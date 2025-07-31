Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Bomba de Calor AQS Monobloco R290 150 ℓ

WH15ESF0
  • Vista frontal da Bomba de Calor LG WH15ESF0.HA em branco essence, com design de montagem na parede.
  • Vista superior da Bomba de Calor LG WH15ESF0.HA em branco essence, com design de montagem na parede.
  • Vista exterior da Bomba de Calor LG (WH15ESF0.CA) com dimensões assinaladas. Mede 600mm × 1,708mm × 608mm.
Vista frontal da Bomba de Calor LG WH15ESF0.HA em branco essence, com design de montagem na parede.
Vista superior da Bomba de Calor LG WH15ESF0.HA em branco essence, com design de montagem na parede.
Vista exterior da Bomba de Calor LG (WH15ESF0.CA) com dimensões assinaladas. Mede 600mm × 1,708mm × 608mm.

Funcionalidades principais

  • Refrigerante natural R290 com baixo GWP (3)
  • Sem necessidade de tubagens para o circuito de refrigerante
  • Classe energética ErP A+ (Clima médio, perfil de carga L)
  • Design em branco elegante que se adapta a vários ambientes
  • Temperatura máxima da água até 75°C com resistência elétrica
  • Quatro modos de funcionamento disponíveis (modo bomba de calor, modo automático, modo turbo, modo férias)
Mais

Elevado desempenho de aquecimento de água

A Bomba de Calor fornece água quente a temperaturas máximas de até 60–75 °C¹), com um elemento de aquecimento incorporado, garantindo um fornecimento constante.

Excelente eficiência energética

Classificado com a etiqueta energética ErP classe A+ da UE²), oferece um desempenho de alta eficiência com baixo consumo de energia. Apresenta ainda a tecnologia SG Ready, que otimiza os custos de funcionamento com base nas taxas de eletricidade³).

Controlo remoto inteligente

A Bomba de Calor AQS permite o controlo e a monitorização através da app LG ThinQ, de forma a facilitar o diagnóstico de avarias e o contacto com o centro de assistência ou com o instalador.

Modos de Operações Otimizados

A Bomba de Calor dispõe de quatro modos de funcionamento – Bomba de Calor, Automático, Turbo e Férias – de forma a oferecer um desempenho flexível para satisfazer diferentes necessidades.

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA: Temperatura máxima da água até 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA: Temperatura máxima até 60℃

 

2) O sistema de etiquetas energéticas ErP da UE para bombas de calor tem classes de eficiência que vão de G (menos eficiente) a A+++ (mais eficiente).

 

3) Classe Energética A+ e tecnologia SG Ready aplicam-se a todos os modelos (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA).

