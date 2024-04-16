Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL9T

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

LG XBOOM XL9T

XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T

Vista frontal com toda a iluminação ligada. No painel Pixel Art Display, mostra a equalização do som.
A LG XBOOM XL9T é colocada numa superfície com vista diagonal. A iluminação multicolorida está ligada e o ecrã mostra a palavra "XBOOM". Atrás do altifalante, uma imagem de pessoas a desfrutar de uma festa.


Sons Ousados
Alto e Bom Som

A LG XBOOM XL9T oferece um som super grave e muitas funções divertidas.

Basta pôr a música no volume máximo.

LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofers are enlarged in order to emphazie its 1000W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

Woofers Gigantes

Dupla com Baixos Fortes

A LG XBOOM XL9T tem dois Woofers gigantes de 20 cm, concebidos para proporcionar graves super potentes.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Sinta os Graves mesmo com Som Reduzido

Oiça as batidas dos graves em qualquer momento. O Dynamic Bass Optimizer permite desfrutar de som equilibrado sem distorção dos graves.

*O som poderá variar consoante a respetiva fonte.

Tweeters de Cúpula de 7,5 cm

Som Nítido e Claro

Dentro ou fora oiça nitidamente as notas de alta frequência. Possui dois tweeters de 7,5 cm para um melhor som.

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.

Vista frontal da coluna. Há uma linha para informar cada parte da iluminação. Na parte superior, o ecrã de pixel art mostra o carácter de um cato. No meio, o anel de iluminação multicolorido com gradiente rosa e ciano está ligado. E as luzes X-Flash estão espalhadas por todo o altifalante.
XBOOM Party Lightings

Torna a Sua Festa Inesquecível

A iluminação LG XBOOM Party deixam qualquer festa a bombar. A iluminação X-Flash espalha-se por todos os altifalantes, e cria um espetáculo de luzes de festa enquanto surpreende o público com texto ou animações.

Vista ampliada da Dynamic Pixel Lighting. Apresenta a Dança! Texto. Por baixo, a Multi Color Ring Lighitng cor de laranja está acesa. Por trás da coluna, as pessoas estão a dançar na praia.

Ecrã Pixel Art

Expressar Emoções
em Modo de Texto

Sinta a evolução com a LG XBOOM XL9T. Possui um painel LED para apresentar texto.

Escreva a sua mensagem através da aplicação XBOOM.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

Ecrã Pixel Art

Cria Ondas de Diversão com Pixel Art

O Ecrã Pixel Art também oferece predefinições de animação. Pode apresentar padrões coloridos, EQ visual ou caracteres no painel LED.

Texto apenas

Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Melhore a festa com Ring Lighting

A LG XBOOM XL9T apresenta um espetáculo de luzes com base nas batidas: Iluminação Multi Color Ring. A dança das luzes ao ritmo da música confere uma energia dinâmica à festa.

Personalize as Luzes da Sua Festa

Use My Pick na aplicação XBOOM para personalizar as luzes durante a sua festa. Também pode escolher animações ou escrever uma mensagem para o convívio, para uma explosão de diversão.

Captura de ecrã da aplicação XBOOM. Pode personalizar as luzes através da aplicação.

lmagens ilustradas da LG XBOOM XL9T. Desde cima, silhueta de pessoas, com pega e rodas uma mulher transporta facilmente a coluna. Vista superior da coluna e pega. Pessoas a divertirem-se numa festa na piscina, duas LG XBOOM XL9T com gráficos de som estão posicionadas atrás. Vista traseira da coluna e pessoas a saltar na praia, vista ampliada da roda.

*Todas as imagens apresentadas são apenas para fins de ilustração. O produto real poderá variar devido a melhorias do produto.

**Classificação IPX4 testada em água doce. A coluna não deve ser submersa em água. Utilize com cuidado perto de grandes massas de água, como piscinas ou o oceano.

Uma mulher a cantar.

Há pessoas a desfrutar do karaoke na sala de estar.

Entrada para Microfone e Guitarra

 

Dê o Seu Próprio Concerto

Com a LG XBOOM XL9T, pode transformar o evento num karaoke. Conecte o microfone e cante com alma. Também pode conectar uma guitarra e dar o seu próprio concerto acústico.

 

Há pessoas a desfrutar do karaoke na sala de estar.

Estrela do Karaoke

Cante alto e bom som

Ajuste o volume da música e do microfone separadamente, reduza os vocais da faixa com o Cancelador de Voz e sintonize a música com a sua voz com o Alterador de Teclas. Depois, quando estiveres pronto, canta com todo o teu coração.

*Microfone não incluído.

*O som vocal é o volume do microfone para a sua própria voz.

Uma mão está a segurar um smartphone, mostrando a função DJ.

Som DJ

Crie a sua própria mistura de DJ

Faz a festa dançar. Aplica efeitos sonoros diretamente da aplicação XBOOM no Android ou iOS para acelerares a festa.

*Atualizações da aplicação disponíveis.

Consigo para todo o lado, Desfrute em qualquer momento

Leve a LG XBOOM XL9T para onde quiser e partilhe a sua música. Foi desenhada para aguentar o uso no exterior, por isso leve-a consigo para onde quiser, sem se preocupar.

É Pegar e Levar

Com uma pega telescópica e rodas, transportar a LG XBOOM XL7S é extremamente fácil. Também se inclina para trás, pelo que a pode transportar como se fosse uma mala de viagem.

*A LG XL9T não tem uma bateria interna e terá de ser ligada a uma tomada com o cabo de alimentação incluído.

Classificação IPX4, Resistente à Água

A LG XBOOM XL9T possui a classificação IPX4, Resistente à Água: consegue suportar salpicos de água.

*Classificação IPX4 testada em água doce. A coluna não deve ser submersa em água. Utilize com cuidado perto de grandes massas de água, como piscinas ou o oceano.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador CA

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806084782731

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Multipoint

    Sim

  • Bloqueio de segurança

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Sim

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

  • Coluna

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

EQ

  • EQ Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Sound Boost

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Potência

    1,000W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Ligado

    150 W

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.5 W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Jack Adaptador CA

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Dimensão da Unidade Tweeter

    3" x 2

  • Tipo da Unidade Tweeter

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 2

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    32,2 kg

  • Peso Líquido

    27,5 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

Comprar diretamente

Vista frontal com toda a iluminação ligada. No painel Pixel Art Display, mostra a equalização do som.

XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T