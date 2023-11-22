About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL JOGOS
Uma pessoa com equipamento futurista a segurar uma arma grande contra um fundo brilhante.

NanoCell Gaming. TV com imensos XP.

Equipada com todas as especificações para jogos emocionantes de última geração, a NanoCell TV dá vida aos seus jogos.

O segredo do gaming puro.

TV excelente para jogos.

Experimente os seus jogos favoritos com o novo nível de imersão proporcionado pela LG NanoCell Ultra Large TV.

Vista traseira de um homem e uma mulher sentados lado a lado à frente de uma TV grande montada na parede. O homem está a segurar um comando de jogos com um jogo de corridas de carros no ecrã.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

Game Optimizer

Todas as suas definições de jogo num só lugar.

O menu Game Optimizer permite-lhe fazer os ajustes adequados para cada tipo de jogo. Pode aceder a todas as configurações num só local e, assim, otimizar o som e a imagem do seu jogo. É possível, ainda, ativar as tecnologias VRR e AMD FreeSync™. Todas estas personalizações vão permitir-lhe usufruir de um jogo mais nítido, rápido e sem quebras.

VEJA NA PRÁTICA

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar consoante o modelo e a região.

Game Dashboard

Acesso rápido às configurações enquanto joga.

O novo Game Dashboard é um menu simplificado que lhe permite fazer ajustes rápidos do Game Optimizer enquanto joga. Enquanto está aberto, pode voltar para o Game Optimizer para aceder a mais configurações possíveis.

*Este serviço estará disponível no segumento semestre de 2021.

Gaming ao mais alto nível

Não deixe que o seu ritmo de jogo esmoreça.

As NanoCell da LG suportam Dolby Vision® HDR em 4K 120Hz, o que lhe permite embarcar numa experiência de jogo altamente rápida e imersiva, como nunca antes experimentou. Além disso, as tecnologias VRR, ALLM e eARC vão ao encontro das mais recentes especificações HDMI 2.1 para reduzir o arrastamento e as quebras, entregando uma imagem suave, sincronizada e de altíssima resolução.

Os logos do Gaming 4K em até 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode e Enhanced Audio Return Channel.

Uma rua rosa num cenário futurista e uma consola no topo da imagem. Por baixo, duas visões mais chegadas do cenário robótico.

*A data de lançamento da atualização de firmware para Dolby Vision® HDR 4K 120Hz varia consoante o modelo.
**4K 120Hz é apenas suportado nos modelos NANO99, NANO95 e NANO90.
***VRR é apenas suportado nos modelos NANO90 e NANO85.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Jogue ao mais alto nível.

A LG NanoCell TV suporta AMD FreeSync™ Premium para oferecer taxas de atualização variáveis durante o jogo. Isto reduz significativamente as paragens e falhas para um jogo mais ininterrupto e suave.

Dois ecrãs de TV lado a lado com um jogo de tiro. À esquerda mostra o FreeSync desativado e à direita o FreeSync ativado.

*AMD FreeSync Premium apenas incluído nos modelos NANO90 e NANO85.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

HGiG

Entre no seu jogo com HDR.

Como membro da HGiG, a LG trabalha com alguns dos principais programadores e empresas de jogos para garantir uma experiência superior de HDR nas TV LG NanoCell. A HDR intensifica o realismo para que mergulhe totalmente em todos os jogos HDR mais recentes.

Uma imagem animada, uma casa pequena e uma árvore num pequeno terreno que está no meio de uma lagoa cercada por árvores altas e nuas, com o texto 'Com HGIG' no canto superior direito, mais brilhante e com melhor qualidade de imagem em comparação com a imagem sem HGIG.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e das indústrias de ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público as diretrizes para melhorar a experiência dos jogos HDR.

Parceria com líderes da indústria

O derradeiro conjunto de jogos.

Desde tecnologia de ponta a parcerias de última geração com alguns dos principais nomes da indústria de jogos, a TV LG NanoCell oferece o pacote completo para uma experiência de jogo épica.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Cloud Gaming

O melhor das suas plataformas favoritas.

A TV LG Nanocell oferece a mais recente experiência de jogo apenas com um comando compatível e sem precisar de hardware adicional. Modelos selecionados de TV LG de 2021 são também os primeiros com suporte para a aplicação GeForce NOW da NVIDIA, que lhe permite jogar instantaneamente muitos dos mais recentes jogos de êxito para PC e mais de 35 jogos gratuitos a 1080p e 60fps. A GeForce NOW permite-lhe jogar títulos que já tenha adquirido, ou comprar novos jogos em populares lojas digitais, como a do Steam, a Epic Games Store, a Ubisoft Connect e a Origin.

