Washing Machine

What type are you looking for?

Lineup of LG WashTower™, Front Load, Top Load, and Twin Tub washing machines in a bright modern Saudi laundry space.

Washing Machine Types

Compare LG’s Front Load, Top Load, Twin Tub, and WashTower™ models to find the right match for your lifestyle, with each type offering unique benefits in space, capacity, and smart care for Saudi homes.

Explore the LG Washer & Dryer lineup

LG WashTower™ in a modern laundry space.

WashTower™ 

Space-saving all-in-one washer and dryer for Saudi homes.

LG Washer Dryer Combo in compact home space.

Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-one washer dryer with AI DD™ and smart drying.

LG Front Load washer with AI DD™ in a bright laundry room.

Front-Loading Washing Machine

AI DD™ care and TurboWash™ for smarter daily laundry.

LG Top Load washer showing water flow in drum.

Top-Loading Washing Machines

Smart Inverter and TurboDrum™ clean big family loads easily.

LG Twin Tub washer with wash and spin sections.

Twin Tub Washing Machines

Dual tubs wash and spin fast with Roller Jet Pulsator.

LG Dryer with AI DUAL Inverter™ and Sensor Dry system.

Dryers

AI DUAL Inverter™ ensures fast, gentle drying every time.

Laundry Machine types
Laundry Machine types
Buying Guide Home
LG WashTower™ stacked washer and dryer showing AI DD™ and centralized controls.

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

WashTower™

Built for ease and efficiency

Space-saving all-in-one washer and dryer with AI DD™ and Sensor Dry. Ideal for modern Saudi homes seeking smart laundry convenience.

Built for ease and efficiency
LG Washer Dryer built into shelves showing compact design and Sensor Dry controls.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-One, compact convenience

Save time and space with LG’s all-in-one Washer Dryer. AI DD™ and Sensor Dry keep clothes fresh and ready for every Saudi home.

All-in-One, compact convenience
LG Front Load washer installed under cabinetry showing sleek AI DD™ design.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Front Loading Washing Machines

Built for fabric care and efficiency.

Smart and gentle washing with AI DD™ care. TurboWash™ cleans faster while saving time and water for Saudi households.

Built for fabric care and efficiency.
LG Top Load washer in a bright kitchen-style laundry showing easy access and large capacity.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Top-Loading Washing Machine

Built for speed and convenience

Easy access from above with big capacity for family laundry. Smart Inverter and TurboDrum™ deliver powerful yet gentle washes, saving time and water for modern Saudi homes.

Built for speed and convenience
LG Twin Tub washer in a cozy laundry nook showing separate wash and spin compartments.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Twin Tub Washing Machine

Designed for flexibility and control

Dual tubs let you wash and spin at once for faster turnaround. Roller Jet Pulsator and a rust-resistant body provide durable, reliable performance for everyday laundry in Saudi homes.

Designed for flexibility and control
LG Dryer in a warm-toned laundry space showing gentle drying performance.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Dryer

Efficient drying, gentle care

AI DUAL Inverter™ ensures faster, quieter, and gentler drying, helping protect fabrics while saving energy for Saudi lifestyles.

Efficient drying, gentle care

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key LG washing and drying solutions to find the one that fits your space, capacity, and lifestyle in Saudi homes.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWasher-Dryer ComboWasing DryerTop LoadingTwin Tub
Front view of WK1310BST
WK1310BST
Front view of WSN1508BMT
WSN1508BMT
Front view of WFN1310BST
WFN1310BST
Front view of WTV24HHP
WTV24HHP
Front view of WTT1410OM1
WTT1410OM1
max-capacity(kg)Wash 13 / Dry 10Wash 15 / Dry 8Wash 13Wash 24Wash 14
Steam CareYesYesYesYesNo
nullYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesNo
Sensor DryYesYes---
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)600 × 1650 × 660650 x 950 x 645650 x 950 x 645690 x 1070 x 730964 × 1043 × 540

*Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to individual product pages for the latest details.

Explore more, choose right

Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level," with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button

Which size fits your needs?

Learn More
Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG washing machine with a spirit level placed on top to check that the appliance is horizontally aligned.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Are Washer Dryer Combos worth the investment?

A.

A Washer Dryer Combo is ideal when you want wash and dry in one appliance or only have a single hookup. It is convenient for small spaces and quick everyday loads.

 

• Drying capacity is smaller than the wash capacity so larger loads may need to be split.

• Many users choose a combo for apartments or secondary spaces while families with heavy weekly laundry may prefer separate units for throughput.

• LG offers all in one models with smart controls on select models.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

Separate units provide more flexibility and speed. You can start a second wash while the first load is drying and dedicated dryers usually have larger drying capacity.

 

• Pair options Top Load 25 kg plus Electric Dryer or Front Load up to 22 kg plus Electric Dryer.

• On select models with LG ThinQ™ the washer can suggest a compatible drying program for the next step.

• Choose what fits your space budget and load size.

Q.

What can a smart Washing Machine do?

A.

On select models LG smart washers use AI DD with 6 Motion to analyze the load and adjust drum movement and time for gentle thorough cleaning. With LG ThinQ™ you can:

 

• Start and monitor cycles remotely

• Get end of cycle alerts

• Use Smart Diagnosis for quick troubleshooting

• Download cycles tailored to your needs Features and voice assistant compatibility may vary by model and region.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

Quick Wash is a time saving cycle designed for lightly soiled or smaller loads.

 

• On select Front Load models TurboWash™ 360 uses high pressure multi sprays and optimized drum motion to deliver a fast effective clean.

• On select Top Load models TurboWash™ 3D enhances water flow for powerful yet gentle results in less time.

• Actual time and performance depend on model load size fabric type and settings.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG slim front load washing machine fitted neatly in compact cupboard space

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Cleaning lint filter of heat pump dryer for efficient drying

Heat pump dryer guide

Person holding neatly folded knitted clothes after drying with LG smart dryer

Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers