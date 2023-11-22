About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NANOCELL DESIGN ONDE COMPRAR
NANOCELL DESIGN
TV grande de ecrã plano fixada numa parede branca. O ecrã mostra folhas grandes em cores brilhantes.

TV com mais do que um lado artístico.

Eleve o seu espaço com uma TV fina otimizada fixada na parede que complementa qualquer decoração de interiores.

Design minimalista,o expoente máximo de beleza.

Com um design elegante e minimalista, a LG NanoCell TV fica completamente plana na sua parede como se fosse uma obra de arte, adicionando um toque de beleza à sua casa ao mesmo tempo que maximiza o seu espaço.

TV grande de ecrã plano montada numa parede cinzenta junto a uma janela de cima abaixo e uma cadeira em madeira natural. Ecrã com uma cena de uma floresta com luz a brilhar através das árvores.

Vista da extremidade a mostrar como a TV é fina.

Instalação simples.
Acabamento sofisticado.

*O produto real pode ser diferente.

*Colunas vendidas separadamente.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR

Destaca-se da multidão.

Inspirada pelas exposições de arte, pode agora usufruir da LG NanoCell TV num Suporte Gallery. Este dá-lhe liberdade para a colocar onde quiser, complementando o seu espaço.

TV no chão com um suporte próprio numa divisão rodeada por decoração e móveis de madeira. TV num interior moderno repleto de plantas junto a uma janela utilizando o seu próprio suporte no chão. TV num interior moderno junto a uma janela utilizando o seu próprio suporte no chão.

Duas imagens, a de cima mostra o suporte para a montagem e a de baixo mostra a imagem do suporte.

Fácil de montar,
fácil de gerir.

É fornecido com um suporte complementar e acessórios que permitem que a sua TV segure outros dispositivos de pequenas dimensões. A gestão de cabos foi concebida especificamente para manter o visual e a sensação superiores de uma galeria de arte.

*O suporte Gallery apenas está disponível nos modelos NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 e NANO85 de 55 e 65 polegadas.

*Suporte Gallery vendido em separado.

Imersão de um extremo ao outro.

O ecrã grande da LG NanoCell TV é maior do que nunca graças ao nosso design Cinema Screen de moldura mínima. Isto torna mais ténue do que nunca a linha entre aquilo a que assiste e a realidade, maximizando a sua imersão e proporcionando uma experiência verdadeiramente cinematográfica.

TV grande de ecrã plano montada numa parede cinzenta junto a uma janela de cima abaixo. Ecrã com uma cena de uma floresta com luz a brilhar através das árvores.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR

Mais ecrã.
Mais espaço. Mais possibilidades.

Mulher a fazer ioga no meio de uma divisão em frente a uma TV grande de ecrã plano montada na parede. Vista traseira de uma mulher durante uma reunião em vídeo com os participantes na TV de ecrã plano montada na parede. Um homem e uma mulher a cozinharem juntos em frente a uma TV grande montada na parede.

ESCOLHA A SUA NANOCELL

Estes botões têm ligações à “página onde comprar” e à “gama de produtos NANOCELL”.