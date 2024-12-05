Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG AI DD™ branca 20kg com classe energética B, TurboWash 360˚ e vapor Steam™
New MEZ69297403_Rev00 Model F0P3CYV2W_Spain.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
  OFERTA uma noite no hotel Morgado Golf e Country Club em todas as compras a partir de 499€

Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG AI DD™ branca 20kg com classe energética B, TurboWash 360˚ e vapor Steam™

F0P3CYV2W

Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG AI DD™ branca 20kg com classe energética B, TurboWash 360˚ e vapor Steam™

Funcionalidades principais

  • Cuidado de Roupa Inteligente com Tecnologia AI
  • Reduz os Alérgenos Com os Ciclos Steam™
  • Lavagem Incrível com 6 Tipos de Tecnologia de Movimento
  • Início Remoto e Monitorização do Progresso da Lavagem com o ThinQ®
Mais
Faça tudo e mais um pouco com a TurboWash 360™

Cuidado Inteligente com 10% Mais Proteção de Tecido

O AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximiza a performance de limpeza e prolonga a durabilidade das suas roupas.

Tenha a sua roupa lavada em apenas 32 minutos, com o TurboWash™ 360.

Deixe a sua roupa favorita em perfeitas condições, em apenas 32 minutos, com o TurboWash™.

Lavagem para todos os tipos de tecido

6MotionDD

Lavagem para todos os tipos de tecido

Nenhuma lavagem tem apenas um tipo de tecido, e é por essa razão que oferecemos 6 tipos de lavagem ideais para todo o tipo de roupa.

Elimina 99,9% dos alérgenos dos seus tecidos

Utilize as suas roupas com confiança, sabendo que 99,9 dos alérgenos são eliminados com o LG Steam™.

*Ciclo de cuidado de alergias certificado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) que reduz 99,9% das alergiais ao pó.

O vidro temperado garante uma maior durabilidade.

Visivelmente melhor e maior

Visivelmente melhor e maior

Redesenhado com um um botão de metal mais largo, aumentando o controlo e com uma maior facilidade de ler o painel.

O motor Inverter Direct Drive incorporado na máquina de lavar roupa é fiável e bastante silencioso. Ao permitir uma performance duradoura, as nossas máquinas contêm uma garantia standard de 10 anos no motor.

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

F0P3CYV2W

Key Spec

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    20

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    700x990x830

  • Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

    1000

  • ezDispense™

    Não

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • Anti-vincos

    Não

Todas as especificações

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Adicionar mais roupa

    Sim

  • Sinal sonoro On/Off

    Sim

  • Bloqueio para crianças

    Sim

  • ColdWash™

    Não

  • Final diferido

    Sim

  • Nível de detergente

    Não

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Sim

  • Limpar ezDispense

    Não

  • Pré-lavagem

    Sim

  • Início remoto

    Sim

  • Enxaguamento

    5 vezes

  • Enxaguamento+

    Não

  • Enxaguamento + Centrifugação

    Não

  • Nível de amaciador

    Não

  • Velocidades de centrifugação selecionáveis

    5 níveis

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • Temperaturas selecionáveis

    Fria/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Limpeza da cuba

    Sim

  • TurboWash™

    Sim

  • Lavagem

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Anti-vincos

    Não

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096168592

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    20

CONTROLO E PAINEL

  • Tipo de painel

    Botão rotativo, display LED tátil e botões físicos

  • Início/fim diferido

    3-19 horas

  • Indicação de fecho de porta

    Sim

  • Indicador numérico

    18:88

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

    750x1080x870

  • Profundidade do produto desde a parte posterior até à porta (P', em mm)

    830

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta a 90˚ (P'', em mm)

    1460

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    700x990x830

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    98,0

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    92,0

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

    B

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Adicionar mais roupa

    Sim

  • 6 Motion DD™

    Sim

  • AI DD™

    Sim

  • Reinício automático

    Não

  • Sistema Centum™

    Não

  • Batentes do tambor

    Batentes slim em aço inoxidável

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Sim

  • Dual Dry

    Não

  • Tambor interno com relevo

    Sim

  • Sinal de fim de programa

    Sim

  • ezDispense™

    Não

  • TurboWash

    Sim

  • Sistema de deteção de espuma

    Sim

  • Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

    Sim

  • Pés de nivelamento

    Sim

  • Ajuste automático à carga

    Sim

  • Tambor em aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • Steam+™

    Não

  • TurboWash360˚™

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Máquina de lavar roupa de carga frontal

  • Sensor de vibração

    Sim

  • Entrada de água quente/fria

    Apenas água fria

  • Nível da água

    Automático

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor da estrutura

    Branco

  • Tipo de porta

    Porta preta em vidro temperado, fumado

OPÇÕES E ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash™

    Não

FICHA DE PRODUTO (CICLO DE LAVAGEM)

  • Classe de eficiência energética

    B

  • Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

    Não

  • Duração do modo ligado (min.)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

    2,650

  • Eco 40-60 (meia carga)

    2,650

  • Eco 40-60 (quarto de carga)

    0,650

  • Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    62

  • Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

    1000

  • Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

    74

  • Consumo de energia (W) em Off

    0,5

  • Consumo de energia (W) em On

    0,5

  • Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

    B

  • Desempenho de centrifugação, em teor de humidade (%)

    53

  • Programa padrão (apenas lavagem)

    Eco 40-60 40 ℃

  • Tempo (min.), carga total

    240

  • Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

    180

  • Tempo (min) - (quarto da carga)

    175

  • Capacidade de lavagem (kg)

    20,0

  • Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

    61

PROGRAMAS

  • Roupa de Bebé (Vapor)

    Não

  • Anti-alergias

    Sim

  • Lavagem Automática

    Não

  • Roupa de Cama

    Não

  • Lavagem a frio

    Não

  • Roupa de cor

    Não

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Algodão+

    Não

  • Roupa Escura

    Não

  • Tecidos Delicados

    Não

  • Download Programa

    Sim

  • Casaco Acolchoado

    Não

  • Edredão

    Sim

  • Fibras

    Sim

  • Eco 40-60

    Sim

  • Cuidados Delicados

    Não

  • Peles Sensíveis

    Sim

  • Intensivo 60

    Não

  • Mix

    Não

  • Exterior

    Não

  • Rápido 14

    Não

  • 30 Minutos

    Não

  • Lavagem Rápida

    Não

  • Lavar+Secar Rápido

    Não

  • Refrescar

    Não

  • Enxag.+Centrif.

    Sim

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Sim

  • Cuidado com a pele

    Não

  • Bainhas e Colarinhos

    Não

  • Centrifugação

    Não

  • Roupa Desportiva

    Sim

  • Especial Manchas

    Não

  • Refrescar Vapor

    Não

  • Limpeza da Cuba

    Não

  • TurboWash 39

    Não

  • TurboWash 49

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Não

  • Lavagem + Secagem

    Não

  • Lãs (Lavagem à Mão/Lã)

    Sim

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

  • Download de programas

    Sim

  • Monitorização de energia

    Sim

  • Início remoto e monitorização do programa

    Sim

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Sim

  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Instruções para limpeza da cuba

    Sim

  • Smart Pairing

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

