LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 9.1.5 canais e 810W de potência

LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 9.1.5 canais e 810W de potência

S95TR

LG Soundbar Dolby Atmos com 9.1.5 canais e 810W de potência

Front view of Soundbar, Sub Woofer, and Rear Speakers

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

A Soundbar topo de gama digna do melhor OLED

Complete a experiência da LG TV com a barra de som que complementa maravilhosamente o seu design e desempenho sonoro.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Ambiente sonoro arrebatador e envolvente

Uma imagem de uma TV LG e de uma barra de som LG numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas que representam as ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som, como uma cascata. Imagem de uma TV LG e de uma barra de som LG numa sala de estar com uma atuação musical. Ondas brancas de gotículas que representam ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e projetam-se a partir da TV, representando as paletas tonais únicas das colunas da TV e da barra de som que se juntam. Imagem de uma TV LG, de uma barra de som LG e de colunas traseiras numa sala de estar. Ondas de som brancas feitas de gotículas mostram as colunas traseiras e a barra de som a tocar em harmonia.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Sinta o realismo dum panorama de áudio

Canal Central Vertical

Ambiente sonoro que se centra em si

O canal de áudio central vertical faz com que o som aparente sair do meio da LG TV para uma sensação realista.

Uma imagem de uma TV LG e de uma barra de som LG numa sala preta a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas que representam as ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som, como uma cascata.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Uma camada virtual cria um som realista

O som espacial de três níveis adiciona uma camada virtual para criar uma cúpula sonora à sua volta com um som refinado.

Um vídeo mostra uma TV LG e uma bara de som LG num grande apartamento na cidade. Aparecem três faixas vermelhas que representam camadas virtuais e que se juntam para criar uma cúpula sonora.

*O Triple Level Spatial Sound está disponível nos modos Cinema e Som IA Pro.

**A camada intermédia é criada pelo canal de colunas da barra de som. O som dos canais frontais e verticais são sintetizados para criar um campo sonoro.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

****Sem coluna traseira, o campo de som detrás não pode ser criado.

Som Surround 9.1.5ch

Som hipnotizante ao seu redor

Melhore a sua TV LG com som surround de 9.1.5ch com 810W, um subwoofer, colunas externas com canal vertical e a experiência imersiva do Dolby Atmos e DTS:X.

Imagem de uma TV LG e de uma barra de som LG numa sala de estar a reproduzir uma atuação musical. Ondas de som brancas compostas por gotículas são projectadas a partir da barra de som, circulando à volta do sofá e da sala de estar para representar o som surround. Logótipo Dolby Atmos Logótipo DTS:X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas comerciais registadas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo do duplo D é uma marca registada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Soundbars LG completam a experiência LG TV

Uma imagem de uma barra de som LG, de um comando LG e de uma LG tV que mostra a interface WOW no ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

Uma imagem de uma TV LG e de uma barra de som LG numa sala de estar a reproduzir uma atuação musical. As gotas brancas formam ondas de som que disparam para cima e para a frente a partir da barra de som e se projetam a partir da TV, representando as paletas tonais únicas das colunas da TV e da barra de som que se juntam.

WOW Orchestra

Dueto com o som da LG TV

O som único, a gama e as qualidades de som da sua LG Soundbar e da LG TV juntam-se em harmonia para uma experiência envolvente e impactante.

Uma imagem em grande plano de uma barra de som LG por baixo de uma TV LG. Um símbolo de conetividade representa o funcionamento sem fios do WOWCAST.

WOWCAST Ready

Veja TV sem confusão de cabos à vista

O WOWCAST permite ligar a sua LG Soundbar à sua LG TV sem fios e desbloqueia o suporte de áudio multicanal sem perda de qualidade.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

***TVs compatíveis com controlo da barra de som: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante, modelos UHD de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com Orchestra Sound: modelos OLED de 2022 em diante, modelos QNED de 2022 em diante. Compatibilidade pode variar com o ano de lançamento.

*****Tenha em atenção que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para as atualizações.

******O controlo da barra de som pode variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

Som inteligente que o conhece

Calibração de Espaço IA Pro

Em sintonia com o seu espaço

A barra de som analisa o espaço para o encontrar, mais as colunas externas, e, independentemente da sua colocação, ajusta a diferença de volume e o tempo de atraso para uma experiência sonora sem paralelo.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

Um vídeo mostra uma TV LG, uma barra de som LG, colunas traseiras e um subwoofer por detrás do sofá num apartamento moderno numa cidade. As colunas traseiras e o recetor sem fios acendem-se e aparece uma grelha sobre a imagem, como se fosse uma digitalização do espaço. As gotas brancas de som juntam-se para formar ondas e, em seguida, projetam-se de cada parte do sistema de som, enchendo perfeitamente a sala com som.

*é uma tecnologia de afinação automática do som que compensa o ambiente em que a barra de som é colocada, utilizando algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro.

**Suporta colunas traseiras incluídas (6 canais) e opcionais (2 canais) e não existe qualquer diferença na calibração com base no número de canais (incluídas e opcionais calibram a mesma diferença de nível de ganho e atraso).

***Funciona com o antigo algoritmo '23 quando as colunas traseiras não estão ligadas.

****Ao configurar as colunas traseiras, a Calibração de Espaço IA Pro pode ser efectuado através da aplicação LG Soundbar.

*****Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Pode ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

******Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Experiência Áudio Multicanal

Sensação sonora ampla e expressiva

A LG Soundbar converte o áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som profundo que ressoa no seu espaço.

Uma imagem de uma TV LG, de uma barra de som LG e de um subwoofer num apartamento moderno numa cidade, com ondas sonoras feitas de gotículas brancas a encher a divisão.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

Som IA Pro

Som ideal para cada ambiente e género

O Som IA Pro deteta o que está a assistir de uma vasta gama de géneros e, de seguida, aplica as definições ideias.

Um vídeo mostra a barra de som LG com três ecrãs de televisão diferentes. O ecrã imediatamente acima reproduz um concerto de música com uma mulher a cantar. O ecrã de TV que mostra uma emissão de notícias desloca-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Em seguida, o ecrã de TV que mostra uma cena de ação com uma mulher a subir as escadas move-se para o meio e começa a reproduzir. Entre o televisor e a barra de som, uma onda sonora muda de cor, correspondendo ao género musical.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Perfeita harmonia com as suas preferências

Gaming Intenso

O som sincroniza a cada fotograma.

Liberte as entradas da sua TV e ligue a sua consola à LG Soundbar sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM asseguram uma imagem suave e latência baixa.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

Uma imagem de uma barra de som LG e de uma TV LG com um jogo de carros de corrida no ecrã.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**TV, barra de som e consola têm de suportar VRR/ALLM.

***VRR está limitado à passagem de conteúdo 60Hz.

****Tenha em atenção que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

*****O HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdos com resolução 4K. O suporte de 120 Hz varia consoante o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr 4:2:0 para 4K.

Streaming em HD

Transmissões em alta definição

Transmita a partir das suas plataformas favoritas sem compressão através do suporte HD sem perdas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect e Chromecast.

*O conteúdo e a disponibilidade da aplicação podem variar consoante o país ou a região.

**São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

***Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

Compatibilidade

Utilize a sua plataforma de eleição

As LG Soundbars têm agora a compatibilidade para trabalhar com mais serviços de IA. Pode controlar facilmente a barra de som LG com a plataforma da sua escolha.

*Algumas funcionalidades requerem uma subscrição ou conta de terceiros.

**Google é uma marca registada da Google LLC e o Assistente da Google não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.

***Amazon, Alexa e todas as marcas relacionadas são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

****Apple, o logótipo Apple e Apple AirPlay 2 são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

*****Por favor, note que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

Som claro para um planeta limpo

Reciclado no interior

Componentes feitos de material reciclado

As LG Soundbars utilizam plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos a adotar uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de barras de som.

Há uma vista frontal da barra de som atrás e uma imagem da estrutura metálica da barra de som à frente. Uma vista em ângulo da parte de trás da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras "Recycled Plastic" (plástico reciclado) a apontar para o rebordo da estrutura.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Reciclado no exterior

Tecido de malha feito com garrafas de plástico

Todas as LG Soundbars são cuidadosamente concebidas para garantir uma elevada percentagem de materiais recuperados. O Global Recycled Standard certifica que o tecido de malha de poliéster é feito a partir de garrafas de plástico.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas de plástico com a palavra "garrafas de plástico" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" por baixo. Uma seta do lado direito aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" por baixo.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas. 

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Embalagem de celulose

Embalagem fabricada com polpa reciclada

A LG Soundbar foi certificada pela SGS como um Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (esferovite) e sacos de plástico para pasta moldada reciclada - uma alternativa amiga do ambiente que continua a proteger o produto.

Uma ilustração mostra um símbolo de reciclagem verde por cima de um fragmento do nosso planeta azul e verde com árvores a crescer na terra. Uma imagem da embalagem da LG Soundbar num fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logótipo Energy Star Logótipo SGS Eco Product

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Número de Canais

    9.1.5

  • Potência

    810 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Coluna Traseira

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Controlo Remoto

    Sim

  • Bracket Instalação na Parede

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • AAC+

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806091959805

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • AirPlay 2

    Sim

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Chromecast

    Sim

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Ótico

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Sim

  • Tidal Connect

    Sim

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Compatível Alexa

    Sim

  • Compatível Google Home

    Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Sim

  • App Remota - iOS/Android OS

    Sim

  • Modo de Controlo da Barra de Som

    Sim

  • Modo de Partilha de Som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Coluna Traseira

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    9.1.5

  • Número de Colunas

    17 EA

  • Potência

    810 W

SUPORTE HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Pass-through

    Sim

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Sim

  • VRR / ALLM

    Sim

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia (Principal)

    65 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Coluna Traseira)

    33 W

  • Consumo de Energia (Subwoofer)

    40 W

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Coluna Traseira)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo em Modo Off (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • Som IA Pro

    Sim

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Desporto

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    26,4 kg

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Coluna Traseira (x2)

    4,08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

