BUDS
()
vista traseira do estojo de carregamento com os auriculares de parte
vista traseira do estojo de carregamento com os auriculares no seu interior
Vista frontal
Vista frontal dos auriculares
Vista de trás dos auriculares
vista de trás, de diferentes ângulos
Vista frontal e de trás
Vista de trás
Vista frontal do estojo de carregamento
vista superior do estojo de carregamento
vista superior
vista superior do estojo de carregamento
Vista frontal com os auricaulares de parte

Funcionalidades principais

  • Unidades áudio em grafeno
  • Cancelamento de Ruído Ativo
  • Autonomia até 30 horas
  • Conectividade Auracast
  • Design ergonómico e confortável
Mais
will.i.am, de roupa branca e óculos escuros, está voltado para o lado direito a apontar para o earbud na sua orelha com o dedo indicador esquerdo.

LG xboom Buds, reinspirados por will.i.am

Apresentamos os novos xboom Buds, criados em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um som de nível superior, incorporado num estilo único. 

a base dos xboom buds está colocada totalmente aberta com dois earbuds a flutuar acima da mesma.

will.i.am como Arquiteto Empírico da LG para xboom Buds

A LG nomeou will.i.am para redefinir o xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva, com um som e estilo totalmente novos. Vencedor de nove Grammys, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop. Também é pioneiro em IA, tendo experiência como diretor de Inovação Criativa na Intel e fundador da RAiDiO.FYI, a plataforma de rádio alimentada por IA. Todos os‘xboom by will.i.am’ são profissionalmente refinados por will.i.am para oferecer um som mais equilibrado, com um tom mais quente. Sendo especializado em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aperfeiçoou os xboom Buds para que produzam uma qualidade inigualável de som e de chamada.

Na imagem superior, will.i.am está a trabalhar num estúdio de gravação, está a usar um colete vermelho, e está a olhar para um ecrã à sua frente. Na imagem de baixo, will.i.am também está a trabalhar num estúdio a olhar para o ecrã com janelas verdes.

Novos xboom Buds, vestidos com um novo estilo

À esquerda, acima, a parte de trás do rosto de will.i.am está a olhar para a esquerda. Está a usar óculos escuros e está a apontar para o earbud na orelha com o dedo indicador. À direita, acima, estão duas imagens de earbuds brancos. No meio, à esquerda, está colocada a imagem do retrato de will.i.am voltada para a frente, a usar earbuds, boné e óculos de sol. No meio à direita, outra imagem de will.i.am também está a usar earbuds, boné e óculos escuros. Abaixo da base dos xboom Buds com earbuds no seu interior, está a mão de will.i.am.

Som mais rico e claro impulsionado por material revolucionário

Com a espessura de um papel, mas resistente como o aço. Um driver fabricado com o mais avançado material de grafeno oferece um som imaculado comparável aos altifalantes de alta qualidade.

Um vídeo a mostrar uma unidade de xboom buds de cor preta a ser desmontada e a realçar a unidade de grafeno colocada no interior.

O Graphene Driver utiliza o diafragma revestido a grafeno.

A essência do som supremo

Descubra o Graphene Driver, o derradeiro material de som.

sobre o material de grafeno avançado

Buds colocados, o resto do ruído desaparece

os xboom Buds apresentam cancelamento de ruído avançado, especialmente eficaz contra o ruído proveniente do atrito de veículos e entre os pneus e a estrada. Experimente um som nítido que filtra a estática.

Uma unidade earbuds brancos está colocada ao centro e as ondas sonoras passam pelo earbud da esquerda para a direita, mostrando o ruído ambiente comparativamente ao ANC

Desempenho de ANC superior dos xboom Buds para um ruído de baixa frequência

Comparação do desempenho do cancelamento de ruído de baixa frequência entre os xboom Buds e outras marcas.

Um gráfico que mostra o nível de redução do ruído de baixa frequência de 3 marcas diferentes: LG xboom Buds, Marca A e Marca B.

*O gráfico baseia-se no resultado 

dos testes internos pela LG

**O valor médio da atenuação pelo ANC varia de 100 Hz a 900 Hz

*** Os xboom Buds são eficazes na atenuação do ruído de baixa frequência abaixo de 1 kHz, como o do motor do automóvel e do atrito entre os pneus e estrada

3 microfones para chamadas nítidas

Os microfones filtram o ruído de fundo enquanto está ao telefone. Dois microfones de formação de feixe detetam e focam-se na sua voz para garantir que esta seja ouvida com toda a clareza.

Um par de xboom buds brancos para ilustrar os 3 microfones integrados.

Otimizada para se adequar a si

Altere a definição dos seus earbuds na aplicação exclusiva, concebida para os xboom Buds. Otimizada para satisfazer as suas necessidades com vários funcionalidades, tais como definições de equalização. A aplicação suporta iOS, Android e Windows do LG Gram. 

Num telemóvel, está o ecrã principal da aplicação xboom Buds. À esquerda, está a imagem da interface de utilizador da funcionalidade de regulação de efeito sonoro da mesma aplicação e, à direita, estão as imagens da interface de utilizador da função Touch e da funcionalidade Encontrar os meus earbuds.

Os Buds com Auracast são pioneiros na experiência de áudio pública

Experimente a Auracast, a tecnologia Bluetooth de última geração, através dos xboom Buds. Sintonize o áudio preferido a partir de inúmeros streams. Junte-se ao seu guia para um passeio num museu ou escolha o seu stream de áudio preferido em espaços movimentados, tais como aeroportos.

Na imagem acima, um guia está a fazer uma visita com 3 pessoas e todas estão a utilizar xboom Buds. Na imagem abaixo, no aeroporto, há um ecrã com informações de voos e um rapaz está a ouvir as informações utilizando os xboom Buds.

Auracast disponível em qualquer dispositivo

Os xboom Buds disponibilizam o Assistente de Auracast. Através da aplicação exclusiva Buds, pode experimentar o Auracast mesmo em dispositivos que não o suportam de forma nativa. Funciona em qualquer telemóvel, independentemente da marca.

Do lado superior esquerdo, é mostrada a base dos xboom Buds aberta com earbuds no interior, a parte superior esquerda do xboom Bounce, a parte inferior direita do xboom Stage 301 e a parte lateral do xboom Grab. Cada um deles é apenas vislumbrado como se estivessem localizados na escuridão, com pouca luz colorida a entrar.

Buds e Gram, uma combinação perfeita em todos os sentidos

os xboom Buds funcionam na perfeição com o Gram, com grande sinergia. Após a ligação instantânea, pode controlar imediatamente os seus buds no Gram.

*Um computador portátil branco, o LG Gram é ativado no centro e mostra o ecrã conectado da aplicação xboom Buds no canto inferior direito. Ao lado do computador portátil, está colocada uma base dos xboom Buds branca com um par de earbuds e um sinal de "conectado" está desenhado entre eles.
*No centro, há um telemóvel que mostra os diferentes menus da aplicação xboom Buds e, junto ao telemóvel, há desenhos com imagens de um tablet, um portátil e outros dispositivos.

Conectividade complementar

Mostra o estado da ligação com um pop-up e um visor de informações após o emparelhamento inicial durante as ligações subsequentes. A ligação rápida e sem complicações aumenta a produtividade.

Acesso instantâneo à regulação de som

Regule os seus xboom Buds no Gram instantaneamente, através da aplicação desenvolvida para o Gram. Pode controlar definições como o ANC e EQ diretamente no ecrã sem interromper o conteúdo que está a escutar. 

Design a condizer

Complemente o seu estilo com um design coeso, com cores pretas e brancas a condizer.

Design de gancho auricular

Um gancho para se manter em forma

O nosso novo design de gancho auricular proporciona um ajuste seguro, mas confortável. Aprecie a sua caminhada ou passeio com os auriculares colocados.

A orelha esquerda de uma pessoa com uma unidade de xboom Buds brancos colocada. Acima do earbud, está uma seta bidirecional.

Autonomia da bateria

Até 30 horas de reprodução

A bateria de longa duração dos xboom Buds irá surpreendê-lo. Desfrute de até 10 horas de escuta contínua e 30 horas com carregamento alternado na base.

*7,5 horas de escuta contínua e 24 horas com carregamento na base com o ANC ativado.

Resistente à água

A humidade não irá atrapalhar

Desfrute de som ininterrupto durante as suas sessões de exercício físico ou em dias húmidos. Os xboom Buds mantêm-se protegidos do suor e da humidade com uma classificação IPX4 de resistância à água.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Dimensão da Unidade (Φ)

    10Φ

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096327333

COLUNA

  • Dimensão da Unidade (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Tipo da Unidade

    Dinâmico

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Modo Ambiente

    Sim

  • ANC

    Sim

  • # de Microfones

    6

EQ

  • EQ Customizável

    Sim

  • LG EQ

    Sim

CODEC ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Carregamento Rápido

    Sim

  • Multi Paring

    Sim

  • Comandos de voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

  • App Complementar

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Multi-Ponto

    Sim

  • Porta de carregamento USB tipo C

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Carregamento

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Auricular

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

PESO

  • Peso da Caixa de Carregamento

    36,0 g

  • Peso Líquido do Produto

    5,3 g

ACESSÓRIO

  • Terminais em Silicone Normal

    Sim

  • Gancho

    Sim

  • Guia de Configuração Rápida

    Sim

  • Guia de Segurança e Cartão de Garantia

    Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.4

  • BLE

    Sim

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Sim

  • Auracast

    Sim

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Sim

AUTONOMIA (HRS)

  • Auriculares (ANC off)

    10

  • Total (Auriculares+Caixa de Carregamento)

    30

TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO (HRS)

  • Auriculares

    1

  • Caixa de Carregamento

    2.5

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

