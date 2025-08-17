We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Deals
New Models
Our picks for You
LG Soundbars
Discover LG Soundbars, the perfect match for your LG TV, with Dolby Atmos and seamless connectivity for the ultimate home audio soundsystem.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
FAQs
Frequently asked questions
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.