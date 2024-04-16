We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI-Powered Laundry
Meet LG AI Core-Tech
in Washing Machine & Dryer
LG redefined AI as 'Affectionate Intelligence', highlighting its commitment to developing empathetic and caring AI that delivers exceptional customer experiences.
The time-tested heritage of LG's mastery is embodied in LG Core-Tech, the heart of LG Home Appliances, which has been driving innovation since 1998. Born from pioneering engineering in key components of LG appliances, Core-Tech continuously evolves through relentless research and development. Powered by Core-Tech, LG H&A fuels technology that enriches lives and makes the world a better place for all.
AI technology has now merged with Core-Tech, evolving it into AI Core-Tech. This fusion enables intelligent control of key components, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalized solutions tailored to each customer's needs.
AI DD™
The AI DD™ combines deep learning technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyze fabric types and optimize washing cycles. This advanced system generates six unique drum motions, providing tailored care for fabrics, enhancing washing efficiency, and minimizing damage.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.
*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
*AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
*The actual product may vary from the image shown.
*55%/40%/30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014. Energy class A-55% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Washing Machine. Available on select models.
**Simplified compared to motors separated by belts and pulleys.
***The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.
AI DUAL Inverter™
With AI, it detects weight and moisture levels even more precisely to carry out drying at a customized time and temperature, offering a 10-year warranty.*
*10 years warranty on Compressor/Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor/motor only, labor fee will be charged.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the Al Dry™ cycle showed a 32.1% reduction in drying time and a 9.1% decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.)(RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry™ should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected].
**26%/15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012. When set to Eco program. Energy class A+++-26% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Dryer. Available on select models.
***Tested by Intertek on July 2024. TurboDry cycle with 5kg of load (Blended shirt, 100% poly T-shirt, 100% cotton T-shirt) with 33% initial moisture content at a temperature condition of 23℃. The time may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
***Depending on the thickness, weight, and characteristics of clothing, the load may not be fully dried.
Experience AI Core-Tech
FAQs
What does AI DD™ technology in lg washing machines do?
LG's AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyze the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps protect fabrics, ensuring your precious clothes look their best for longer. With 6-motion technology utilizing AI, the washing machine provides an effective wash with fewer* moving parts, designed to make it last longer and save more energy.
How does AI Wash cycle work?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD™* function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the matching cycle is selected on the Dryer without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
What is the AI Dry™ cycle?
The AI Dry™* cycle is a cycle that dries clothing to its optimal condition according to its characteristics. This cycle detects the weight, material, and humidity of the laundry, and automatically sets up the most adequate temperature and drying time.
