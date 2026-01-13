R134a Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 270ℓ - Preparada para SG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : temperatura máxima da água até 75 ℃/WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5: temperatura máxima até 60 ℃
2) O sistema de etiquetagem energética ErP da UE para bombas de calor tem classes de eficiência que variam entre G (menos eficiente) e A+++ (mais eficiente).
3) Classe energética A+, SG Ready aplicável a todos os modelos (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)