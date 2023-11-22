About Cookies on This Site

Combinado LG GBP62PZNAC, 384 litros, eficiência energética A, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Shiny Steel
GBP62PZNAC A Grade 110 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

24 horas de temperatura uniforme com ±0.5℃
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantenha os alimentos mais frescos durante mais tempo

O Compressor Inverter Linear da LG ajuda a manter o aspeto e sabor dos produtos durante mais tempo ao reduzir as flutuações de temperatura.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling_D
Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_5_LinearCooling_D1

Refrigeração uniforme 24/7

Controlo preciso da temperatura.

* Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de teste interno da LG que mede a flutuação de temperatura média entre picos no compartimento de alimentos frescos, entre os modelos LGE de Congelador Inferior GBB72NSDFN(±0,5 ℃), Combinado de 3 Portas GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5 ℃), Congelador Superior B607S(±0,5 ℃) e Congelador Superior B606S(±1,0 ℃).

*Vazio e com definição de temperatura normal. O resultado poderá variar consoante o uso real.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_03_1_DoorCooling_D1

DoorCooling+TM

Até 32%* de refrigeração mais rápida e uniforme em qualquer lugar

As saídas de ar situadas na frente do frigorífico ajudam a manter a temperatura para preservar a frescura dos seus alimentos.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de teste interno da LG que compara o tempo necessário para a temperatura do cesto da porta superior descer de 24,8 ℃ até 8 ℃, entre o modelo Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) e o modelo DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) da LGE.

A temperatura ideal para cada alimento
FRESHConverter™

Escolha a temperatura ideal por tipo de alimento

O FRESHConverter™ mantém o estado ideal da sua carne, peixe e legumes, respetivamente.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Sempre um passo à frente

Solucione problemas e atualize alertas de manutenção para evitar o incómodo das chamadas de assistência.

Inverter linear compressor

Compressor Inverter Linear

Garantia de 10 anos para o Compressor Linear

O Compressor Inverter Linear líder do setor da LG garante o melhor desempenho de refrigeração, mantendo os alimentos frescos durante mais tempo. Menos pontos de fricção reduzem o consumo de energia e produzem menos ruído. O Compressor Inverter Linear vem com uma garantia de 10 anos* para as peças.

*Garantia de 10 anos para o Compressor Inverter Linear (apenas peças).

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir
Capacidade total (ℓ)
384
CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA
A
Peso da embalagem (kg)
102
Door Cooling+™
Sim

Key Spec

Capacidade total (ℓ)

384

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

110

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

A

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Inverter Linear™

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

A

Tipo de produto

Combinado

Profundidade padrão/bancada

Profundidade de bancada

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do chiller (ℓ)

44

Capacidade do congelador (ℓ)

107

Capacidade do frigorífico (ℓ)

233

Capacidade total (ℓ)

384

CONTROLO & ECRÃ

Express Freeze

Sim

Ecrã LED interno

Sim (ecrã matriz LED)

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Material da porta

PET

Duto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

Branco (Dentro do Móvel)

Tipo de pega

Pega lateral

Acabamento da porta

P/S3

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Sistema de fabrico de gelo automático

Não

Dispensador de água

Não

Ice Maker (manual)

Não

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+™

Sim

LINEAR Cooling™

Sim

DESEMPENHO

Classe climática

T

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Inverter Linear™

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

110

Potência de som (dB)

35

Potência de som (classe)

B

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FRIGORÍFICO

Multi-Air Flow™

Sim

Suporte para garrafas

Não

Prateleira da porta, transparente

4

Fresh 0 Zone™

Sim

Pure N Fresh™

Não

Iluminação do frigorífico

LED superior

Prateleira em vidro temperado

3

Compartimento para vegetais

Sim (2)

Prateleira Dobrável

Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO CONGELADOR

Gaveta de congelação

3, transparentes

Iluminação do congelador

LED superior

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806087092714

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Profundidade sem porta (mm)

608

Peso da embalagem (kg)

102

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Peso do produto (kg)

99

Altura até Topo da Caixa (mm)

2030

Altura até Topo da Dobradiça ou Tampo Deco da Porta (mm)

0

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBP62PZNAC)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (GBP62PZNAC)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

