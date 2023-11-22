About Cookies on This Site

Como partilhar dados móveis a partir do seu smartphone LG Q7 com outro dispositivo?

10/31/2019

A Partilha de Ligação significa usar o seu smartphone ou outro dispositivo móvel que está ligado a um modem de internet por outro dispositivo, normalmente um computador portátil ou tablet Wi-Fi. Desta forma pode usar confortavelmente a internet onde quer que vá. O LG Q7 permite a partilha de ligação que pode ser efectuada de três diferentes formas.

Partilha de Ligação USB

Pode ligar o seu smartphone LG Q7 a outro dispositivo por USB e partilhar os dados móveis.

1.    Ligue o seu telefone e outro dispositivo por cabo USB.

2.    No ecrã de definições seleccione Redes>Partilha de Ligação>Partilha de Ligação por USB e seleccione a ligação para activar.

  • Esta opção usa dados móveis e poderá ter custos de utilização dependendo do seu tarifário móvel.
  • Ao ligar a um computador, descarregue o driver USB de www.lg.com e instale no computador.
  • Não pode enviar ou receber ficheiros entre o seu dispositivo e o computador enquanto a partilha de ligação USB estiver ligada.                                                             
    Desligue a partilha de ligação para enviar ou receber ficheiros.
  • Os sistemas que suportam a partilha de ligação são o Windows XP ou superior ou Linux.
Hotspot Wi-Fi

Pode definir o smartphone como router sem fios para que outros dispositivos se possam conectar à internet usando os dados móveis do seu smartphone.       

                     

1.    No ecrã de definições, seleccione Redes>Partilha de Ligação>Partilha de Acesso Wi-Fi e seleccione a ligação para activar.

 

2.    Aceda a Configurar hotspot Wi-Fi e insira o nome da rede Wi-Fi (SSD) e palavra-passe.

 

3.    Ligue o Wi-Fi noutro dispositivo e seleccione o nome do dispositivo de rede na lista de redes Wi-Fi.

 

4.    Insira a palavra-passe de rede.

  • Esta opção usa dados móveis e poderá ter custos de utilização dependendo do seu tarifário móvel.
  • Pode consultar mais informação no seguinte website: https://support.google.com/android/answer/9059108?visit_id=636834212597282676-1596543369&rd=1#wifi

Tempo Limite no Hotspot Wi-Fi

Quando o hotspot Wi-Fi não estiver a ser utilizado por um período de tempo específico, desliga-se automaticamente. Pode definir o tempo para desligar automaticamente.

Partilha de Ligação Bluetooth

Um dispositivo ligado por Bluetooth pode partilhar a ligação à internet usando os dados móveis do seu telefone.

1.    No ecrã de definições, seleccione Redes>Partilha de Ligação>Partilha de Ligação USB e seleccione a ligação para activar. 

2.    Ligue o Bluetooth em ambos os dispositivos para os emparelhar.              

                 

• Esta opção usa dados móveis e poderá ter custos de utilização dependendo do seu tarifário móvel.
• Pode consultar mais informação no seguinte website: