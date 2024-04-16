Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go XG8T

Vista frontal de 30 graus

A LG XBOOM Go XG8T está colocada numa mesa de metal com iluminação cor de laranja. Atrás da mesa, as pessoas estão a apreciar a música.



Som, Luzes e Potência.

Toque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta o som potente com a
LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sinta o som potente com LG XBOOM Go

Experimente o impressionante som da LG XBOOM Go, que proporciona graves profundos e um som poderoso.



Mais entusiasmo com um som intenso

As suas músicas favoritas ganham vida. O woofer de faixa e os tweeters de cone fornecem todas as notas altas e baixas de forma rica e vibrante.


Com uma potência de 60 W, é o rei da festa

Quando a festa aquece, é preciso ter a potência adequada. É por isso que a saída de 60W está aqui para apoiar a força por trás dessas batidas fortes.


Sinta os Graves mesmo com Som Reduzido

O algoritmo de reforço de graves permite-lhe ouvir e sentir cada nota grave distinta, mesmo quando reduz bastante o volume da música.

*O som pode variar conforme a fonte de som.

Sound Boost

Aumente a diversão com um som mais potente

Com um simples toque no botão Sound Boost e poderá ampliar o campo sonoro, de modo a desfrutar da sua música mais alto.

O LG XBOOM Go XG8T está pousada sobre a mesa. O botão Sound Boost está ampliado e os efeitos de onda sonora estão por baixo do altifalante.

*Imagens simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

Dê cor a todas as músicas

Com uma seleção alargada de 16 milhões de cores, pode reproduzir todas as músicas com todas as cores do arco-íris para uma experiência musical enriquecida.

Imagem de grupo da LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Várias luzes estão acesas.

*Imagens simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

Uma mulher faz uma pose sob uma iluminação intensa.

Sincronize o seu estado de espírito com Light Studio

Todos os momentos têm uma cor, um som. Experimente a iluminação e música que se adequam ao seu estado de espírito em cada dia na Aplicação XBOOM.

A LG XBOOM Go XG8T com iluminação roxa está pousada no chão. Sobre a coluna, são mostrados três modos de Light Studio: ambiente, natureza e festa.

Luzes personalizadas

Use a função A minha escolha na aplicação XBOOM para personalizar as luzes durante a sua própria iluminação.

No lado esquerdo, é apresentada a IU A minha escolha. No lado direito, a LG XBOOM Go XG8T com iluminação azul está pousada no chão.

Colagem. Da esquerda, vista ampliada da LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Em seguida, uma imagem de pessoas a desfrutar da música. No lado direito, de cima para baixo: vista ampliada da coluna com iluminação rosa e dois copos de bebida.

Desfrute da música em qualquer altura, em qualquer lugar

À esquerda, um homem usa uma alça de ombro para transportar a XG8T no parque. À direita, a XG8T é colocada sobre a rocha. Atrás do altifalante, um casal desfruta do seu tempo no parque de campismo.

Correia Híbrida

Aperte bem e prepare-se para a festa

Quer seja ao ombro ou na mão, transportar a XG8T é muito fácil. A correia híbrida é feita de tecido macio para um uso confortável e é facilmente removível.

Certificação IP67

Adora aventuras ao ar livre

A LG XBOOM Go está pronta para bombar ao ar livre. Com IP67, pode suportar água e poeira para que nunca tenha de se preocupar com manter a música a tocar.

As LG XBOOM Go XG8T são colocadas num espaço infinito. Um mostra que é à prova de água e o outro que é à prova de pó.

*A certificação IP67 é a combinação de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa que impede a entrada de poeira e proporciona proteção completa contra contacto. 

*IPX7 é proteção contra os efeitos de imersão em água, com base em condições de teste de submersão em até 1 metro de água durante 30 minutos. Não recomendado para uso na praia ou na piscina.

*Imagens simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

O altifalante é colocado sobre uma toalha de praia. À frente do altifalante, é mostrado o pôr do sol na praia para ilustrar que este altifalante pode ser utilizado durante mais tempo.

Bateria duradoura

Mantém a música potente durante muitas horas

A música continua sem parar com uma bateria de 15 horas. Isto significa que pode dar uma festa sem ter de parar para carregar.
*As 15 horas de duração da bateria baseiam-se na utilização do volume a 50% e sem iluminação.
*Com base na nossa própria avaliação da origem do som. O som poderá variar dependendo do ambiente de utilização do utilizador.

A LG XBOOM Go XG7 está pousada junto à piscina. Três pessoas conversam através da coluna na piscina.

Altavoz

Atender chamadas sem mãos

A LG XBOOM Go garante que poderá atender uma chamada recebida enquanto a música está a tocar. Ela faz a troca para que possa falar com mãos livres.

O LG XBOOM Go XG8T foi colocada à beira da piscina. Três pessoas estão a falar através do altifalante na piscina. Por baixo da imagem, são apresentados sete ícones para provar que a coluna XG8T passou nos testes de nível militar.

Certificação Militar

Seja live e sem receio

A LG XBOOM Go XG8T passou nos testes de nível militar dos EUA. Leve-a para qualquer lado sem preocupações e dê uma festa em qualquer lugar.

text only

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das características.

*LG XBOOM Go XG8T: Testes e certificação da norma MIL-STD-810 efectuados pela KOLAS Labs. Passou em 7 testes MIL-STD 810H diferentes para durabilidade conduzidos por um laboratório independente que está em conformidade com as normas militares dos EUA.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador CA

    Sim

  • Pega

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806084782038

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento (Hrs)

    3

  • Autonomia (Hrs)

    15

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Indicador de Bateria

    Sim

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Multipoint

    Sim

  • Bloqueio de segurança

    Sim

  • Alta-voz

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Comandos de voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IP67

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Sim

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    442 x 262 x 212 mm

  • Coluna

    370 x 151 x 147 mm

EQ

  • EQ Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Sound Boost

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    1ch (2Way)

  • Potência

    60W + 60W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Ligado

    50 W

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.5 W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Jack Adaptador CA

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Dimensão da Unidade Tweeter

    1.57" x 1

  • Tipo da Unidade Tweeter

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    120 x 84 mm

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    4,9 kg

  • Peso Líquido

    3,0 kg

