About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

R134a Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 270ℓ - Preparada para SG

WH27STR2 FA EU energy2.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
WH27STR2 FA EU energy2.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

R134a Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 270ℓ - Preparada para SG

WH27STR FA
Vista frontal da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH27STR.FA em prateado com design de floor standing.
Vista superior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH27STR.FA em prateado com design de floor standing.
O exterior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água da LG (WH27STR2.FA) com as dimensões indicadas. Mede 580 mm × 2008 mm × 582 mm.
Vista frontal da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH27STR.FA em prateado com design de floor standing.
Vista superior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH27STR.FA em prateado com design de floor standing.
O exterior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água da LG (WH27STR2.FA) com as dimensões indicadas. Mede 580 mm × 2008 mm × 582 mm.

Funcionalidades principais

  • Sem trabalho de tubagem de refrigerante
  • Etiqueta energética ErP classe A+ (clima médio, perfil de carga L)
  • Harmonia com uma identidade de design diferenciada do meio envolvente
  • Temperatura máxima da água até 60 °C com um elemento de aquecimento
  • Fornece quatro modos de funcionamento diferentes (modo de bomba de calor, modo automático, modo turbo, modo de férias)
  • Conectividade inteligente com controlo Wi-Fi (ThinQ), rede inteligente e PV/ESS
Mais

Desempenho avançado de água quente

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água fornece água quente a temperaturas máximas de até 60-75 °C1) com um elemento de aquecimento integrado, proporcionando um abastecimento consistente.

Excelente eficiência energética

Classificado com a etiqueta energética ErP da UE classe A+2), proporcionando um desempenho de alta eficiência com baixo consumo energético e possui a tecnologia SG Ready, otimizando os custos operacionais com base nas tarifas de eletricidade.3)

Controlo remoto inteligente

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água permite o controlo e monitorização remotos através da aplicação LG ThinQ, facilitando o diagnóstico de problemas e o contacto com o centro de assistência ou instalador.

Modos de funcionamento otimizados

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água possui quatro modos de funcionamento (Bomba de calor, Automático, Turbo e Férias), oferecendo um desempenho flexível para uma variedade de necessidades de utilização.

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : temperatura máxima da água até 75 ℃/WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5: temperatura máxima até 60 ℃
2) O sistema de etiquetagem energética ErP da UE para bombas de calor tem classes de eficiência que variam entre G (menos eficiente) e A+++ (mais eficiente).
3) Classe energética A+, SG Ready aplicável a todos os modelos (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

O que dizem sobre nós

As nossas escolhas para si

Encontrar localmente

Experimente este produto perto de si.