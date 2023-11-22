About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL DESPORTO
Vista superior de um estádio de futebol.

NanoCell Desporto.Performance de Campeão

Traga o ambiente do estádio para sua casa.

O segredo do desporto puro.

TV para os grandes jogos.

Aproxime-se da ação com um ecrã ultra grande. Jogos mais realistas do que nunca com a imersão profunda da LG NanoCell TV.

Uma imagem deslizante de três pessoas a assistirem a um jogo de basebol numa TV grande fixada na parede. Conforme se desloca da esquerda para a direita, o ecrã torna-se maior.
Uma imagem deslizante de três pessoas a assistirem a um jogo de basebol numa TV grande fixada na parede. Conforme se desloca da esquerda para a direita, o ecrã torna-se maior.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

100% Consistência de Cor

Uma experiência de jogo mais realista

Com 100% Consistência de Cor, a LG NanoCell TV exibe as cores com exuberância e precisão. Desde a vivacidade do estádio ao detalhe dos equipamentos, veja todas as cores como se estivesse a assistir da bancada.

Uma TV grande de ecrã plano fixada numa parede cinzenta. O ecrã mostra dois jogadores de futebol no meio de um jogo.

*Certificação Interteck para 100% de Consistência de Cor, avaliada segundo CIE DE2000 com 18 padrões de cor Macbeth e ângulo de visualização de ±30°.
*100% de consistência de cor não é suportado no modelo NANO85 de 50 polegadas. É suportado em todos os outros tamanhos do modelo NANO85 e em todos os tamanhos dos modelos NANO90, NANO95 e NANO99. Todos os modelos com 100% Consistência de Cor foram certificados pela Intertek.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Torne cada jogo num jogo em casa.

Ligue facilmente colunas Bluetooth para uma verdadeira experiência de som surround sem fios. Toda a ação possui um som mais rico e mais realista, levando a atmosfera dos grandes jogos até à sua sala.

5 pessoas reunidas à frente de uma TV de ecrã plano montada na parede a assistirem a um jogo de futebol.

*Dispositivos compatíveis: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/5, PL7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (ON9/7/5).
*Colunas vendidas separadamente.

Sports Alert

Nunca perca um jogo da sua equipa.

O Sports Alert notifica-o antes, durante e após os jogos. Nunca terá de se preocupar com perder os melhores lances das suas equipas favoritas, mesmo quando está a assistir a outros conteúdos.

Um homem e uma mulher sentados numa mesa de café à frente de uma TV montada na parede com um jogo de futebol.

*Os desportos e ligas suportados podem ser diferentes consoante o país.
*Indisponível na Rússia.

Motion Pro

Acompanhe a ação.

Tecnologia avançada de processamento de movimentos que reduz a desfocagem para proporcionar uma ação mais suave e uma experiência de visualização mais nítida, mesmo durante jogos rápidos.

Uma mulher a jogar ténis. A cena repete-se, à esquerda é apresentada numa TV convencional com o movimento desfocado, à direita é apresentada na TV LG NanoCell com imagens nítidas e claras.

*Em comparação com TV UHD da LG sem Tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

