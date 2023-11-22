About Cookies on This Site

Como usar e definir a Barra Flutuante no LG G7?

LG G7 Thinq: GIFS, FILMES E COLAGENS... Veja como os pode fazer facilmente.

10/31/2019

LG G7 Thinq está equipado com novas funcionalidades na galeria de imagens que lhe permitem apresentar as suas fotos de muitas formas diferentes. Pode muito facilmente fazer colagens divertidas que mostram os seus momentos favoritos da última festa. Se alguém fizer algo fora do comum, capture-o em várias fotos e, em seguida, use-o para criar um GIF que possa partilhar nas suas redes sociais. Além disso, pode, sem problemas, preparar um pequeno filme com as suas fotos da galeria de imagens. Adicione a sua música favorita de sempre como música de fundo e escreva algo que apenas a sua pessoa especial entenderá - desta forma está a criar um grande presente. Deixe-nos guiá-lo através destas extraordinárias características e comece a criar arte com os melhores momentos da sua vida!

Conteúdos relacionados - corresponda todas as fotos que tirou no seu restaurante favorito

O LG G7 Thinq irá mostrar-lhe as fotos relacionadas pela data ou localização em que foram tiradas.

1. Quando estiver a visualizar uma fotografia toque no botão "Relacionadas" no fundo do ecrã.

2. Quando o ícone relacionado com a data ou localização aparecer, toque no ecrã.

Faça um GIF divertido que pode partilhar com amigos e familia

LG G7 permite-lhe criar GIFs sem descarregar aplicações adicionais. Pode criar um GIF facilmente através da galeria de imagens do telefone.

1. Ao visualizar um álbum, toque no botão de 3 pontos e seleccione "Criar GIF".

2. Seleccione as fotos e vídeos desejados para criar um ficheiro GIF e pressione SEGUINTE.

3. Pode adicionar mais imagens e ajustar a velocidade do GIF, dimensão e ordem de imagens. Quando terminar, toque em GRAVAR.

Colagens são a melhor forma de partilhar os melhores momentos da viagem de férias

Com o LG G7 Thinq pode fazer uma colagem de fotografias a partir da galeria ou conteúdo relacionado. Com filtros adicionais, fundos e muitas formas de dispor as fotografias pode criar uma mistura divertida dos melhores momentos capturados na sua viagem. Depois pode partilhar facilmente com os seus amigos e família.

1. Ao visualizar um álbum, toque no botão de 3 pontos no canto superior direito do ecrã e seleccione "Fazer Colagem".

2. Seleccione as fotos que deseja adicionar à colagem e toque em SEGUINTE. Seleccione o esquema desejado no botão no fundo do ecrã. Ao tocar em cada imagem pode ajusta-las ao esquema.

Faça um presente fantástico para o seu melhor amigo! Crie um vídeo a partir de fotos que capturam momentos especiais da vossa amizade.

 

Pode reunir conteúdos para fazer um vídeo ao tocar no Play no vídeo com a data ou localização. Pode também criar um vídeo com as fotos que pretende tocando no botão de 3 pontos e em seguida "Criar Filme".

Escolha o tema que pretende da Biblioteca - pode escolher um de 4 temas que já existem ou descarregar mais da internet. Pode usar a música de fundo do tema seleccionado ou usar a sua música preferida se já a tiver descarregado para a memória do seu LG G7. Divirta-se e mostre a sua personalidade!