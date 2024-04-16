LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 5.1.3 canais e 580W de potência

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S80TR

Front view of Soundbar, Sub Woofer, and Rear Speakers

LG Soundbar numa superfície cinzenta contra um fundo cinzento em perspetiva aérea angular.


Eleva a experiência da sua LG TV com uma barra de som de topo


Complete a experiência da LG TV com a barra de som que complementa maravilhosamente o seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Ambiente sonoro arrebatador e envolvente


Barra de som LG e LG TV numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Gotas brancas que representam ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo. LG Soundbar e LG TV numa sala de estar com uma atuação de orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas que representam ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e projectam-se a partir da TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir da base. A LG Soundbar, a LG TV, as colunas traseiras e um subwoofer estão numa sala de estar. Aparece uma grelha sobre a sala, como se fosse um scan do espaço. Ondas de som brancas feitas de gotículas mostram as colunas traseiras e a barra de som a tocar em harmonia.



*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Sinta o realismo dum panorama de áudio


Canal Central Vertical

Ambiente sonoro que se centra em si


O canal de áudio central vertical faz com que o som aparente sair do meio da LG TV para uma sensação realista.

Barra de som LG e LG TV numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas que representam as ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior.




**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Uma camada virtual cria um som realista


O som espacial de três níveis adiciona uma camada virtual para criar uma cúpula sonora à sua volta com um som refinado.

A barra de som LG, as colunas traseiras e o LG TV encontram-se num grande apartamento urbano. Aparecem três faixas vermelhas, uma de cada vez, representando camadas virtuais, que se juntam para criar uma cúpula sonora completa.



*O Triple Level Spatial Sound está disponível nos modos Cinema e Som IA Pro.

**A camada intermédia é criada pelo canal de colunas da barra de som. O som dos canais frontais e verticais são sintetizados para criar um campo sonoro.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

****Sem coluna traseira, o campo de som detrás não pode ser criado.

Som Surround 5.1.3ch

Som hipnotizante ao seu redor


Melhore a sua TV LG com som surround de 9.1.5ch com 810W, um subwoofer, colunas externas com canal vertical e a experiência imersiva do Dolby Atmos e DTS:X.

Uma barra de som LG, uma LG T, colunas traseiras e um subwoofer encontram-se numa sala de estar de um arranha-céus, a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Ondas de som brancas, compostas por gotículas, são projectadas a partir da barra de som, percorrendo o sofá e a sala de estar. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo. Logótipo Dolby Atmos Logótipo DTS:X



*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas comerciais registadas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo do duplo D é uma marca registada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.


Colunas traseiras 2 canais

Os altifalantes posteriores dão asas à liberdade sem fios


Instale as colunas traseiras em qualquer lugar do seu espaço sem se preocupar com fios, proporcionando uma integração perfeita para um som envolvente.


*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Soundbars LG completam a experiência LG TV


O comando LG está a apontar para uma TV LG com uma barra de som LG por baixo. A TV LG apresenta o menu WOW Interface no ecrã.


Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos


Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

Uma barra de som LG, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão numa sala de estar a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas produzem ondas de som que disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e se projetam a partir da TV. Um subwoofer está a criar um efeito sonoro a partir do fundo.


WOW Orchestra

Dueto com o som da LG TV


O som único, a gama e as qualidades de som da sua LG Soundbar e da LG TV juntam-se em harmonia para uma experiência envolvente e impactante.

Grande plano de uma LG Soundbar por baixo de uma TV LG. Um símbolo de conetividade está entre a LG Soundbar e uma TV LG, mostrando o funcionamento sem fios do WOWCAST.


WOWCAST Ready

Veja TV sem confusão de cabos à vista


O WOWCAST permite ligar a sua LG Soundbar à sua LG TV sem fios e desbloqueia o suporte de áudio multicanal sem perda de qualidade.


*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

***TVs compatíveis com controlo da barra de som: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante, modelos UHD de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com Orchestra Sound: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

*****Tenha em atenção que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para as atualizações.

******O controlo da barra de som pode variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

Som inteligente que o conhece



Calibração de Espaço IA Pro

Em sintonia com o seu espaço




A warm gray area for design purpose.


Um vídeo mostra uma TV LG, uma barra de som LG, colunas traseiras e um subwoofer por detrás do sofá num apartamento moderno numa cidade. As colunas traseiras e o recetor sem fios acendem-se e aparece uma grelha sobre a imagem, como se fosse uma digitalização do espaço. As gotas brancas de som juntam-se para formar ondas e, em seguida, projetam-se de cada parte do sistema de som, enchendo perfeitamente a sala com som.



*é uma tecnologia de afinação automática do som que compensa o ambiente em que a barra de som é colocada, utilizando algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro.

**Suporta colunas traseiras incluídas (6 canais) e opcionais (2 canais) e não existe qualquer diferença na calibração com base no número de canais (incluídas e opcionais calibram a mesma diferença de nível de ganho e atraso).

***Funciona com o antigo algoritmo '23 quando as colunas traseiras não estão ligadas.

****Ao configurar as colunas traseiras, a Calibração de Espaço IA Pro pode ser efectuado através da aplicação LG Soundbar.

*****Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Pode ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

******Imagens de ecrã simuladas.


Experiência Áudio Multicanal

Sensação sonora ampla e expressiva



A LG Soundbar converte o áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som profundo que ressoa no seu espaço.


Uma imagem de uma TV LG, de uma barra de som LG e de um subwoofer num apartamento moderno numa cidade, com ondas sonoras feitas de gotículas brancas a encher a divisão.


*O algoritmo inteligente de mistura aplica o som de cada canal nos modos Som IA Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Jogo e Desporto.

**A experiência de áudio multicanal funciona através de um algoritmo inteligente de mistura ascendente. Este algoritmo não se aplica ao Modo Standard ou aos Modos de Música. O Bass Blast não utiliza o algoritmo de mistura ascendente inteligente, mas copia a informação de 2 canais e envia-a para todos os canais.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som IA Pro

Som ideal para cada ambiente e género


O Som IA Pro deteta o que está a assistir de uma vasta gama de géneros e, de seguida, aplica as definições ideias.

Um vídeo mostra a barra de som LG com três ecrãs de televisão diferentes. O ecrã imediatamente acima reproduz um concerto de música com uma mulher a cantar. O ecrã de TV que mostra uma emissão de notícias desloca-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Em seguida, o ecrã de TV que mostra uma cena de ação com uma mulher a subir as escadas move-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Entre o televisor e a barra de som, uma onda sonora muda de cor, correspondendo ao género musical.



*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Perfeita harmonia com as suas preferências



Gaming Intenso

O som sincroniza a cada fotograma.




Liberte as entradas da sua TV e ligue a sua consola à LG Soundbar sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM asseguram uma imagem suave e latência baixa.

A warm gray area for design purpose.


Uma imagem de uma barra de som LG e de uma TV LG com um jogo de carros de corrida no ecrã.



*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**TV, barra de som e consola têm de suportar VRR/ALLM.

***VRR está limitado à passagem de conteúdo 60Hz.

****Tenha em atenção que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

*****O HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdos com resolução 4K. O suporte de 120 Hz varia consoante o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr 4:2:0 para 4K.


Streaming em HD

Transmissões em alta definição


Transmita a partir das suas plataformas favoritas sem compressão através do suporte HD sem perdas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect e Chromecast.


*O conteúdo e a disponibilidade da aplicação podem variar consoante o país ou a região.

**São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

***Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.


Compatibilidade

Utilize a sua plataforma de eleição


As LG Soundbars têm agora a compatibilidade para trabalhar com mais serviços de IA. Pode controlar facilmente a barra de som LG com a plataforma da sua escolha.


*Algumas funcionalidades requerem uma subscrição ou conta de terceiros.

**Google é uma marca registada da Google LLC e o Assistente da Google não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.

***Amazon, Alexa e todas as marcas relacionadas são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

****Apple, o logótipo Apple e Apple AirPlay 2 são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

*****Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

Som claro para um planeta limpo



Reciclado no interior

Componentes feitos de material reciclado




As LG Soundbars utilizam plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos a adotar uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de barras de som.

Há uma vista frontal da barra de som atrás e uma imagem da estrutura metálica da barra de som à frente. Uma vista em ângulo da parte de trás da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras "Recycled Plastic" (plástico reciclado) a apontar para o rebordo da estrutura.


*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.


Reciclado no exterior

Tecido de malha feito com garrafas de plástico




Todas as LG Soundbars são cuidadosamente concebidas para garantir uma elevada percentagem de materiais recuperados. O Global Recycled Standard certifica que o tecido de malha de poliéster é feito a partir de garrafas de plástico.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas de plástico com a palavra "garrafas de plástico" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" por baixo.


*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas. 

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.


Embalagem de celulose

Embalagem fabricada com polpa reciclada



A LG Soundbar foi certificada pela SGS como um Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (esferovite) e sacos de plástico para pasta moldada reciclada - uma alternativa amiga do ambiente que continua a proteger o produto.


Uma ilustração mostra um símbolo de reciclagem verde por cima de um fragmento do nosso planeta azul e verde com árvores a crescer na terra. Uma imagem da embalagem da LG Soundbar num fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logótipo Energy Star Logótipo SGS Eco Product


*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Número de Canais

    5.1.3

  • Potência

    580 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Coluna Traseira

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Controlo Remoto

    Sim

  • Bracket Instalação na Parede

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • AAC+

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096055014

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • AirPlay 2

    Sim

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Chromecast

    Sim

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Ótico

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Sim

  • Tidal Connect

    Sim

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Compatível Alexa

    Sim

  • Compatível Google Home

    Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Sim

  • App Remota - iOS/Android OS

    Sim

  • Modo de Controlo da Barra de Som

    Sim

  • Modo de Partilha de Som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Coluna Traseira

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    5.1.3

  • Número de Colunas

    11 EA

  • Potência

    580 W

SUPORTE HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Pass-through

    Sim

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Sim

  • VRR / ALLM

    Sim

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia (Principal)

    59 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Coluna Traseira)

    20 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Subwoofer)

    40 W

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Coluna Traseira)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • Som IA Pro

    Sim

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Desporto

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    22,6 kg

  • Principal

    4,3 kg

  • Coluna Traseira (x2)

    2,34 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

