27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD, 240Hz Taxa Atualização, 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta

27GS95QE-B
Funcionalidades principais

  • Monitor OLED de 27" QHD (2560 x 1441)
  • HDR401 True black
  • OLED com taxa de atualização de 241 Hz
  • Tempo de resposta de 0,04 ms (GtG)
  • Rácio de contraste 1,5M:2
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Mais
Monitor para gaming UltraGear™ OLED.

Nascido para jogar

O brilhante monitor OLED de gaming com tempo de resposta de 240 Hz e 0,03 ms (GtG).

Ecrã

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98,5%**

Antibrilho / Reflexo reduzido.

Velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240 Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240 Hz de HDMI 2.1

Tecnologia

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado com o modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Monitor OLED QHD de 27 polegadas.

O brilhante OLED QHD de 27”

Brilho para todos os seus jogos

Mergulhe nos jogos com um OLED, que mantém as cenas brilhantes e proporciona cores vivas, independentemente do que estiver a jogar. Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com este brilhante ecrã OLED.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado com o modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275 nits até 1000 nits

OLED ainda mais brilhante

Este monitor tem uma luminosidade de 275 nits em utilização normal e pode atingir até 1000 nits no seu brilho máximo. Pode ter a certeza de que não estará a jogar no escuro, uma vez que o novo OLED mantém as imagens brilhantes e vibrantes.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*275 nits é o brilho típico a 100% do nível médio de imagem.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98,5%

A explosão das cores

O HDR TRUE BLACK 400 faz com que todas as cenas, quer sejam claras ou escuras, ganhem vida com os seus detalhes realistas com um rácio de contraste de 1,5 M.

Mergulhe no jogo com o mundo mais vibrante criado pelo DCI-P3 98,5% (Típico).

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*O TrueBlack 400 está a 10% do nível médio da imagem e 1,5 m:1 é o rácio de contraste a 25% do nível médio da imagem.

[Dica] Como desfrutar de jogos OLED mais brilhantes?

Para desfrutar de uma experiência OLED mais brilhante no ambiente de jogo, desative o modo de poupança de energia inteligente (Smart Energy Saving).

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*O modo de poupança de energia inteligente (Smart Energy Saving) é aplicado por defeito para otimizar o consumo de energia, mas pode desfrutar de uma experiência de jogo mais brilhante se o desligar.

*Selecione "Off (Desligado)" no modo de poupança de energia inteligente (Geral → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando o modo de poupança de energia inteligente está desativado.

Antibrilho e reflexo reduzido.

Antibrilho e baixo reflexo.

Mostre apenas o seu jogo

A aplicação da tecnologia antibrilho e reflexo reduzido pode proporcionar uma melhor experiência de visualização em qualquer lugar, reduzindo a distração do ecrã, mesmo num ambiente de luz envolvente.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

Logótipo do Live Color Low Blue Light.

Mantenha a sua experiência de jogo brilhante, enquanto os seus olhos se mantêm confortáveis com a tecnologia Live Color Low Blue Light da LG.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*A funcionalidade acima referida pode variar em função do ambiente ou das condições informáticas do utilizador.

*Os painéis OLED da LG foram certificados pela UL.

Ecrã OLED com 240 Hz e 0,03 ms (GtG).

Ecrã OLED 240 Hz e 0,03 ms (GtG)

OLED à velocidade da luz

O novo monitor UltraGear™ da LG proporciona a velocidade ultrarrápida de uma taxa de atualização de 240 Hz e um tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG) no ecrã OLED.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

Velocidade incrível,
Taxa de atualização OLED de 240 Hz

Uma velocidade rápida de 240 Hz permite que os jogadores vejam rapidamente o fotograma seguinte e faz com que a imagem apareça suavemente. Os jogadores podem responder rapidamente aos adversários e apontar ao alvo com facilidade.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

Tempo de resposta extremamente rápido de 0,03 ms

Com o tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG), reduzindo o efeito fantasma invertido e ajudando na renderização nítida dos objetos, permite desfrutar do jogo com movimentos mais suaves e surreal fluidez visual.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

QHD OLED a 240 Hz com HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED 240 Hz em HDMI 2.1

Amplifique a sua capacidade de jogo com o ecrã OLED

O 27GS95QE tem capacidade para uma taxa de atualização de até 240 Hz com HDMI 2.1. Isto significa que os jogadores podem desfrutar plenamente da resolução QHD e de 240 Hz com o DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Suporta uma taxa de atualização rápida até 240 Hz. Para funcionar corretamente, é necessária uma placa gráfica que suporte HDMI 2.1 e o cabo HDMI 2.1 (incluído na embalagem).

*A placa gráfica é vendida em separado.

*A placa gráfica é vendida em separado.

Tecnologia centrada na fluidez da experiência de jogo

Tecnologia centrada na fluidez da experiência de jogo.

Design centrado no jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação Hexagon e um design de 4 lados praticamente sem margens. A base ajustável suporta rotação, inclinação, altura e articulação, ajudando-o a jogar mais confortavelmente.

Design centrado no jogador.

Monitor com base giratória e ajustável.

Base Giratória

Monitor regulável em altura/inclinação.

Inclinação / Altura

Monitor regulável com articulação

Articulação

Monitor com design sem margens.

Design sem margens

Controlo remoto UltraGear™.

Defina e controle ao mesmo tempo

Com o Controlo remoto UltraGear™, pode definir e ter o controlo do seu monitor com toda a conveniência ligando-o ou desligando-o, ajustando o som, mudando de modo, etc.

*O Controlo remoto está incluído na embalagem.

Saída de auscultadores de 4 polos.

Saída de auscultadores de 4 polos

Plugin para efeito de som imersivo

Desfrute dos seus jogos enquanto conversa por voz, ligando-se facilmente à saída de auscultadores de 4 polos. Além disso, pode sentir-se ainda mais imerso com o som 3D virtual com o DTS Headphone :X.

*Auscultadores vendidos em separado.

Interface de utilizador para jogos

Interface de utilizador premiada para jogos

Os jogadores podem usar o On-Screen Display e o OnScreen Control para personalizar facilmente a configuração desde o ajuste das opções básicas do monitor ao registo da “Chave definida pelo utilizador” para a qual este pode definir o atalho.

*Para descarregar o OnScreen Control mais recente, visite LG.com.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

Proteja o seu ecrã com o sistema OLED Care

O OLED Care ajuda a evitar a imagem posterior, o burn-in do ecrã, que ocorre quando se muda a nova imagem depois de uma imagem estática de elevado contraste ter sido apresentada durante muito tempo.

*Esta funcionalidade só está disponível com o controlo remoto incluído na embalagem.

Dynamic Action Sync

Com a Dynamic Action Sync (Sincronização de ação dinâmica), os jogadores podem capturar momentos cruciais em tempo real, reduzir atrasos de entrada e responder rapidamente aos adversários.

Estabilizador de tons escuros

O estabilizador de tons escuros ajuda os jogadores a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e a escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Mira

O ponto alvo é fixado no centro para melhorar a precisão de disparo.

Contador de FPS

O contador de FPS permite-lhe ver se tudo está a carregar bem. Quer esteja a editar, a jogar ou a ver um filme, cada fotograma é importante e, com o Contador de FPS, terá dados em tempo real.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização.

*A funcionalidade de Mira não está disponível quando o Contador de FPS está ativado.

*O contador de FPS pode apresentar o valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio.

Cores precisas atualizadas

Otimize o desempenho de cores usando a calibragem de hardware através do LG Calibration Studio, aproveitando ao máximo o espetro amplo e a consistência de cores do ecrã LG QHD OLED.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das funcionalidades. Podem ser diferentes do produto real em utilização. 

*O software e um sensor de calibragem NÃO estão incluídos na embalagem. Para descarregar o software LG Calibration Studio mais recente, visite LG.COM.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Dimensão (polegadas)

    26,5

  • Resolução

    2560x1440

  • Tipo de Painel

    OLED

  • Relação de Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de Cor (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tempo de Resposta

    0,03 ms

  • Posição do Ecrã

    Inclinação/Altura/Deslocação axial

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador

    Sim

  • DisplayPort

    Sim

  • HDMI

    Sim (2.1)

  • HDMI (Cor/Comprimento)

    Preto, 1,5 m

  • Cabo de Alimentação

    Sim

  • Controlo Remoto

    Sim

  • USB A para B

    Sim

  • USB-C

    Sim (out 1ea)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (2ea)

  • Versão DisplayPort

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Sim (2ea)

  • Saída de Auriculares

    4 pólos

  • SPDIF out (Saída Áudio Ótica Digital)

    Sim

  • Entrada USB Downstream

    Sim (2ea)

  • Entrada USB Upstream

    Sim (1ea)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

  • Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

    604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3

  • Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

    604,4 x 574,4 x 258

  • Peso com embalagem (kg)

    11

  • Peso sem base (kg)

    5,05

  • Peso com base (kg)

    7,35

ECRÃ

  • Relação de Proporção

    16:9

  • Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Color Bit

    10

  • Color Depth (Número de Cores)

    1,07 mil milhões

  • Gama de Cor (Mín.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de Cor (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Nível de Contraste (Mín.)

    1.200.000:1

  • Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

    1.500.000:1

  • Tipo de Painel

    OLED

  • Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

    0,2292 x 0,2292

  • Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolução

    2560x1440

  • Tempo de Resposta

    0,03 ms

  • Dimensão (cm)

    67,32

  • Dimensão (polegadas)

    26,5

  • Acabamento da Superfície

    Anti-reflexo

  • Ângulo de Visualização (CR≥10)

    178º (D/E), 178º (C/B)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Black Stabilizer

    Sim

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Sim (Premium Pro)

  • Auto Input Switch

    Sim

  • Cores Calibradas em Fábrica

    Sim

  • Color Weakness

    Sim

  • Crosshair

    Sim

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Sim

  • Contador FPS

    Sim

  • HDR 10

    Sim

  • Efeito HDR

    Sim

  • Calibração HW

    Sim

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Sim

  • Modo de Leitura

    Sim

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagonal

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Sim

  • Chave Definida por Utilizador

    Sim

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do Produto

    27GS95QE-B

  • Ano

    2024

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

  • Posição do Ecrã

    Inclinação/Altura/Deslocação axial

  • OneClick Stand

    Sim

  • Suporte VESA [mm]

    100 x 100

ENERGIA

  • Entrada CA

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Saída DC

    19V 3,42A

  • Consumo Energético (Máx.)

    72W

  • Consumo Energético (Suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Tipo

    Transformador Externo (Adaptador)

SOFTWARE

  • Dual Controller

    Sim

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

