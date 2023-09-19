About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

LG offers powerful LED Signage Solutions for your business. Designed to enhance your advertising needs with brilliantly bold colours and deep blacks. Learn more about the product features below.

LED Signage

A wide range of Indoor and Outdoor LED signage to create eye-catching

experiences with industry leading technology and performance.

Redefine Your Space With LG Led Signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine Your Space With LG Led Signage

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App

INDOOR LED1

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Indoor LED
OUTDOOR LED1

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

Outdoor LED
