About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Como limpar a sua máquina de lavar roupa?

Como limpar a sua
máquina de lavar roupa?

5/5/2020

This is it. When the year ends, so does the special offer on these LG premium televisions.

O principal para manter a sua máquina de lavar roupa em bom estado durante muito tempo é a limpeza sistemática. Impede que o aparelho ganhe de maus cheiros, germes, bactérias e mofo e, como resultado, torna muito mais saudável e seguro usá-lo. Com as modernas máquinas de lavar roupa da LG, não é difícil mantê-las limpas e o esforço será realmente lucrativo ao prolongar a duração de suas vidas.

lg_washing_machine_cleaning_9999

MUITO IMPORTANTE

Desligue a máquina de lavar roupa da corrente elétrica antes de iniciar a limpeza para evitar o risco de choque elétrico. A não observância deste aviso pode resultar em ferimentos graves, incêndio, choque elétrico ou morte. Nunca utilize produtos químicos agressivos, produtos de limpeza abrasivos ou solventes para limpar a máquina de lavar roupa. Estes poderão danificar o acabamento.

Como limpar o interior e exterior da máquina de lavar?

CUIDADOS APÓS LAVAGEM

•Após o programa ter terminado, limpe a porta e o interior da vedação da porta para remover quaisquer restos de humidade.
•Deixe a porta aberta para secar o interior do tambor.
•Limpe a estrutura principal da máquina de lavar roupa com um pano seco para remover quaisquer restos de humidade.

LIMPAR O EXTERIOR

•Wash with a damp cloth and then dry with a soft cloth.
•Immediately wipe off any spills.
•Don’t press the surface or the display with sharp objects.

LIMPAR O INTERIOR

  • Utilize uma toalha ou um pano macio para limpar em torno da abertura da porta e para limpar o vidro da porta da máquina de lavar roupa.
  • Retire sempre as peças da máquina de lavar roupa assim que o programa estiver concluído. Deixar peças húmidas dentro da máquina de lavar roupa pode provocar enrugamento, transferência de cores e odores.
  • Execute o programa de Limpeza da cuba uma vez por mês (ou com uma maior frequência se necessário) para remover a acumulação de detergente e outros resíduos.