Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All Soundbars
Home Theater Soundbars
Soundbars with Subwoofer
All-in-one Soundbars

Best Deals

New Models

Our picks for You

LG Soundbars

Discover LG Soundbars, the perfect match for your LG TV, with Dolby Atmos and seamless connectivity for the ultimate home audio soundsystem.

Become an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign inJoin us

Welcome coupon

Get 5% off on your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Unlock exclusive pricing for our valued members 

Free delivery

Free Delivery for LG.com orders

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support