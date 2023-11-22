About Cookies on This Site

Projetor HU715QW - LG CineBeam Laser com SmartTV WebOS 6.0 (até 120'', 2500 Lúmenes, 3840 x 2160 px, branco)

Projetor HU715QW - LG CineBeam Laser com SmartTV WebOS 6.0 (até 120'', 2500 Lúmenes, 3840 x 2160 px, branco)

HU715QW

Projetor HU715QW - LG CineBeam Laser com SmartTV WebOS 6.0 (até 120'', 2500 Lúmenes, 3840 x 2160 px, branco)

Vista frontal
LG CineBeam 4K

Apenas uma extensão para projetar um ecrã de 100 polegadas

Configure o seu próprio cinema em qualquer lugar da casa com o LG Ultra Short Throw Laser 4K CineBeam.

alt

Ecrã

  • Alcance ultracurto
  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 2500 lúmenes ANSI

Tecnologia de imagem

  • Otimizador de brilho II
    - Brilho automático
    - Contraste adaptável

Usabilidade

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 e HomeKit
  • Estéreo 20 W+20 W integrado

Relação de alcance ultracurta

O LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam fornece imagens vívidas a uma distância de projeção excepcionalmente curta. Crie um impressionante ecrã de cinema em casa até 120 polegadas*.
Desenvolvido para interiores harmoniosos

Desenvolvido para interiores harmoniosos

O design sofisticado e compacto com material premium da Kvadrat** combina na perfeição com o interior da sua casa.

*Pode projetar um ecrã de 80 polegadas a uma distância de 11,8 cm, um ecrã de 100 polegadas a uma distância de 21,7 cm e um ecrã de 120 polegadas a uma distância de 31,7 cm.
**Têxteis de Kvadrat. A Kvadrat é uma empresa têxtil dinamarquesa.

Projetor a laser Real 4K UHD

Qualidade de Imagem Vívida e Nítida

Com 8,3 megapíxeis que utilizam tecnologia laser 4K UHD, o LG CineBeam fornece precisão irrepreensível e detalhes até ao equivalente a um ecrã de 120 polegadas. Com a taxa de contraste 2M:1, pode expressar a profundidade da escuridão e o brilho. E representa com precisão as cores num ambiente interno, graças a uma gama de cores de 85% do brilho DCI-P3 e 2500 lúmenes ANSI.
8,3 M píxeis

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 85%

Gama de cores

2,000,000:1

Relação de Contraste

2500 ANSI

Brilho

comparação de FULL HD e 4K UHD

*Os valores da taxa de contraste e a gama de cores são o valor medido dos testes internos.
*O brilho acentuado, o valor medido dos testes internos, é baseado no padrão de brilho que os utilizadores visualizam.
*Os valores acima são baseados no 'modo mais brilhante' e podem variar dependendo do seu ambiente.
*A gama de cores é baseada no 'modo vívido' e o intervalo de reprodução de cores pode variar dependendo do modo de imagem que escolher.

Um novo nível de nitidez

O HDR melhora a qualidade com mais brilho na parte brilhante e mais escuro na parte escura enquanto usa os detalhes do lado escuro. Por isso, é compatível com quase todas as normas HDR da indústria.

Mapeamento dinâmico dos tons

Usando uma gama de sinal significativa (fotograma a fotograma) em vez da gama de sinal simples.

HDR10

O tom individual pode ser ajustado para cada cor dentro de uma cena.

HLG

HLG é uma norma HDR com compatibilidade regressiva e começa com um sinal SDR que qualquer TV pode usar.

HGiG

HGiG ajuda a desfrutar de jogos de consola em HDR da PlayStation e Xbox.

*O HDR abrange quase todas as especificações HDR, incluindo HDR10, mapeamento dinâmico dos tons, HLG, HGiG e outras especificações.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Otimizador de brilho

Otimizador de brilho

É uma tecnologia importante para a qualidade das imagens que apenas a LG CineBeam possui.
Brilho automático **

Verifique, ajuste e projete automaticamente

O sensor de ambiente integrado reconhece automaticamente as condições de iluminação e ajusta o modo de brilho adequado para o olho nu. Portanto, pode assistir ao conteúdo com o brilho de ecrã otimizado para o ambiente.
Dark Room

Dark Room

Bright Room

Bright Room

Como operar o brilho automático

Ao reconhecer o ambiente de luz ambiente pelo sensor de ambiente integrado, o 'nível de poupança de energia' é definido automaticamente, fornecendo assim o brilho do ecrã otimizado para o ambiente.
  • Convencional
  • Contraste adaptável
Contraste adaptável

Adapta a saída do laser à cena

O contraste adaptável dá maior profundidade à sua imagem, ajustando adequadamente a saída do laser à imagem, para criar uma relação de contraste alta. As cenas brilhantes aparecem mais brilhantes, enquanto as cenas escuras permanecem detalhadas com pretos profundos e detalhes sombreados.

*O Otimizador de Brilho II inclui brilho automático e contraste adaptável. Controla a quantidade de corrente elétrica, dependendo do brilho da imagem original, enquanto o sensor ambiente otimiza o brilho reconhecendo automaticamente as condições de iluminação ambiente.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.
**Para executar o 'Brilho automático', pode ativar o sensor de ambiente acedendo ao menu 'Otimizador de brilho' com o controlo Magic Remote e ligando/desligando o 'Brilho automático'. (Durante o uso desta função, o menu de poupança de energia está desativado)
**O modo Iris que controla fisicamente a taxa de contraste NÃO é suportado.

Ligue-se a uma rede wi-fi com o webOs para aceder ao conteúdo de vídeo com as aplicações integradas

A maneira inteligente de aceder a conteúdos

Com o webOS 6.0, pode explorar e desfrutar de uma variedade de programas de TV e filmes com uma simples ligação à sua rede wi-fi. Também pode desfrutar de conteúdos de vídeo com as aplicações integradas, tais como Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney , YouTube e Apple TV.

*É necessária uma ligação à internet e subscrição para os serviços de streaming.
*Os serviços suportados poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Controlo remoto Magic Lighting

Com o controlo remoto Magic Lighting, basta premir o botão Home e controlar facilmente o webOS. A função de iluminação permite controlá-lo convenientemente, mesmo numa sala escura.
Apple AirPlay 2 e HomeKit
Apple AirPlay 2 e HomeKit

Partilhe o seu conteúdo em casa

Com o projetor inteligente da LG, basta partilhar o entretenimento com dispositivos Apple compatíveis, como iPhone, iPad e Mac, com o AirPlay para o ecrã grande de alta definição.

Como usar os seus dispositivos Apple corretamente com o LG CineBeam

Transmitir vídeo do dispositivo Apple para o LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Projete o dispositivo Apple para o LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Configure o HomeKit no LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*O dispositivo Apple tem de estar ligado à mesma rede Wi-Fi que o projetor.
*Apple, o logótipo da Apple, AirPlay, Apple TV e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*Este LG CineBeam suporta o AirPlay 2 e requer o iOS 12.3 ou posterior ou macOS 10.14.5 ou posterior.

Experiência incrível de som surround com estéreo de 20 W 20 W integrado.
Estéreo 20 W 20 W integrado

Experiência de som surround incrível

Com a nova disposição do woofer e do radiador passivo com uma estrutura de coluna de atenuação da vibração, pode fornecer graves profundos e limpos enquanto reduz a vibração do ecrã e do som. Com o som melhorado de 2.2 canais de 40 W (Quad WF), pode desfrutar da experiência cinematográfica como se estivesse num cinema real.

2.2 canais que incluem Quad Woofer

2.0 canais: 2 tweeter 2 woofer (e/d) na frente que pode reproduzir toda a gama
0.2 canais: 2 woofer (e/d) na parte traseira para melhorar a linha de graves
Pronto para Surround Bluetooth
Pronto para Surround Bluetooth

Efeito de 4.2 canais

Ao ligar duas colunas Bluetooth adicionais sem fio para dispor um sistema de som, pode desfrutar do som surround com as colunas integradas do projetor e as colunas Bluetooth.

*Necessita de comprar colunas Bluetooth para usar essa função. Apenas as colunas Bluetooth da LG são garantidas.
*Efeito de 4.2 canais: 2.2 canais implementados em virtual. Necessita de ligar duas colunas Bluetooth para o efeito de 4.2 canais.

Foco motorizado

Pode facilmente ajustar o foco usando o controlo Magic Remote. Já não necessita de operar dispositivos de alcance ultracurto distantes para focar.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

DISTORÇÃO de 4/9/15 pontos

Com a DISTORÇÃO de 4/9/15 pontos não só suportando as funções de distorção de 4 cantos, mas também de 9 pontos e 15 pontos, pode ajustar a distorção do ecrã e configurar um ecrã mais preciso.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Calculadora de projeção da LG

Pode simular o projetor da LG no seu espaço com a calculadora de projeção da LG.
Key Spec

Resolução Nativa

4K UHD (3.840 x 2.160)

Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

2500

Tipo

Laser (LD + P/W)

Nível de Contraste

2.000.000:1

Correção Digital Keystone

Ajuste da extremidade (4/9/15 Pontos)

Saída

20W + 20W Estéreo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Transmissão de Vídeo, Espelhamento, Streaming Áudio)

YES (até 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Espelhamento de imagem sem fios compatível com dispositivos que suportam MiraCast)

YES (até 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixo

Todas as especificações

SISTEMA DE PROJEÇÃO

Sistema de Projeção

DLP

RESOLUÇÃO NATIVA

Resolução Nativa

4K UHD (3.840 x 2.160)

BRILHO (ANSI LUMEN)

Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

2500

NÍVEL DE CONTRASTE

Nível de Contraste

2.000.000:1

RUÍDO

Modo de Poupança de Energia Máx. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Modo de Poupança de Energia Méd.

28dB(A)

Modo de Poupança de Energia Mín. (Brilho)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMIDADE

Uniformidade (JBMMA 9 Pontos)

85%↑

PROJEÇÃO DA LENTE

Foco (Auto / Manual)

Motorized

Zoom

Fixo

PROJEÇÃO DE IMAGEM

Dimensão do Ecrã

80" ~ 120"

Padrão (lente até à parede)

Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm, Standard: @49.6cm

Proporção de Alcance

0,22

OFFSET DE PROJEÇÃO

Offset de Projeção

1,18

FONTE DE LUZ

Tempo de vida útil

Até 20.000 horas

Tipo

Laser (LD + P/W)

RELAÇÃO DE ASPECTO

Controlo da Relação de Aspecto

16:9/Original/4:3/Zoom vertical/Zoom em todas as direções

SOM

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Compatibilidade Dolby Atmos

YES (Pass through)

Saída

20W + 20W Estéreo

TEMPERATURA

Temperatura de Funcionamento

0 ~ 40℃

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SINAL DE ENTRADA

Digital (HDMI)

Até (4.096x2.160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

TIPOS DE ENTRADAS/SAÍDAS

Saída Áudio

S/PDIF 1(Ótico)

HDMI

3

IP control

YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Imagem de Fundo

YES

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Transmissão de Vídeo, Espelhamento, Streaming Áudio)

YES (até 4K/30Hz)

Compatibilidade com colunas Smart

Compatível com Apple Homekit

Controlo de Nível de Preto

YES

Saída de som Bluetooth

YES

Otimizador de Brilho - Contraste Adaptativo

YES (Alto / Médio / Baixo / Desligado)

Configuração da Gama de Cores (Ccontrolo Especializado)

YES

Sistema de Gestão de Cores (Controlo Especializado)

YES

Ajuste de temperatura da cor

YES

Partilha de conteúdo (com dispositivo de suporte DLNA)

YES

Loja de Contéudos / LG Smart World (Loja App)

YES

Sugestão de Contéudo

YES

Correção Digital Keystone

Ajuste da extremidade (4/9/15 Pontos)

Nível de Preto Dinâmico

YES

Cor Dinâmica (Controlo Especializado)

YES

Contraste Dinâmico (Controlo Especializado)

YES

Função Eco - Suspensão Automática / Desligar Automaticamente

YES

Função Eco - Desligar Automaticamente / Repouso Automático

YES

Função Eco - Modo de Poupança de Energia

YES (Mín/Méd/Máx)

Função Eco - Temporizador

YES

Função Eco - Tempo On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Modo FILMMAKER

YES

Correção de Gamma (Controlo Especializado)

YES

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

YES (eARC)

HDMI simplink (CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10, HLG

Mapeamento de Tons HDR

YES (Auto, Dinâmico/fotograma a fotograma)

Modo HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group)

YES

HID (Teclado/Rato/Comando através de USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (entrada, IoT com dispostivos OCF)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT não suportados)

Rodar Imagem

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Navegador de Internet

YES

LG Sound Sync (com Barra de Som)

YES

Redução de Ruído

YES

Plataforma (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play (Detectar sinal automaticamenteRGB/DVI/HDMI)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processador

Quad Core

Ligar/desligar rápido (instantâneo)

YES (on 12 Seg ↓ / off 2 Seg)

Real Cinema

YES (até 4.096x2.160)

Screen Share (Espelhamento de imagem sem fios compatível com dispositivos que suportam MiraCast)

YES (até 4K/30Hz)

Auto-diagnóstico

YES

Guia de configuração

YES (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

YES

Modo Loja

YES

Super Resolution (Controlo Especializado)

YES (4K)

TruMotion

YES (até 4.096x2.160)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Filmes, Músicas, Fotos)

YES

Reconhecimento de Voz - Incorporado

LG ThinQ

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

DESIGN

Cor

Branco

Furo para instalação no teto (para suporte)

YES

Fechadura Kensington

YES

Suporte com pés

YES (4 pés)

Botão Físico

Joystick

ACESSÓRIO

Conformidade (Regulamento)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Livro Completo ou Simples)

Livro Simples

Guia Rápido do Utilizador (Guia de Configuração Rápida)

YES

Controlo Remoto - Movimento

YES (Comando Magic Lighting)

Cartão de garantia

YES

TAMANHO

Dimensão líquida (mm) (L x P x A)

533 x 315 x 153

PESO

Peso Líquido (kg or g)

11.1

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia (Máx.)

350W

Fonte de Alimentação

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU incorporada)

Consumo de Energia em Modo de Suspensão

<0,5W

Vista frontal

HU715QW

Projetor HU715QW - LG CineBeam Laser com SmartTV WebOS 6.0 (até 120'', 2500 Lúmenes, 3840 x 2160 px, branco)