1) Welcome Coupon: When you join, you get 100SAR discount coupon issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/sa or LG.com/sa_en.

Coupon only valid for products (including accessories) enabled for first purchase that over than 499SAR online on LG.com/sa or LG.com/sa_en.

It‘s valid for the 1 year from the date of sign up. Coupon code must be applied to the cart to redeem the offer.

2) Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Saudi Arabia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. Delivery of the products does not include installation unless expressly otherwise specified.



3) Free Installation: Basic installation using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. Product will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power or connection available.

The Installation Services is only for below Cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Hassa, Dammam, Dhahran, Hofuf, Abha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Khober, Sheihat.

4) Free Return: It will be returned free of charge only if it is in the same condition as the original including original packging within 7 days of delivery completion.



5) Newsletter: Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.