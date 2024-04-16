About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign Simple Editor: Easily Create and Distribute Content

SuperSign Simple Editor is a signage content management software designed to create content and playlist and easily distribute them with USB playback. Find out more below.

SuperSign Simple Editor

SuperSign Simple Editor

Experience Easy content management software with amazingly simple steps. Create content and playlist, Distribute them with USB playback and find out how well your work process is improved.

Introduction Software Comparison Video
Introduction

Introduction

SuperSign Simple Editor is simple signage content management software.
Basic functions : Creating content and playlist, Distributing them with USB playback

Easy & Simple Content Management Software

End-User Targeted Simple Content Editor
- Content : Create content with embedded templates
- Playlist : Make content package & set content duration
- Distribution : Distribute content via USB export or SuperSign Server without additional log in

Can distribute playlist through the network & USB

Main Menu

User can start from any step they want. Create content or playlist.

Content

Choose a template then user create a content.44 templates are provided, and some of them supports TV/Video area.

Content

Modify image, text, video(instead of TV) and background color

Playlist

Add content and set content duration

Distribution

User export playlist or content to USB
If user already set SuperSign Server, can distribute via network

EzSign Editor 3.0 (EOL)

Content Editing

- Templates with fixed layout
- Simple Editing

Schedule

- Schedule with one by one

Player

- TV Volume control
- EzSign on/off
- Instant message
- No Signal image

Distribution

- Export to USB
- Send to TV via Wi-Fi

SuperSign Lite

Content Editing

- Template with fixed layout
- Create content with Professional authoring tool

Schedule

- Schedule with cell format

Player

- Shows the detail information (Name, IP address, model name and etc)
- Can control the TV (Content preview/enlarged view, playing content and urgent message play)

Distribution

- Can distribute the content and schedule via network
- Export to USB

SuperSign Simple Editor

Content Editing

- Templates with fixed layout
- Simple Editing

Schedule

- Schedule with one by one

Distribution

- Can distribute playlist via network
- Export to USB

SuperSign Simple Editor Guide

SuperSign Simple Editor Guide

SuperSign Simple Editor provides you a quick and easy solution to create content using provided template and to distribute created content to your display.