Monitor 34" com ecrã IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD com Thunderbolt™ 3

Aviso
De momento, o monitor 34WK95U não é compatível com o Macbook Pro (15 polegadas, 2018) através da ligação Thunderbolt 3, até ao lançamento da próxima versão do macOS. É possível ligar o Macbook Pro (15 polegadas, 2018) ao monitor 34WK95U através de um cabo USB-C para DisplayPort. (Não incluído no produto)