Como limpar a sua máquina de lavar roupa?

Máquinas de Lavar - Diagnosticar problemas

10/31/2019

Impossibilidade de drenagem devido a entupimento do filtro da bomba.

Limpe o filtro da bomba.

A água não está a entrar porque os filtros da válvula de entrada de água estão entupidos ou os tubos de abastecimento de água estão dobrados.

Limpe o filtro da válvula de entrada ou reinstale os tubos de abastecimento de água.

A água não está a entrar devido à utilização excessiva de detergente.

Limpe a gaveta do dispensador de detergente.

A roupa está quente ou morna após a conclusão da lavagem porque os tubos de abastecimento estão instalados no sentido inverso.

Reinstale as mangueiras de suprimento.

A água não é fornecida porque a torneira da água não está aberta.

Abra a torneira da água.

Fugas causadas por sujidade (cabelos, cotão) na junta e no vidro da porta.

Limpe a junta e o vidro da porta.

Vibração ou ruídos estranhos causados pela não remoção de parafusos de transporte ou do suporte da cuba.

 

Remova os parafusos de transporte e o suporte da cuba.

Fugas causadas devido a instalação incorreta do tubo de drenagem ou tubo de drenagem entupido.

Reinstale o tubo de drenagem.

Fugas causadas devido a instalação incorreta do tubo de abastecimento de água ou utilização de tubos de abastecimento de outras marcas.

Reinstale o tubo de abastecimento.

Problema de falha de energia causado por ligação solta do cabo de energia ou um problema na tomada elétrica.

Volte a ligar o cabo de energia ou substitua a tomada elétrica.

Se todos os parafusos estiverem instalados incorretamente, isso pode causar vibrações excessivas (apenas modelo Pedestal).

Instale quatro parafusos em cada canto (total 16x).

Ruídos de pancadas (batidas) quando a máquina de lavar roupa está a encher de água.

Ajuste a pressão da água, desligando a válvula da água ou a torneira da água na casa.