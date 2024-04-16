① Enter a size for the videowall you want to calibrate. Enter an appropriate number for the videowall's rows and columns, respectively. (The maximum size for calibration of the videowall is 3x3.)

② Select the orientation of the videowall horizontally or vertically.

③ Select your desired devices from the device list on the left of the screen to compose a videowall.

- You can compose a videowall by adding all of the selected devices at once using the Add All button.

- You can reset the configuration of your videowall using the Reset Videowall button.

- The Measure button is enabled once the camera calibration process is completed, and you can view the adjusted values.