz.

****Tenha em atenção que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

*****O HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdos com resolução 4K. O suporte de 120 Hz varia consoante o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr 4:2:0 para 4K.

Som claro para um planeta limpo

Reciclado no interior

Componentes feitos de material reciclado

As LG Soundbars utilizam plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos a adotar uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de barras de som.

Há uma vista frontal da barra de som atrás e uma imagem da estrutura metálica da barra de som à frente. Uma vista em ângulo da parte de trás da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras "Recycled Plastic" (plástico reciclado) a apontar para o rebordo da estrutura.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Reciclado no exterior

Tecido de malha feito com garrafas de plástico

Todas as LG Soundbars são cuidadosamente concebidas para garantir uma elevada percentagem de materiais recuperados. O Global Recycled Standard certifica que o tecido de malha de poliéster é feito a partir de garrafas de plástico.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas de plástico com a palavra "garrafas de plástico" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" por baixo.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas. 

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Embalagem de celulose

Embalagem fabricada com polpa reciclada

A LG Soundbar foi certificada pela SGS como um Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (esferovite) e sacos de plástico para pasta moldada reciclada - uma alternativa amiga do ambiente que continua a proteger o produto.

Uma ilustração mostra um símbolo de reciclagem verde por cima de um fragmento do nosso planeta azul e verde com árvores a crescer na terra. Uma imagem da embalagem da LG Soundbar num fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logótipo Energy Star Logótipo SGS Eco Product

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Número de Canais

    3.1.1

  • Potência

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Controlo Remoto

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Bracket Instalação na Parede

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806087977011

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Ótico

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • App Remota - iOS/Android OS

    Sim

  • Modo de Controlo da Barra de Som

    Sim

  • Modo de Partilha de Som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    3.1.1

  • Número de Colunas

    7 EA

  • Potência

    400 W

SUPORTE HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Pass-through

    Sim

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Sim

  • VRR / ALLM

    Sim

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia (Principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • Som IA Pro

    Sim

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Desporto

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    13,3 kg

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 3.1.1 canais e 400W de potência