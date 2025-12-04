We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washing Machine
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Washing Machines
AI DD™
Senses weight & softness to optimize motions, helping protect your clothes.
TurboWash™ 360˚
Daily loads finished in as fast as 39 minutes while saving water and energy.
TurboWash3D™
Fast, powerful 3D water flow cleans loads in as little as 30 minutes while helping protect fabrics.
ThinQ App
Control and monitor your laundry cycles remotely with Wi-Fi connectivity and smart notifications.
AI DD™
Intelligent fabric care
LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to optimize wash motions for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6 Motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that helps protect your clothes with every wash.
TurboWash™ 360˚
Complete care in 39 minutes
Clean your laundry in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360°. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it delivers a fast, thorough clean that’s gentle on fabrics and uses water efficiently.
TurboWash3D™
Powerful yet gentle washing in just 30 minutes*.
LG TurboWash3D™ technology in top load washers delivers powerful yet gentle cleaning in just 30 minutes. Combining WaveForce™, TurboDrum™, and JetSpray™, it creates dynamic motion and strong water flow for faster, deeper, and fabric-safe washing.
*Tested by Intertek based on IEC 60456 edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5 kg IEC load compared to a conventional Cotton cycle with TurboWash™ (F4V9RWP2W vs. FCL450S2W).
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
ThinQ App
Smart Washing with Wi-Fi
With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the washer with your smart speaker or AI assistant.
Utility Benefits
Useful features of the Washing Machine
Compare Products
Compare key LG washing and drying solutions to find the one that fits your space, capacity, and lifestyle in Saudi homes.
|Features
|Wash Tower
|Washer-Dryer Combo
|Wasing Dryer
|Top Loading
|Twin Tub
WK1310BST
WSN1508BMT
WFN1310BST
WTV24HHP
WTT1410OM1
|max-capacity(kg)
|Wash 13 / Dry 10
|Wash 15 / Dry 8
|Wash 13
|Wash 24
|Wash 14
|Steam Care
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|null
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sensor Dry
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|-
|-
|Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
|600 × 1650 × 660
|650 x 950 x 645
|650 x 950 x 645
|690 x 1070 x 730
|964 × 1043 × 540
*Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to individual product pages for the latest details.
Washing Machine FAQ
Q.
How can I reduce Washing Machine noise?
A.
Choose a quiet, high-performance LG Washing Machine with a DirectDrive™ motor that minimizes moving parts for quieter operation and long-lasting durability. Ensure proper installation on a level surface, use anti-vibration pads, and place the unit stably to reduce noise during high-speed spins.
Q.
What is AI powered fabric detection in LG Washing Machines?
A.
LG AI DD™ uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyze fabric type and weight in every load then adjusts motion and time to deliver the right care. This provides intelligent control with durable efficient and quiet performance.
Q.
What are the benefits of Quick Wash features in LG Washing Machines?
A.
TurboWash™ 360 delivers a powerful quick wash in about 39 minutes. By optimizing water flow detergent distribution and drum motion with 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump it cleans efficiently while helping protect fabrics.
Q.
What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?
A.
Quick Wash is a time-saving cycle for lightly soiled loads. On select models, TurboWash™ 360 uses high-pressure sprays, optimized detergent use, and drum motion to finish fast while keeping fabric care gentle.
Q.
How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?
A.
Check clothing care labels first then select the appropriate cycle. Models with AI DD™ automatically weigh the load and detect softness adjusting motions for optimal cleaning. With ThinQ™ you can also coordinate cycles between washer and dryer for added convenience.
Q.
How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?
A.
Look for models with strong energy label ratings. Many include AI that adapts washing motions to save water and energy without sacrificing performance, supporting eco-friendly and cost-saving care.
Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.