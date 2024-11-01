Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LGE edu store

Academic Sector Store:
Discover Exclusive
Benefits Awaiting You!

Unlock a world of exclusive offers for Academic Sector!

LG Partnership Academic Sector Benefits

Exclusive Discounts

Exclusive Discounts

Enjoy special and exclusive prices just for you

Pre-Order Exclusivity

Pre-Order Exclusivity

Pre-order before anyone else and be the first to get our latest products.

Exclusive bundle offers

Exclusive bundle offers 

Exclusive bundle offers tailored just for you, combining premium products for added value

Seasonal Sales

Seasonal Sales

Get early access to seasonal promotions and sales

Join us today! 

Choose the store that matches your sector to access exclusive offers!

Register Now

How to Sign-up

Sign up & get your email verified 

1. Select a store

Choose the LG store for which you are eligible

2. Verify Email

Verify your instititution email & get confirmation

3. Start Shopping

Discover special offers tailored just for you! 

If you would like to join to the LG partner shop Program, please visit us at "https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/contact-us/"

Academic Sector Store

Q.

Q1. Who is eligible to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Only authorized Academic personnel are eligible to participate in this program.

Q.

Q2. How do I enrol in the Academic Sector Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program. 

Q.

Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program benefits.

Q.

Q4. What products are available through the Academic Sector Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

Q5. What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.

Q.

Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.