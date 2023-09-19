About Cookies on This Site

TONE Free
Noise Cancelling Earbuds
UVnano Earbuds
Sports Earbuds

LG TONE Free fit

An image of a man doing exercise with LG TONE Free fit on.

LG TONE Free fit TF8

Want a new waterproof sports earbuds?

IP67 keeps you running through water, sweat and dust

Want a new waterproof sports earbuds? Learn more Want a new waterproof sports earbuds? Buy now
An image of woman doing exercise with LG TONE Free fit on

Secure & Comfortable

A fit for your sportive moves

An image of LG TONE Free UTF8 being washed to show waterproof.

Water & Dust proof(IP67)

Focus on your workout

An image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

UVnano

Kills 99.9% of bacteria

Learn more about LG wireless earbuds

Push yourself as hard as you want on that running path or during your gym session while still looking fashionable using LG's bluetooth headphones have earbuds that can be customized, extended battery lives, and beautiful designs.

