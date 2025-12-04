About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

What features do you need?

Close-up of an LG front load washer panel with AI Wash highlighted, symbolizing smart, efficient laundry control.

Feature and Performance

Explore essential features that simplify your laundry. From AI fabric sensing and 6 Motion wash care to quick cycles and detergent auto dose, these functions help improve performance and convenience for daily routines.

Key feature of LG Washing Machines

Front load washer with a holographic shirt overlay showing AI DD sensing fabric weight and movement.

AI DD™

Senses weight & softness to optimize motions, helping protect your clothes.

White front load washer in a modern laundry room with water spray effect highlighting TurboWash™ 360 cleaning.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Daily loads finished in as fast as 39 minutes while saving water and energy.

Top load washer with swirling 3D water streams showing rapid and thorough cleaning.

TurboWash3D™

Fast, powerful 3D water flow cleans loads in as little as 30 minutes while helping protect fabrics.

Person holding a smartphone with the ThinQ app open, controlling front load washers in a laundry room.

ThinQ App

Control and monitor your laundry cycles remotely with Wi-Fi connectivity and smart notifications.

Feature and Performance
Buying Guide Home
AI DD™

Intelligent fabric care

LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to optimize wash motions for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6 Motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that helps protect your clothes with every wash.

AI DD™ in Front Load WasherAI DD™ in Top Load Washer
Close-up of an LG washer control panel showing AI Wash, highlighting AI DD™ fabric detection and intelligent care.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Complete care in 39 minutes

Clean your laundry in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360°. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it delivers a fast, thorough clean that’s gentle on fabrics and uses water efficiently.

White LG front load washer with water spray background representing fast efficient TurboWash™ 360° cleaning.

TurboWash3D™

Powerful yet gentle washing in just 30 minutes*.

LG TurboWash3D™ technology in top load washers delivers powerful yet gentle cleaning in just 30 minutes. Combining WaveForce™, TurboDrum™, and JetSpray™, it creates dynamic motion and strong water flow for faster, deeper, and fabric-safe washing.

LG top load washer drum with 3D water motion effect showing powerful yet gentle cleaning in 30 minutes

Top load washer drum with cascading water, highlighting WaveForce™ waterfall motion.
Washer drum rotating with opposing arrows, representing TurboDrum™ side-to-side washing motion.
Washer drum with angled water spray streams emphasizing JetSpray™ quick rinse action.
Top load washer drum with cascading water, highlighting WaveForce™ waterfall motion.
Washer drum rotating with opposing arrows, representing TurboDrum™ side-to-side washing motion.
Washer drum with angled water spray streams emphasizing JetSpray™ quick rinse action.

WaveForce

Strong waterfall action from top to bottom ensures deep cleaning.

TurboDrum™

Side to side dynamic drum motion provides thorough cleaning with fabric protection.

JetSpray

High-pressure water jets deliver quick, effective rinsing for cleaner laundry.

*Tested by Intertek based on IEC 60456 edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5 kg IEC load compared to a conventional Cotton cycle with TurboWash™ (F4V9RWP2W vs. FCL450S2W).

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

ThinQ App

Smart Washing with Wi-Fi

With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the washer with your smart speaker or AI assistant.

ThinQ™ in Front LoadingThinQ™ in Top Loading
Woman on a sofa using a smartphone with ThinQ connected to an LG front load washer showing smart Wi Fi control.

Woman on a sofa using a smartphone with ThinQ connected to an LG front load washer showing smart Wi Fi control.

Utility Benefits

Useful features of the Washing Machine

Large capacity

Dual Lint filter cleaning

Auto detergent dispenser

Soft closing door system

Compare Products

Compare key LG washing and drying solutions to find the one that fits your space, capacity, and lifestyle in Saudi homes.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWasher-Dryer ComboWasing DryerTop LoadingTwin Tub
Front view of WK1310BST
WK1310BST
Front view of WSN1508BMT
WSN1508BMT
Front view of WFN1310BST
WFN1310BST
Front view of WTV24HHP
WTV24HHP
Front view of WTT1410OM1
WTT1410OM1
max-capacity(kg)Wash 13 / Dry 10Wash 15 / Dry 8Wash 13Wash 24Wash 14
Steam CareYesYesYesYesNo
nullYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesNo
Sensor DryYesYes---
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)600 × 1650 × 660650 x 950 x 645650 x 950 x 645690 x 1070 x 730964 × 1043 × 540

*Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to individual product pages for the latest details.

Explore more, choose right

LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.

What type are you looking for?

Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level," with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button

Which size fits your needs?

Black LG washing machine with a spirit level placed on top to check that the appliance is horizontally aligned.

What should you check before installation?

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

How can I reduce Washing Machine noise?

A.

Choose a quiet, high-performance LG Washing Machine with a DirectDrive™ motor that minimizes moving parts for quieter operation and long-lasting durability. Ensure proper installation on a level surface, use anti-vibration pads, and place the unit stably to reduce noise during high-speed spins.

Q.

What is AI powered fabric detection in LG Washing Machines?

A.

LG AI DD™ uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyze fabric type and weight in every load then adjusts motion and time to deliver the right care. This provides intelligent control with durable efficient and quiet performance.

Q.

What are the benefits of Quick Wash features in LG Washing Machines?

A.

TurboWash™ 360 delivers a powerful quick wash in about 39 minutes. By optimizing water flow detergent distribution and drum motion with 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump it cleans efficiently while helping protect fabrics.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

Quick Wash is a time-saving cycle for lightly soiled loads. On select models, TurboWash™ 360 uses high-pressure sprays, optimized detergent use, and drum motion to finish fast while keeping fabric care gentle.

Q.

How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?

A.

Check clothing care labels first then select the appropriate cycle. Models with AI DD™ automatically weigh the load and detect softness adjusting motions for optimal cleaning. With ThinQ™ you can also coordinate cycles between washer and dryer for added convenience.

Q.

How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?

A.

Look for models with strong energy label ratings. Many include AI that adapts washing motions to save water and energy without sacrificing performance, supporting eco-friendly and cost-saving care.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG slim front load washing machine fitted neatly in compact cupboard space

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Cleaning lint filter of heat pump dryer for efficient drying

Heat pump dryer guide

Person holding neatly folded knitted clothes after drying with LG smart dryer

Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers