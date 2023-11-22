About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL CINEMA
NANOCELL CINEMA

Uma rua inundada com pessoas e veículos que flutuam na água e prédios em ruínas de ambos os lados.

NanoCell Cinema.
Desempenho digno do grande ecrã.

Transforme a sua casa na sala de cinema com que sempre sonhou, com uma televisão que é verdadeiramente cinematográfica.

O segredo do cinema puro.

Noites de cinema grandiosas

Desfrute de uma experiência cinematográfica completa no conforto da sua casa com a LG NanoCell TV Ultra Large.

 

Uma TV grande fixada numa parede de pedra cinzenta junto a uma janela de cima abaixo numa divisão moderna. O ecrã mostra uma mulher ruiva a segurar um arco apontado para a câmara.

Full Array Local Dimming

Imagens sombrias entram em ação.

Com várias zonas de escurecimento controladas com precisão, o Full Array Local Dimming oferece melhor controlo de luminosidade para apresentar tons pretos mais profundos. Isto otimiza o contraste, revelando uma imagem mais detalhada, mesmo nas cenas escuras dos filmes.

Uma cena de uma batalha num filme dividida ao centro. À esquerda apresentada numa TV convencional com cores esbatidas, à direita uma imagem mais brilhante e mais detalhada, conforme é apresentada na TV LG NanoCell.

Uma imagem dividida ao meio com diferente tecnologia de escurecimento de TV. O lado esquerdo mostra Edge Dimming, o direito Full Array Dimming. Maior detalhe e definição apresentados à direita.

*Full Array Dimming suportado em todos os tamanhos dos modelos NANO99, NANO95 e NANO 90. Apenas disponível no modelos NANO85 de 86 polegadas.
*Em comparação com TV UHD da LG sem Tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

FILMMAKER MODE™

A visão do realizador ganha vida

O FILMMAKER MODE™ desativa a suavização do movimento, preservando ao mesmo tempo o formato de ecrã, as cores e as taxas de fotogramas originais. Isto permite disponibilizar com precisão a visão original do realizador, para que possa assistir ao filme tal como idealizado.

 

Dolby Vision IQ e Dolby Atmos

Veja e oiça Dolby no seu melhor.

As LG NanoCell TV incluem as mais recentes soluções Dolby. O Dolby Vision IQ utiliza metadados e os sensores de luz integrados da TV para otimizar a qualidade da imagem com base no género de conteúdo e no ambiente envolvente, ao passo que o Dolby Atmos proporciona em simultâneo som imersivo multidimensional. É uma potente combinação que proporciona uma experiência mais realista ao assistir a um filme.

Os logótipos de Dolby Vision IQ e Atmos estão alinhados horizontalmente. Sob os logótipos, um pai e um filho estão sentados num sofá a ver televisão onde aparece uma rapariga a segurar um mineral no meio de um fundo preto e cor de laranja.

*Dolby Vision IQ e Dolby Atmos suportados nos modelos NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 e NANO85 de todos os tamanhos. Apenas disponíveis no modelo NANO75 de 86 polegadas.

HDR 10 Pro

Dê vida a tudo aquilo a que assiste.

A tecnologia exclusiva de alcance dinâmico da LG, o HDR 10 Pro, ajusta o brilho para melhorar a cor, revelar todos os pequenos detalhes e proporcionar uma nitidez semelhante à realidade a cada imagem, intensificando também o normal conteúdo HDR. Agora, todos os seus filmes e programas preferidos serão mais vívidos e vibrantes do princípio ao fim.

Uma imagem do mar, uma gaivota à esquerda e o penhasco à direita com o texto HDR no canto superior esquerdo desfocado. Uma imagem do mar, uma gaivota à esquerda e o penhasco à direita com o texto HDR 10 Pro no canto superior direito mais nítido e realista.

O processo estrutural do HDR 10 Pro com a imagem final após o LG TV Processing sobre a imagem original.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

Calibração automática

Precisão de nível especializado.

A calibração automática suporta o ajuste de hardware de alto nível, permitindo que os especialistas consigam realizar a calibração rápida das TV LG NanoCell. Isto garante que a TV possa ser ajustada para fornecer uma precisão de imagem ideal e ajuda a prevenir potenciais desvios de luminância, garantindo uma imagem de alta qualidade que irá satisfazer mesmo aqueles com conhecimentos especializados.

Um engenheiro numa sala de trabalho manipula o controlador para sintonizar uma imagem apresentada num monitor.

*A Calibração automática é suportada nos modelos NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 e NANO85 de todos os tamanhos. Apenas disponível no modelo NANO75 de 86 polegadas.

Entretenimento

Em streaming agora na LG NanoCell TV

As TV LG NanoCell têm suporte para Netflix, Disney+ e Apple TV. Agora, pode desfrutar de todos os seus filmes, programas de TV e documentários preferidos com uma qualidade de imagem impressionante e som imersivo.

Os logótipos da Netflix, Disney+ e Apple TV estão alinhados horizontalmente. Sob os logótipos, um cartaz de A Casa de Papel da Netflix, WandaVision do Disney+ e Missão Greyhound da Apple TV estão também alinhados horizontalmente.

*É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
*A subscrição do Disney+ é necessária. Sujeito aos termos de http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney e respetivas entidades.
*A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária. Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*O serviço suportado poderá ser diferente consoante os países.

ESCOLHA A SUA NANOCELL

