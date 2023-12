A.

Our authorized vendors promise to repair purchasers of LG-brand products free of charge when such products have been used under normal conditions and if such products are defective in terms of quality, performance, or function. The period during which such a warranty will be in place will be calculated based on the product’s purchase date. The purchase date is determined using:

I. The product’s original proof-or-purchase document issued by the authorized seller

II. The product warranty card the consumer received upon purchasing the product.

This warranty is only applicable to products purchased from our authorized sellers listed in the chart below.

For this warranty to apply, the person who brings the product to be serviced must be the person who originally purchased the product from the authorized seller.

The repairs must be conducted by:

I. A service center that is authorized by us.

II. Our authorized seller’s service center (either is a “Servicer”).

The purchaser must present the Servicer with the original proof-of-purchase document and original product warranty card. If the consumer does not provide the original proof-of-purchase document or the original product warranty card, this warranty will not apply and the Servicer will have the right to decline to serve the product. The product’s original LG model and serial tag must be on the product and visible, as the Servicer will take a photo of the Serial Tag for record purposes. Unfortunately, this warranty cannot apply to products with defaced or missing serial tags. This warranty does not apply to products that have been refurbished or second-hand purchased products.

No accessories should be sent with the unit otherwise, the service center will not be responsible for any loss or damage to such accessories.