Máquina de lavar roupa LG F4J3TN3W, 8 kg, eficiência energética D, 1400 r.p.m., Inverter Direct Drive™, branco
EL_F4J3TN3W.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

F4J7FH1W_Pause-Add-Items_04102017_Dv3

Adicione peças de roupa a meio do ciclo

Se precisar de colocar roupa durante a lavagem, basta pressionar "Pause" e adicionar qualquer peça de roupa, desde umas pequenas meias até um grande casaco.
Abra a porta de imediato (cerca de 3 segundos) durante a lavagem, seja no ciclo Algodão, Mix, Easy Care ou Speed14.
Global_Titan2-0-C2_2017_Feature_06_6Motion_D_pt_V2

Lavagem optimizada para tecidos com 6 Motion DD

Selecione um programa de lavagem e a tecnologia 6 Motion Direct Drive moverá o tambor de lavagem em múltiplos sentidos, dando aos tecidos o cuidado apropriado ao mesmo tempo que deixa as roupas ultra limpas.
Global_Titan2-0-C2_2017_Feature_08_Inverter_D

Menos vibração, menos ruído

O motor Direct Drive que suporta as nossas máquinas de lavar roupa é super confiável e silencioso. Sabemos que é um dos melhores motores de máquina de lavar no mercado, razão pela qual todas as nossas máquinas vêm com uma garantia padrão de 10 anos no motor e peças.

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir
CAPACIDADE
8 kg
EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA
D
DIMENSÕES (L*A*P)
600*850*550 mm
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPAIS
Inverter Direct Drive™

Key Spec

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

8

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

1 400

Todas as especificações

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

8

CONTROLO E PAINEL

Tipo de painel

Botão rotativo e display LED tátil

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

D

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Peso da embalagem (kg)

64

Peso do produto (kg)

60

FICHA DE PRODUTO (CICLO DE LAVAGEM)

Classe de eficiência energética

D

Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

73

Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

1 400

Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

75

Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

B

Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

48

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806091991607

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Reinício automático

Sim

Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Cor da estrutura

Branco

PROGRAMAS

Roupa de Bebé

Sim

Algodão

Sim

Tecidos Delicados

Sim

Eco 40-60

Sim

Mix

Sim

30 Minutos

Sim

Enxag.+Centrif.

Sim

Roupa Desportiva

Sim

Limpeza da Cuba

Sim

Lãs (Lavagem à Mão/Lã)

Sim

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

Bloqueio para crianças

Sim

Final diferido

Sim

Pré-lavagem

Sim

Enxaguamento + Centrifugação

Sim

Velocidades de centrifugação selecionáveis

Sim

Temperaturas selecionáveis

Frio/20/30/40/60/95 ˚C

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4J3TN3W)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (F4J3TN3W)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

