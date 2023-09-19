At LG, we maintain our high standards of excellence by identifying, hiring, and retaining the "Right People".

Who are the "Right People"? They are challenge-seekers following their dreams with the creativity and drive to perform at the highest level. Committed and enthusiastic team players. Constant innovators who put customers first. Keen thinkers who are armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And people with integrity who value the LG Way.

Valuing the different perspective essential to success, we strive to ensure that we hire and retain individuals based solely on the quality of their talent, ambition, ideas, and results. To make this happen, we have established and declared a labor policy against discrimination, facilitating an environment in which individuals with diverse values and beliefs can work together as a team. Our employees come from all walks of life and their diverse backgrounds reflect our truly international character.

LG Electronics applies the same recruitment principles in all its offices worldwide. Applicants should consult, first, one of our recruitment postings. Follow the instructions to ensure your application is received by our Human Resources Department. Once received, we will review all the application materials and determine if your experience and skills are ideal for the role. Final candidates will pass through one or several follow-up interviews or tests depending on the position.

