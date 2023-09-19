We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air-cooled Scroll Heat Pump
With LG's Air Cooled Scroll Heat Pump System your office space will be the perfect temperature throughout the year. Discover incredible technology with excellent customer service. Learn about the product features below.
Modular Design
Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.