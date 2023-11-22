About Cookies on This Site

Monitor 34" com ecrã IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD com Thunderbolt™ 3
34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

34WK95U

Monitor 34" com ecrã IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD com Thunderbolt™ 3

Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_01_Compatibility_112018_D

Aviso

01.11.2018
De momento, o monitor 34WK95U não é compatível com o Macbook Pro (15 polegadas, 2018) através da ligação Thunderbolt 3, até ao lançamento da próxima versão do macOS. É possível ligar o Macbook Pro (15 polegadas, 2018) ao monitor 34WK95U através de um cabo USB-C para DisplayPort. (Não incluído no produto)

* Dispositivos Mac, PC, portáteis
** Não incluído no Monitor 34WK95U

"Quer um ecrã com aquele pequeno extra." 1/9/2018
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_01_DigitalTrends
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_02_TIPA_D-v1
Monitor 5K2K UltraWide™

GAMA PARA PROFISSIONAIS

Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_04_5K2KUltraWide_D-v1
34 polegadas 5K2K UltraWide™

Espaço de Trabalho 33% Mais amplo do que um UHD 4K

O 34WK95U proporciona-lhe mais 33% de espaço comparativamente a um monitor UHD 4K. Isto permite a apresentação simultânea de grandes quantidades de imagens para edição de vídeo, toneladas de VST e muitos efeitos podem ser apresentados durante o trabalho.
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_05_VESADisplayHDR_D
Compatibilidade VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR Mais Nítido e Luminoso

O monitor suporta VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 com ampla luminosidade e contraste, permitindo uma imersão visual dramática nos mais recentes jogos, filmes e imagens HDR.
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_06_NanoIPS_D
Ecrã Nano IPS

Maior Desempenho de Cor

O ecrã Nano IPS expressa delicadamente cores mais ricas em qualquer ângulo.
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_07_1_DCI-P3_D

Gama de Cores com DCI-P3 98%

O monitor suporta um amplo espectro de cores, 98% da gama de cores de DCI-P3 e 135% de sRGB, o que é ideal para a edição de imagens e expressar com precisão a cor dos conteúdos digitais.
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_07_2_DelicateColor_D-v1

Delicada Expressão de Cor

Partículas do tamanho de nanómetros no ecrã LED absorvem os comprimentos de onda de luz em excesso, proporcionado uma expressão de cor mais rica que reproduz com precisão todos os conteúdos, desde imagens reais e vídeos até CG.

O Monitor Premium LG 34WK95U possui verificação UL para Nano IPS que cobre a Gama de Cores DCI-P3, que é 35% maior (tipicamente) do que sRGB 100%.

*DCI-P3 foi definido pela organização Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_09_Thunderbolt_D
Thunderbolt™ 3

Potente e Versátil

O Thunderbolt™ 3 pode proporcionar muito maior produtividade e eficiência, sendo uma combinação perfeita com MacBooks. Quando conectado, um MacBook carrega a 85W e pode utilizar velocidades de transmissão de dados incrivelmente rápidas.

*Thunderbolt™ 3 em PCs Windows anteriores
O seu dispositivo Thunderbolt™ 3 é certificado para Windows. Se comprou um PC Windows antes de julho de 2016, certifique-se de que o PC tem as versões mais recentes dos itens listados abaixo.
- BIOS/Driver Thunderbolt™ 3/firmware Thunderbolt™ 3 (se disponível)
Contacte o fabricante do PC para confirmar se o seu sistema está atualizado. Também pode analisar o site abaixo para informações adicionais.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates

Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_10_1_FasterSpeeds_D

Velocidades Superiores

Transferir dados a velocidades de até 40Gb/s — duas vezes mais rápido do que o Thunderbolt™ 2 e oito vezes mais rápido do que USB 3 — Thunderbolt™ 3 oferece a ligação mais rápida a qualquer estação, monitor ou aparelho.
Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_11_1_OSC_Title_D-v1
On Screen Control

Configuração e Controlo Fáceis

On Screen Control permite um acesso rápido e fácil a uma série de importantes definições do monitor .

*Para transferir o mais recente On Screen Control, visite-nos no LG.com. A imagem apresentada destina-se apenas a efeitos ilustrativos. O On Screen Control real poderá variar devido às otimizações de produto.

Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_12_Design_D-v1
Design Ergonómico

Maior Eficiência de Trabalho

Com o seu elegante e deslumbrante perfil, este monitor faz virar cabeças mesmo quando está desligado. O design praticamente sem moldura em 4 lados, e uma fantástica base estreita ArcLine acrescentam à sua imagem requintada .
Key Spec

Dimensão (polegadas)

34

Resolução

5.120 x 2.160

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Relação de Proporção

21:9

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

450

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

60

Tempo de Resposta

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Posição do Ecrã

Inclinação/Altura

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do Produto

UltraWide

Ano

2018

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

Posição do Ecrã

Inclinação/Altura

Suporte VESA [mm]

100 x 100

ENERGIA

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo de Energia (DC Desligada)

Menos de 0,3W

Consumo Energético (Máx.)

200W

Consumo Energético (Suspensão)

Menos de 1,2W

Consumo Energético (Méd.)

70W

Tipo

Transformador Incorporado

PADRÃO

RoHS

Sim

SOFTWARE

OnScreen Control

Sim

Dual Controller

Sim

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

Sim

ECRÃ

Relação de Proporção

21:9

Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

360

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Número de Cores)

1,07B

Gama de Cor (Mín.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Nível de Contraste (Mín.)

840:1

Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

1.200:1

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

0,1554 x 0,1554

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

60

Resolução

5.120 x 2.160

Tempo de Resposta

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Dimensão (cm)

86,36

Dimensão (polegadas)

34

Ângulo de Visualização (CR≥10)

178º (D/E), 178º (C/B)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

982 x 527 x 191

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

816,9 x 359,8 x 57,1

Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

816.9 x 559 x 234.3(↑) 816.9 x 449 x 234.3(↓)

Peso com embalagem (kg)

12,3

Peso sem base (kg)

7,7

Peso com base (kg)

9

ACESSÓRIO

DisplayPort

Sim

Thunderbolt

Sim

USB A para B

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

DisplayPort

Sim (1ea)

Versão DisplayPort

1.4

HDMI

Sim (2ea)

Saída de Auriculares

3-pólos (apenas som)

Entrada USB Downstream

Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

Entrada USB Upstream

Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

Thunderbolt

Sim (1ea)

Thunderbolt (Transmissão de Dados)

Sim

Thunderbolt (Resolução Máx. a Hz)

5.120 x 2.160 a 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Carregamento)

85W

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Cores Calibradas em Fábrica

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

HDR 10

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

Modo de Leitura

Sim

Smart Energy Saving

Sim

Super Resolution+

Sim

Brilho Automático

Sim

Calibração HW

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

Sim

PBP

2PBP

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

SOM

Altifalante

5W x 2

Rich Bass

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(34WK95U-W)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-W)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WF)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WH)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WY)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-W)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WF)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WH)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WY)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(34WK95U-W)
