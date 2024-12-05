Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor Gaming OLED UltraGear™ 32" com resolução 4K UHD, tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG) e DisplayHDR True Black 400
32GS95UV EU (E).pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Monitor Gaming OLED UltraGear™ 32" com resolução 4K UHD, tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG) e DisplayHDR True Black 400

32GS95UV EU (E).pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
32GS95UV-B

Monitor Gaming OLED UltraGear™ 32" com resolução 4K UHD, tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG) e DisplayHDR True Black 400

()
  • Vista Frontal
  • Vista lateral -15 graus
  • Vista lateral +15 graus
  • Vista lateral
  • Vista lateral com luzes desligadas
  • Vista lateral com luzes ligadas
  • Vista traseira em perspetiva
  • Vista aproximada do emblema
  • vista aproximada das ligações
  • vista lateral de um monitor inclinado
  • Vista superior do monitor com inclinação -30 graus
  • Vista superior do monitor com inclinação +30 graus
  • Double the Wonder
  • finally, 32 wider OLED
  • spatial sound
Vista Frontal
Vista lateral -15 graus
Vista lateral +15 graus
Vista lateral
Vista lateral com luzes desligadas
Vista lateral com luzes ligadas
Vista traseira em perspetiva
Vista aproximada do emblema
vista aproximada das ligações
vista lateral de um monitor inclinado
Vista superior do monitor com inclinação -30 graus
Vista superior do monitor com inclinação +30 graus
Double the Wonder
finally, 32 wider OLED
spatial sound

Funcionalidades principais

  • 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
  • Modo Duplo (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • Altifalantes 7Wx2 com DTS® Virtual:X™
  • tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
  • Certificação VESA AdaptiveSync / Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
  • Design Unity Hexagonal
Mais
Monitor Gaming UltraGear™ OLED.

A fronteira no gaming desbloqueada

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Novo conceito de
monitor gaming

Testemunhe o fenómeno da tecnologia inovadora, Dual-Mode e Pixel Sound. Este monitor abre as portas para uma nova era de gaming.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Ecrã

32" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Tecnologia Antirreflexo

Velocidade

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)

240Hz com DisplayPort & HDMI 2.1

Tecnologia

Pixel Sound com DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

Certificação VESA AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatível

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

O OLED 4K mais espaçoso

32" 4K OLED

Finalmente,
o OLED 4K mais espaçoso

Tenha uma experiência de jogo mais rica com OLED 4K de 32", concebido para gamers ansiosos por mergulhar num mundo vasto. Com design elegante, está preparado para fascinar em grande escala.

*As imagens foram simuladas para melhorar o entendimento das funcionalidades e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*O ecrã é mais amplo do que o de 27 polegadas comumente usado.

O monitor 4K OLED mais espaçoso.

Dual-Mode,
o dobro do entusiasmo

Não decida entre taxa de atualização ou resolução. Com o primeiro Dual-Mode certificado pela VESA, desfrute de jogos em 4K a 240Hz ou mude para FHD a 480Hz, o que preferir, .

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*A performance do Dual-Mode pode variar consoante o jogo.

O mais brilhante OLED

Brilhante forma
de jogar

O brilhante ecrã OLED eleva as cores para num novo patamar de vivacidade. Com luminosidade padrão de 275 nits e um brilho máximo de 1300 nits, este monitor garante imagens brilhantes e vibrantes, para que nunca jogue no escuro.

Bright OLED panel.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O nível de brilho foi comparado ao modelo anterior, o LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Brilho: 250 nits (Mín.), 275 nits (Típ.).

Micro Lens Array+

A evolução OLED

O OLED UltraGear™ com tecnologia Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) apresenta um brilho 37,5 superior (SDR) em comparação com o MLA.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Verdadeira explosão de cores

O VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400faz com que todas as cenas, quer sejam claras ou escuras, ganhem vida com os seus detalhes realistas com um rácio de contraste de 1.500.000:1 e DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ).

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*1.500.000:1 é o rácio de contraste a 25% de APL.

*O valor APL (Average Picture Level) é apresentado como uma percentagem e refere-se ao valor entre o nível de preto e o nível de referência para o branco.

Tempo de Resposta
0.03ms(GtG)
Extremamente Rapido

O tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG), reduz o efeito de ghosting e ajuda a tornar os objetos mais nítidos, permite-lhe desfrutar do jogo com movimentos mais suaves e uma fluidez visual surreal.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

The monitor screen shows a racing game, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor.

7Wx2 Speaker com DTS® Virtual:X™

Som espacial

O som profundo dos altifalantes estéreo embutidos de 7Wx2 intensifica a experiência imersiva de jogo. Com a tecnologia DTS® Virtual:X™, que simula até 7.1 canais, poderá sentir o som do jogo a envolvê-lo como nunca antes.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Design centrado no jogador

Desvendar a nova identidade Design Hexagonal Unity da LG UltraGear™. Revele a sua sala de jogos com design simples e único. A base ajustável, que permite rotação, inclinação, ajuste de altura e pivot, proporciona uma experiência de jogo mais confortável.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Front image in an ambient cut.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Rotação

'-30°~+30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Inclinação

'-8°~+15°

Height adjustable icon.

Altura

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Base em forma de L,
otimização eficiente do espaço para gaming.

A base em forma de L, com ajuste de rotação, foi concebida para ocupar um espaço mínimo na secretária e reduzir áreas inutilizadas. Proporciona aos jogadores um ambiente mais amplo para jogar, garantindo uma experiência mais confortável.

A 32-inch gaming oled monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Experiência de jogo fluída

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Este monitor compatível com G-SYNC® foi testado e oficialmente validado pela NVIDIA, vai proporcionar uma boa experiência de jogo com uma redução significativa de "tearing" e "stuttering".

Certificação VESA AdaptiveSync

Com certificação VESA AdaptiveSync Display, orientada para jogos com taxas de atualização significativamente mais altas e baixa latência. Desfrute de imagens de jogo mais suaves, nítidas, e reprodução de vídeo sem falhas.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium Pro, os jogadores podem experimentar movimentos contínuos e fluídos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Ela reduz significativamente o "screen tear" e "stuttering".

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O desempenho da funcionalidade é comparado com os modelos que não aplicam a mesma tecnologia.

*Podem ocorrer erros ou atrasos dependendo da ligação de rede.

Maior nitidez
Enquanto joga

Este monitor recebeu a certificação VESA ClearMR 13000, que lhe permitindo ver todos os movimentos tão claramente como as imagens fixas com uma desfocagem de movimento incrivelmente reduzida para jogos.

Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Tecnologia Antirreflexo

Veja Apenas o seu Jogo

Aplicar uma tecnologia antirreflexo melhora a experiência de visualização ao reduzir os reflexos que a iluminação envolvente cria.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Conforto com cores vibrantes

Mantenha a sua experiência de jogo brilhante, mantendo os seus olhos confortáveis com a tecnologia Live Color Low Blue Light da LG.

*Os painéis OLED da LG foram certificados como Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free e Low Blue Light pela UL.

 *Número do certificado: Flicker-Free (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare-Free - V563481 (condições de UGR inferior a 22), Low Blue Light - V745051.

 *A funcionalidade acima pode variar consoante o ambiente ou as condições de trabalho do utilizador.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 e HDMI 2.1

Melhore o desempenho dos
jogos com um ecrã OLED

Este monitor tem uma taxa de atualização até 240Hz via DP e HDMI, permitindo que os jogadores

aproveitem completamente a resolução 4K UHD e 240Hz, tanto por portas DisplayPort quanto HDMI.

*Suporta uma taxa de atualização rápida até 240Hz. É necessária uma placa gráfica compatível com DP 1.4 ou HDMI 2.1, para funcionar corretamente.

*Os cabos DP e HDMI estão incluídos na embalagem.

*A placa gráfica não está incluída na embalagem. Deve adquirir separadamente.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

Saída de auscultadores de 4 pólos

Plugin para
efeitos sonoros
imersivos

Para além do Pixel Sound, conecte os auscultadores com a saída de 4 pólos e divirta-se com amigos enquanto joga. Pode experimentar o som envolvente do DTS Headphone:X, que oferece uma experiência de áudio 3D virtual.

*Os auscultadores não estão incluídos na embalagem. Devem ser adquiridos separadamente.

Interface de Utilizador de Jogos (GUI)

GUI Premiada

Os jogadores podem utilizar o On-Screen Display e o OnScreen Control para personalizar facilmente as definições, desde o ajuste das opções básicas do monitor até ao registo da "Tecla definida pelo utilizador", que permite definir o atalho.

*Para descarregar o OnScreen Control mais recente, visite LG.COM.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligar o modo Smart Energy Saving.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Definir o modo de jogo como Jogador 1. 

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Regular o brilho para 100. 

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Definir o brilho máximo como Alto.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligar o modo Smart Energy Saving.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Definir o modo de jogo como Jogador 1. 

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Regular o brilho para 100. 

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Definições rápidas para um OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Definir o brilho máximo como Alto.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando as opções acima são definidas.

*Pode ocorrer a retenção de imagem no ecrã se alguma das opções acima estiver ligada.

Proteção OLED

Pode prevenir a ocorrência de imagens residuais ou retidas no ecrã, ao ligar  o "Movimento do ecrã", que move o ecrã ligeiramente em intervalos regulares, o "Proteção de painel" e a "Limpeza de pixéis".

*Esta função pode ser controlada ou definida com o botão joystick de 4 direções no monitor.

*Com este método, pode não ser possível evitar todas as imagens residuais ou a deterioração do ecrã.

Dynamic Action Sync

Com a Dynamic Action Sync (Sincronização de Ação Dinâmica), os jogadores podem capturar momentos cruciais em tempo real, reduzir atrasos de entrada e responder rapidamente aos adversários.

Estabilizador de tons escuros

O estabilizador de tons escuros ajuda os jogadores a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e a escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Mira

O ponto alvo é fixado no centro para melhorar a precisão de disparo.

Contador de FPS

O contador de FPS permite-lhe ver se tudo está a carregar bem. Quer esteja a editar, a jogar ou a ver um filme, cada fotograma é importante e, com o Contador de FPS, terá dados em tempo real.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*A funcionalidade de Mira não está disponível quando o Contador de FPS está ativado.

*O contador de FPS pode apresentar o valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

*Contador FPS (Fotogramas Por Segundo): medida que lê o número de fotogramas gerados por cada segundo.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Cores precisas atualizadas

Ao utilizar a calibração de hardware do LG Calibration Studio, pode experimentar uma qualidade de cor avançada com um amplo espetro de cores e consistência.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O software e um Sensor de Calibração não estão incluídos na caixa. Para transferir o mais recente software LG Calibration Studio, visite LG.COM.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

GARANTIA DE 3 ANOS CONTRA DEGRADAÇÃO DE IMAGEM
para monitor de jogos UltraGear OLED.

*Garantia limitada. Termos e condições podem variar de acordo com o país.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Dimensão (polegadas)

    31.5

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de Painel

    OLED

  • Relação de Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de Cor (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tempo de Resposta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Posição do Ecrã

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador

    YES

  • Relatório de Calibração (Papel)

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (Cor/Comprimento)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Outros (Acessórios)

    Door, Mouse Holder

  • Cabo de Alimentação

    YES

  • USB A para B

    YES

CONECTIVIDADE

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Versão DisplayPort

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Saída de Auriculares

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • Entrada USB Downstream

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Entrada USB Upstream

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

  • Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

    973x183x544mm

  • Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

    714.1x411.8x65.0mm

  • Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

    714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)

  • Peso com embalagem (kg)

    13.9㎏

  • Peso sem base (kg)

    5.6㎏

  • Peso com base (kg)

    9.8㎏

ECRÃ

  • Relação de Proporção

    16:9

  • Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Depth (Número de Cores)

    1.07B

  • Gama de Cor (Mín.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de Cor (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Nível de Contraste (Mín.)

    1200000:1

  • Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

    1500000:1

  • Tipo de Painel

    OLED

  • Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

    0.1814mm x 0.1814mm

  • Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Tempo de Resposta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Dimensão (cm)

    79.9

  • Dimensão (polegadas)

    31.5

  • Acabamento da Superfície

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Ângulo de Visualização (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Cores Calibradas em Fábrica

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Contador FPS

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Efeito HDR

    YES

  • Calibração HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Outros (características)

    Dual Mode, Unity Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out), DTS Virtual X

  • Modo de Leitura

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Chave Definida por Utilizador

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    YES

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do Produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    Y24

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

  • Posição do Ecrã

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Design Borderless

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Suporte VESA [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ENERGIA

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Saída DC

    19.5V , 10.8A

  • Consumo de Energia (DC Desligada)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Consumo Energético (Suspensão)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Tipo

    External Power(Adapter)

SOM

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

  • Altifalante

    7W x 2

PADRÃO

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (Rep. da Coreia apenas)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

O que dizem sobre nós

Encontrar localmente

Experimente este produto perto de si.

As nossas escolhas para si