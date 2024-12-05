Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG 9kgs branca com eficiência energética A, 1400rpm, motor Inverter Direct Drive e Steam™
MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 24.5.7.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
  OFERTA uma noite no hotel Morgado Golf e Country Club em todas as compras a partir de 499€

Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG 9kgs branca com eficiência energética A, 1400rpm, motor Inverter Direct Drive e Steam™

MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 24.5.7.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
F4X1009NWK

Máquina de Lavar Roupa LG 9kgs branca com eficiência energética A, 1400rpm, motor Inverter Direct Drive e Steam™

Funcionalidades principais

  • Motor Inverter DIrect Drive com 10 anos de garantia
  • Lavagem suave e eficaz com 6 motion DD™
  • Higienização e remoção de alérgenos da roupa com Steam™
  • Programa de limpeza da cuba
  • Diagnóstico de ocorrências com Smart Diagnosis™
  • Possibilidade de remoção do tampo superior
Mais

Imagem que mostra o interior da máquina de lavar

Desenhada a pensar na harmonia do seu lar

Adicione um toque de estilo ao interior da sua casa com o novo design das máquinas de lavar roupa LG.

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real.

Desenvolvida Com Todos os Pormenores

Imagem do corte interior da máquina de lavar

Tampo removível

Feito a pensar nos espaços reduzidos

Logo 6 Motion DD no meio de um fluxo redondo

6 Motion DD

A forma otimizada de lavar

Imagem do motor de uma máquina de lavar e de 10 anos de garantia

Garantia de 10 anos

Fiabilidade garantida

Imagem de tecido e de pó nas fibras

Cuidado com as alergias

Remova os alérgenos da sua roupa com vapor

Desenvolvido a pensar nos espaços reduzidos

Remova o tampo superior e usufrua de um design de encastrar, perfeito para áreas compactas. 

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto final. Para mais informações por favor consulte o produto final

Design elegante

Eleve a qualidade do interior da sua casa

Escolha a máquina de lavar que melhor ilustra a sua visão de design interior.

Imagem do corte interior da máquina de lavar

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto final. Para mais informações por favor consulte o produto final

6 Motion DD

A forma otimizada de lavar

O Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ consegue gerar seis movimentos de lavagem diferentes, dando às suas roupas o cuidado e a limpeza que merecem.

Imagem que ilustra os seis movimentos de lavagem da máquina

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real.

Steam™

Remova os alérgenos da sua roupa com vapor

Sinta-se confiante na sua roupa livre de alérgenos, graças ao tratamento LG Steam™.

Roupa a ser esterilizada através de vapor

*O ciclo Anti-alergias aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) elimina 99,9% dos alérgenos.

Limpeza da cuba

Limpeza desde o interior

Mantenha a sua máquina de lavar limpa e a sua roupa higienizada

Motor da máquina de lavar a ser limpo por um fluxo de água

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real.

Obtenha um diagnóstico fácil

O Smart Diagnosis™ garante uma análise fácil e precisa de qualquer ocorrência na sua máquina de lavar

O Smart Diagnosis™ permite utilizar o seu smartphone para analisar ocorrências da sua máquina de lavar

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real.

*A disponibilidade da função pode variar consoante a vbersão de software da aplicação no seu smartphone

Imagem com o logo e o motor da máquina de lavar num cenário de fundo preto com ondas

Garantia de 10 Anos

A LG oferece uma garantia de 10 anos  no seu Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ 

*a garantia de 10 anos é aplicável apenas ao motor Direct Drive.

Melhore a sua experiência de lavagem com o design simples e elegante da máquina de lavar LG

*As imagens de produto servem apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real.

SUMÁRIO

DIMENSÕES

Key Spec

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    9

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    600x850x550

  • Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

    1350

  • ezDispense™

    Não

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • Anti-vincos

    Não

Todas as especificações

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Adicionar mais roupa

    Sim

  • Sinal sonoro On/Off

    Não

  • Bloqueio para crianças

    Sim

  • ColdWash™

    Não

  • Final diferido

    Sim

  • Nível de detergente

    Não

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Não

  • Limpar ezDispense

    Não

  • Pré-lavagem

    Sim

  • Início remoto

    Sim

  • Enxaguamento

    2 vezes

  • Enxaguamento+

    Não

  • Enxaguamento + Centrifugação

    Sim

  • Nível de amaciador

    Não

  • Velocidades de centrifugação selecionáveis

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/0

  • Steam™

    Não

  • Temperaturas selecionáveis

    Fria/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Limpeza da cuba

    Não

  • TurboWash™

    Não

  • Lavagem

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Anti-vincos

    Não

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096202166

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    9

CONTROLO E PAINEL

  • Tipo de painel

    Selector + botões totalmente de toque e Display LCD + LED

  • Início/fim diferido

    3-19 horas

  • Indicação de fecho de porta

    Sim

  • Indicador numérico

    18:88

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

    660x890x660

  • Profundidade do produto desde a parte posterior até à porta (P', em mm)

    590

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta a 90˚ (P'', em mm)

    1030

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    600x850x550

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    62,0

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    58,0

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

    A

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Adicionar mais roupa

    Não

  • 6 Motion DD™

    Sim

  • AI DD™

    Sim

  • Reinício automático

    Não

  • Sistema Centum™

    Não

  • Batentes do tambor

    Batentes em plástico

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Não

  • Dual Dry

    Não

  • Tambor interno com relevo

    Sim

  • Sinal de fim de programa

    Sim

  • ezDispense™

    Não

  • TurboWash

    Não

  • Sistema de deteção de espuma

    Sim

  • Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

    Sim

  • Pés de nivelamento

    Sim

  • Ajuste automático à carga

    Sim

  • Tambor em aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • Steam+™

    Não

  • TurboWash360˚™

    Não

  • Tipo

    Máquina de lavar roupa de carga frontal

  • Sensor de vibração

    Não

  • Entrada de água quente/fria

    Apenas água fria

  • Nível da água

    Automático

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor da estrutura

    Branco Essência (Brilhante)

  • Tipo de porta

    Porta redonda sem cobertura

OPÇÕES E ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash™

    Não

FICHA DE PRODUTO (CICLO DE LAVAGEM)

  • Classe de eficiência energética

    A

  • Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

    Sim

  • Duração do modo ligado (min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (meia carga)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (quarto de carga)

    0,254

  • Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    50

  • Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

    1350

  • Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

    75

  • Consumo de energia (W) em Off

    0,5

  • Consumo de energia (W) em On

    0,5

  • Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

    B

  • Desempenho de centrifugação, em teor de humidade (%)

    53,9

  • Programa padrão (apenas lavagem)

    Eco 40-60 40 ℃

  • Tempo (min.), carga total

    228

  • Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

    174

  • Tempo (min) - (quarto da carga)

    170

  • Capacidade de lavagem (kg)

    9

  • Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

    50

PROGRAMAS

  • Roupa de Bebé (Vapor)

    Não

  • Anti-alergias

    Não

  • Lavagem Automática

    Não

  • Roupa de Cama

    Não

  • Lavagem a frio

    Não

  • Roupa de cor

    Não

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Algodão+

    Não

  • Roupa Escura

    Não

  • Tecidos Delicados

    Sim

  • Download Programa

    Sim

  • Casaco Acolchoado

    Não

  • Edredão

    Não

  • Fibras

    Sim

  • Eco 40-60

    Sim

  • Cuidados Delicados

    Não

  • Peles Sensíveis

    Não

  • Intensivo 60

    Não

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Exterior

    Não

  • Rápido 14

    Não

  • 30 Minutos

    Sim

  • Lavagem Rápida

    Não

  • Lavar+Secar Rápido

    Não

  • Refrescar

    Não

  • Enxag.+Centrif.

    Não

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Não

  • Cuidado com a pele

    Não

  • Bainhas e Colarinhos

    Não

  • Centrifugação

    Não

  • Roupa Desportiva

    Sim

  • Especial Manchas

    Não

  • Refrescar Vapor

    Não

  • Limpeza da Cuba

    Sim

  • TurboWash 39

    Não

  • TurboWash 49

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Não

  • Lavagem + Secagem

    Não

  • Lãs (Lavagem à Mão/Lã)

    Sim

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

  • Download de programas

    Sim

  • Monitorização de energia

    Sim

  • Início remoto e monitorização do programa

    Sim

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Sim

  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Instruções para limpeza da cuba

    Sim

  • Smart Pairing

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

