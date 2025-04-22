Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A series of different exhibits that used different LG TVs that showcased the art works.

Masters of artistry create ever more exquisite masterpieces with LG OLED technology

LG OLED ART combines cutting-edge technology with artistic creativity to transform the way we experience visual content. With a vision to inspire creativity in everyone, LG OLED ART continues to push the boundaries of visual expression.

EXHIBITIONS

Where Creativity Meets Innovation, LG OLED as the Ultimate Canvas

LG OLED TVs' breathtaking picture quality, color, and contrast serve as the perfect digital canvas. Explore how visionary artists around the world use OLED to showcase brilliant visual masterpieces.

A lifelike color implementation

London-based artist John Akomfrah's "Becoming Wind," a five-screen film installation, comes to life on LG OLED TVs. Perfect Black enhances depth and clarity, amplifying its visual impact.

Transparent tech deepens diversity

Brothers Suh Do Ho and Suh Eul Ho honor their father, legendary painter Suh Se Ok, by merging OLED innovation with art. Transparent screens add depth, creating a unique sensory experience.

Seamless connectivity & display

LG OLED and the Whanki Foundation present "We Meet Again in New York," a digital tribute to Kim Whanki, with True Wireless technology showcasing his masterpieces in a new light.

Bringing digital murals to life

Shepard Fairey's iconic art and social critique debut on an LG OLED digital canvas, where radiant murals come to life with Perfect Color technology.

Technology elevates aesthetics

LG OLED's moooi World blends interior, lifestyle, and technology, exemplified by the Objet Collection Posé with stunning colors and contrast from self-lit display technology.

ARTISTS

LG OLED ART initiatives captivate global audiences

Get insights from people who experienced LG OLED ART in real life and find out what it is about LG OLED screens that makes it so captivating.

Suh Do Ho

Deepened Diversity

with OLED T

Shepard Fairey

A Reallike Digital Murals

with OLED G

Marcel Wanders

Elevated Aesthetics

with Posé

PARTNERSHIP

Global partnerships bridging art and technology

Our commitment to art is reflected in our ongoing collaborations with renowned galleries, museums, and art fairs worldwide. With these meaningful partnerships, we co-create unique initiatives that advance our shared vision to support artists, enrich cultural experiences, and engage global audiences.

Logo of Guggenheim, MMCA, Contemporary Istanbul, and Frieze.

TECHNOLOGY

Stunning OLED TVs for Art Display

From its outstanding visual quality to its wireless innovations, learn how LG OLED's technological advancements make it the perfect digital canvas for artistic expression.

Word black embossed on a black background.

Perfect Black for unmatched clarity and depth

LG OLED’s cutting-edge display technology delivers self-lit pixels for perfect black, vibrant colors, and ultra-precise contrast, ensuring breathtaking clarity and depth.

LG TV standing side by side with a Zero Connect Box.

Groundbreaking performance from alpha AI Processor

LG TVs with alpha AI Processors deliver the best possible picture quality of the art masterpiece for the best viewing experience possible on an Ultra Big screen.

Art depicted on a transparent panel in an exhibition hall.

Cutting-edge wireless transmission, transparent OLED TV

LG’s advanced wireless technology transmits lossless 4K visuals with ultra-low latency, removing cable clutter while preserving perfect picture quality for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

LG TV mounted on a wall depicting a high resolution background.

OLED-powered Gallery Mode for true-to-life art display

LG OLED’s Gallery Mode utilizes cutting-edge display technology to present artwork with true-to-life colors, deep blacks, and ultra-fine detail for a stunning digital exhibition.

